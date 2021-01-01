Thing is no one is really giving footballing reasons as to why we didnt strengthen more - probably because its an almost impossible case to make



There are plenty of posts arguing the squad is still fine despite the window or comparing it to our rivals but Im not sure Ive seen anyone argue that it couldnt or shouldnt have been improved upon this window that players like Origi, Minamino, chamberlain, Neco williams etc shouldnt have been upgraded (for want of a better word!!), that we shouldnt have bought more young talent to develop..



What, for example, are Klopps footballing reasons for having forwards in the squad who he doesnt play unless in extremis supposed to be?

It seems a massive reach to argue he/we wouldnt bring in players if we had the ability to do it and that we are where we are for financial reasons



I don't think anyone believes that we can't, given unlimited funding, improve the team. The question has been is it such an absolute necessity that it warrants potentially needing to borrow money or buy an available but maybe less ideal target? It's a shame we won't really know the cost of all of these contract renewals until a year or two from now, it'd be interesting to know what the financial situation really is.Personally I'm of the opinion that there's room to improve but if we did sign a 5th choice forward or a 5th/6th choice midfielder I'm not that convinced we would really get a huge amount out of them this season. The one area we probably could get the most bang for buck is right back, if only to give Trent the odd break to keep him at his best, but then we seemingly don't care at all about that position so presumably there's already a plan in place.