LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:20:56 pm
so what is the consensus on the transfer window and result for LFc this summer?
predictable - covid and money too tight to really splash the cash
unhappy - should have done more and been a bit creative to get  an AM or forward
happy  - good enough squad and we can expect fewer injuries

 that Konate was our only big signing  after losing Gini to a free and selling  Shaqiri, Grujic, Awoniyi, Grabara, Millar &  Harry Wilson while not selling Origi and not finding a solution for Karius and some of the squad players.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:37:10 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:01:16 pm
Where's the succession in attack? I can see ready/near ready goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders in the youth teams which I wouldn't want to block the path for. Who are the young forwards that we should be keeping a place open for in the squad?

I didnt say we should keep spaces open for anyone. Merely an example that a couple of transfers in, a couple out and a couple of youngsters promoted suddenly makes things look very different.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:37:12 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:18:41 pm
I think Gordon looks like one of the best prospects we have had in a while. He looked like a first team player in pre-season and is only 16. Even at u23 level, he looks class above.

Jota obviously is still young and has already established himself in the front four.

I think Salah, Mane and Bobby still have a few years in them.

I think we only need 1 or two good signings in attack over the next year or two. Mbappe? I would have liked one this season btw. But I don't think we are in crisis mode or anything.

We still have 2-3 best squads in the league.

Our squad isn't that big.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:42:59 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:18:41 pm
I think Gordon looks like one of the best prospects we have had in a while. He looked like a first team player in pre-season and is only 16. Even at u23 level, he looks class above.

Jota obviously is still young and has already established himself in the front four.

I think Salah, Mane and Bobby still have a few years in them.

I think we only need 1 or two good signings in attack over the next year or two. Mbappe? I would have liked one this season btw. But I don't think we are in crisis mode or anything.

We still have 2-3 best squads in the league.
Yeah he was a great signing.
2 goals & 1 assist already at u23 level at 16 is very impressive.

I think he should get his debut in the LC against Norwich later in the month.

Wouldnt suprise me if in the 2nd half  of the season he gets on of the bench in the league
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:51:57 pm
If you only have 40/50m going into this summer 2021, then there isn't much you can do, or is there....

I would suggest, I would buy a forward, even ahead of Konate, all things being equal.  If it comes down to it.

Yes, we suffered painfully at CB last season and this had knock on effects across the team, but what doesn't get mentioned as much is that we also suffered in similar manner upfront; the inability to carve out (enough)  and/or take chances, meant that we were always chasing games, this stretched us.  Many of our defenders and midfielders would have looked better if had got our noses infront, get into a team shape and being able to counter the opposition.

Whilst there are question marks over our recently injured CB's and our somewhat recently injured new CB, there are graver question marks over the form and/or fitness of Mane and Firmino IMO. Ultimately 2nd choice reserve forward is likely to play more mins than a 4th choice CB, assuming that's how it works out.

Mane and Salah are both fine players, but with Jota playing as a 9 and FB's like we have, we no longer have a real direct pace threat and can't get to the byline, this is a large part of why teams find it easier to defend against us, we have a relatively slow forward line.  City can destroy the dross as walker on the right and sterling on the left are flying machines and can get to the byline and either fire it across or pull it back to the penalty spot. A more direct younger attacker could really improve our chances short , medium and longer term than possibly Konate, if push comes to shove.  Konate looks a great prospect and in normal circumstances would be a near perfect addition, but if you have 1 bullet in your gun, you need to be more efficient than we have been this summer IMO.

If Van dijk and Gomez both get reinjured, we wouldn't win any big titles this yr(without konate), but if Mane and Firmino play like they did last year, we won't win any big titles this season either and I would say the latter is more likely than the former
Last Edit: Today at 05:55:37 pm by markmywords
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:55:12 pm
Why do we no longer have a pace threat?

Eh?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:57:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:55:12 pm
Why do we no longer have a pace threat?

Eh?

Mane, salah (or our fullback's) aren't likely to skin fullbacks are they?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:01:04 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 05:57:33 pm
Mane, salah (or our fullback's) aren't likely to skin fullbacks are they?

Theyre not?  ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:01:17 pm
That's a stupid comment and I'm being generous here. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:03:14 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 05:57:33 pm
Mane, salah (or our fullback's) aren't likely to skin fullbacks are they?

I am not marking these words
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:04:20 pm
Took a look at the squads of our Top 4 rivals to look at squad depth. Using current 1st team squad players I tried to pick 2 XIs in the formation that each team generally plays to look at squad depth. Its a bit arbitrary to say whos in 1st XI and 2nd XI but its just really to see overall squad depth and potential gaps.

Be good to hear peoples thoughts on relative strengths of 1st XIs and 2nd XIs. Plus what are the perceived gaps in each squad. Obviously in real-life situations you can mix and match players from 1st and 2nd XI and change formation etc. But this does give a feel for available players (excluding U23s who havent properly broken through yet) and how they may fit in the system employe by each team.

Liverpool

1st XI in 4-3-3

Alisson

TAA
VvD
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

2nd XI

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Phillips
Tsimikas

Milner
Keita
AOC

Elliott
Firmino
Minamino

Additional players in 1st team squad: N.Williams, Jones, Origi

Manchester City

1st XI in 4-3-3

Ederson

Walker
Stones
Dias
Zinchenko

Fernandinho
KdB
Gundogan

Jesus
Torres
Grealish

2nd XI

Steffen

Cancelo
Laporte
Ake
Mendy (obvious Q mark)

Rodri
B. Silva
Foden

Mahrez
??? (no CF back-up)
Sterling

Additional players are U23s.

Manchester United

1st XI  in 4-2-3-1

De Gea

AWB
Varane
Maguire
Shaw

Pogba
McTominay

Sancho
Fernandes
Rashford

Ronaldo


2nd XI

Henderson

Dalot
Lindelof
Bailly
Telles

Matic
Fred

Greenwood
Van de Beek
Martial

Cavani

Additional players 1st team squad players: Jones, Lingaard, Mata, Diallo

Chelsea

1st XI in 5-2-2-1

Mendy

James
Azpilicueta
Rudiger
Christensen
Chilwell

Jorginho
Kante

Mount
Harvetz

Lukaku

2nd XI

Kepa

??? (no back up RB unless Azpilicueta goes there)
Silva
Chalobah
???? (no 3rd CB)
Alonso

Saul
Kovacic

Pulisic
Ziyech

Werner

Additional players in 1st team squad: Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
