LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #7880 on: Today at 10:48:08 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:56 pm
Thing is no one is really giving footballing reasons as to why we didnt strengthen more - probably because its an almost impossible case to make

There are plenty of posts arguing the squad is still fine despite the window or comparing it to our rivals but Im not sure Ive seen anyone argue that it couldnt or shouldnt have been improved upon this window   that players like Origi, Minamino, chamberlain, Neco williams etc shouldnt have been upgraded (for want of a better word!!), that we shouldnt have bought more young talent to develop..

What, for example, are Klopps footballing reasons for having forwards in the squad who he doesnt play unless in extremis supposed to be?
It seems a massive reach to argue he/we wouldnt bring in players if we had the ability to do it and that we are where we are for financial reasons

I don't think anyone believes that we can't, given unlimited funding, improve the team. The question has been is it such an absolute necessity that it warrants potentially needing to borrow money or buy an available but maybe less ideal target? It's a shame we won't really know the cost of all of these contract renewals until a year or two from now, it'd be interesting to know what the financial situation really is.

Personally I'm of the opinion that there's room to improve but if we did sign a 5th choice forward or a 5th/6th choice midfielder I'm not that convinced we would really get a huge amount out of them this season. The one area we probably could get the most bang for buck is right back, if only to give Trent the odd break to keep him at his best, but then we seemingly don't care at all about that position so presumably there's already a plan in place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #7881 on: Today at 10:56:26 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:41:55 pm
It is a problem with finances. FSG and LFC dont have the funds. Klopp did say it was his understanding about money for players or lack of it. You saw how things were when they announced the finances and the part impact of the pandemic. That will be worse this year as the whole of last season will have affected the clubs finances. They run the club on a spend what you earn. They have said this all along. I dont know how other clubs do it. So Im afraid folks we have to live with it until they fuck off somewhere else and we get an Arab state benefactor or dodgy Russian oil money.
If you want that then I guess were all ok with the human rights side of things these unscrupulous characters dont give a fuck about.
I didn't know only three clubs in the world spent money this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #7882 on: Today at 11:04:19 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:57:42 pm
'Kicking the can/keg/sausages down the road' is another much used buzzphrase at the moment isn't it :D

In terms of a 'big rebuild', maybe we don't plan to have a 'big rebuild', but are just doing it gradually? Its been said a few times that we've actually had a pretty big turnover of players in the last couple of years (Kelleher, Neco Williams, Konate, Tsimikas, Thiago, Jones, Elliott and Jota). Next summer maybe sees Oxlade Chamberlain, Phillips, Davies, Firmino, Neco and Adrian leave (purely as an example) and we go out and sign Bissouma, Nkunku and Isak and promote maybe Gordon, Van Den Berg, Pitaluga and Connor Bradley.
When you think about it, that's a third of our squad of 25 are players new to the squad over the last couple of years. That seems a pretty healthy number to me. If we have another 8 new players over the next two years (including some of the youngsters you mention at the end) that would certainly be quite the rebuild. ANd we'd still be doing it without ever lifting a transfer window trophy!
