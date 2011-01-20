If you only have 40/50m going into this summer 2021, then there isn't much you can do, or is there....



I would suggest, I would buy a forward, even ahead of Konate, all things being equal. If it comes down to it.



Yes, we suffered painfully at CB last season and this had knock on effects across the team, but what doesn't get mentioned as much is that we also suffered in similar manner upfront; the inability to carve out (enough) and/or take chances, meant that we were always chasing games, this stretched us. Many of our defenders and midfielders would have looked better if had got our noses infront, get into a team shape and being able to counter the opposition.



Whilst there are question marks over our recently injured CB's and our somewhat recently injured new CB, there are graver question marks over the form and/or fitness of Mane and Firmino IMO. Ultimately 2nd choice reserve forward is likely to play more mins than a 4th choice CB, assuming that's how it works out.



Mane and Salah are both fine players, but with Jota playing as a 9 and FB's like we have, we no longer have a real direct pace threat and can't get to the byline, this is a large part of why teams find it easier to defend against us, we have a relatively slow forward line. City can destroy the dross as walker on the right and sterling on the left are flying machines and can get to the byline and either fire it across or pull it back to the penalty spot. A more direct younger attacker could really improve our chances short , medium and longer term than possibly Konate, if push comes to shove. Konate looks a great prospect and in normal circumstances would be a near perfect addition, but if you have 1 bullet in your gun, you need to be more efficient than we have been this summer IMO.



If Van dijk and Gomez both get reinjured, we wouldn't win any big titles this yr(without konate), but if Mane and Firmino play like they did last year, we won't win any big titles this season either and I would say the latter is more likely than the former

