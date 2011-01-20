« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7560 on: Today at 12:48:28 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:43:09 am
Just noticed that Mac has included returners from injury in the list of incomings as well. Will the next step be to include returners from holiday too?

Well, I have this weird idea that adding the best central defender in the World to the team that has finished last season with 8 wins and 2 draws might actually improve our results. I might be wrong though, and Van Dijk is not as good as I think he is ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7561 on: Today at 12:48:35 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:32:15 am
Yep they're decent there but they're not left footed - I think it's something we've lacked for years personally,  but a very small issue compared to our lower mid-table back-up attackers
I mean I dont think there a spot for Saul. Also all those players use both feet pretty well.
Jota can cover all 3 spots, Mfers can help cover Bobby Spot, Mane role is much Inside forward/Second striker role and there is no really another player of his profile in the club but getting one is too much money at this time at the age profile they are looking. I feel like instead of the conventional English approach of throw on more Attackers for a goal, the side is built more similar to how Spain would need more scoring put on more creative players to have 1 striker type and you could run 5 Mfers with 4 being highly creative. Fabinho-Keita-Thiago-Ox-Jones/Elliott/Taki with Salah or Jota up front. Klopp has always liked to have a winger who profile as a second striker type in Mane and Reus.
Jota Profile is similar to Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7562 on: Today at 12:52:08 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:44:44 am
Are you going to include Firmino and Mane in the out columns considering they're clearly not the players they were in 2019-20?

To be honest, none of us is the same as we were in 2019. I am lucky to be alive and healthy. A lot of good people (my father included) are no longer with us. Therefore, stop bitching and moaning, and enjoy the season ahead of us ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7563 on: Today at 12:53:44 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:08:38 am
The Origi stuff is a red herring. It matters not if he is at Liverpool or not. While he has had some very fine moments, he was never more than a bit part player. His presence or not will have had very little impact on transfer decision-making.

In short, while FSG have done a stellar job at the club in many ways, their approach to the transfer market has always been to look for value, but not to compete with the other clubs around them for it. Only in one summer did they truly go all out, and that was off the back of the ludicrous fee recieved for Coutinho. That highpoint funded two key players, Becker and VDV. The impact of that spending was to catapult Liverpool from 4th place and CL final losers, to CL final winners and 1st place the following year. The players purchased with the Coutinho money were instrumental to that.

But since then they have reverted to looking for value. Since the splurge of spending in 2018 they have only added two players of high value to the vclub, Jota and Konate. The other player that cost a decent share of cash was Thiago, but he also represented value since there was no major transfer fee attached. Other than these three, it has been a rummage in the value pot for Minamino and Tsimikas.

The problem though is that during the same period, a lot of very useful players also left the squad: Sturridge, Moreno, Ings, Clyne, lallana, Lovren, Wijnaldum and Shaquiri. That's a lot of players that have been really useful in the squad. In part they have been replaced by youngsters coming through, which is good, but for the last number of transfer windows there has been a growing unrest amongst some (and i include myself here) that outgoings were not being matched by an equivalent level of incomings across the squad. That argument actually reached its nadir last summer (not this one) when there was near civil war on this forum as the same arguments that played out this summer were repeated then. By contrast this summer has been far more civil (mainly thanks to the steady hand of the mods, so some credit in this post), in part because the questions being asked last year proved prescient.

All summer long last year the argument was for the need to freshen the squad and draft cover. The argument against was it was unnecessary and Liverpool couldn't afford it.. At the last moment Liverpool suddenly spent big, proving wrong those who said it couyldn't be afforded and satiating those who were eager to see reinforcements. The only note of concern expressed was the lack of cover for Lovren. And that proved more than unfortunate.

This window has been desperately disappointing again, maybe more so because it feels like a re-run of last year. The same arguments again, it can't be afforded, they are not needed, the first team is strong, you are blocking young players coming through. But added to the mix is the optimists view that the injuries that happened last year are unlikely to repeat. That's new flavour and pure speculation. You recruit to have reserves in case of emergencies. Those reserves eventually become the mainstay and the new reserves come in. That has always been the way, only now people are happy to take risks and ignore the wisdom of that approach. Not only does it raise the stakes, but also stops that seamless transition that is the hallmark of careful planning. Now instead of phasing players out they have to be replaced, or they leave on a free. One injury to a key personnel and the whole season begins to totter. Very frustrating.

The arguments for date back to 2019, when the big season of recruits and the victory in the CL was followed by indifferent spending. Then it seemed fine, though a little disappointing as they really were expected to double down on CL victory with even more spending. It proved unecessary and Liverpool coasted to a league title in 2019/20. But that January, pre-Covid, Liverpool once again did very little business, a circumstance that was beginning to flag concerns for some.

That summer, last summer, as people began to get irked at the failure to revitalise and plan for transitions, it was a messy one on here, as I have said above. That was halted by the introduction of Thiago and Jota, but the gaps were still there. This summer, the major gap, Lovren was finally filled, but new onces have emerged and it feels frustrating to go into another season needing to avoid injury while the teams around Liverpool are strengthening, improving and catching up to the team that won by such a massive margin in 2019/20.

I have seen it repeated on here more than once that Liverpool can't compete with Chelsea, united, City, etc. This is true. But it's not binary, there is an ocean of middle ground between the spending of the petrodollar clubs and the current spend of Liverpool. The issue of wages is the one I keep hearing most frequently. But Liverpool's wage structure and more importantly wage-to-revenue ratio was good pre-Covid and investment in the form of Redbird should alleviate the cost of Covid, allowinga  return to normalcy and plenty of room for acquisitions without a ruinous wage-to-revenue ratio. Finally, the notion that Liverpool will somehow keep slots open for young players by not squad building is also seen as important. Again I view this as a red herring: the standard is the standard, regardless of age, Elliott is currently proving that maxim.

I hope this season goes well and Liverpool win everything. I fear that will not be the case and Liverpool will end up coming short in to many areas as fatigue and injuries naturally occuring will expose the lack of depth in the squad. That does not make me anti-Klopp, anti-FSG, a whining FM player, a spoiled newfan or whatever the usual accusation is. It's my opinion and I believe this is the appropriate place to express it. Now, as the window shuts, is the time for me to state it.

Belting post. Hats off
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7564 on: Today at 12:56:12 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:52:08 am
To be honest, none of us is the same as we were in 2019. I am lucky to be alive and healthy. A lot of good people (my father included) are no longer with us. Therefore, stop bitching and moaning, and enjoy the season ahead of us ...

Some of us aren't robots and are therefore capable of numerous feelings and views rather than posting pointless lists on a forum. I enjoy the football. I cheer the lads on in the ground when I've got a ticket and I roar at the telly when I haven't. Equally with the window slamming shut an hour ago I'm entitled to think our marvellous manager should have been backed more than he has. To have that feeling for the second summer out of three - let alone the cluster fuck of January - isn't really good enough and I believe it will harm our chances of success on the pitch.

You are right about Virgil though, if him and Matip stay fit we do have a chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7565 on: Today at 12:59:12 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:10 am
Just look at Bayern in the transfer window, not too different to Liverpool in recent years and Bayern are not a poor club. Look at what they have achieved as well. Then look at Arsenal who won the transfer window handsomely in terms of splashing the cash.

Those people who follow Spanish, Italian, English football just love to see money splashed around, yes it matters but it is not the only way to make progress. I don't think Klopp is as far away from FSG as people on here would have you think, I think his biggest buy at Dortmund was £25m, Aubameyang cost the same as Tsimikas. Who knows what he has up his sleeve.

Yes, it could all go horribly wrong but then we could have spent £200m on Mbappe and seen him do his hamstring in his first game, things do go wrong, its what you do about it that matters. Just look how we overtook Chelsea and Leicester last year with a makeshift centre half pairing last year, astounding really. Look how we dominated the champions of europe on saturday without any big name signings and an 18 year old with 1 PL game behind him being one of our better players on the day.

Sleep tight, it will be alright.

By this rationale, we should never have spent money on Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho or Salah because they could have 'done their hamstring' in the very first game. We have a net spend of under £30 million in the past three years while Bayern's is £165 million. You think those are comparable? And yes, Dortmund didn't spend much - what happened to that team after two years at the top?

You know what's really frustrating? We were on top of the world a year or two ago, and FSG had the opportunity to spend on two or three top young players to ensure we maintained that position, maybe recycle a couple of the older stars and get us ready for the next five to 10 years. But they didn't and they haven't this window, while other teams hoover up all the best prospects. Giving increased contracts out to your best players when they're 23, 25, 27 makes absolute sense. Doing it when they're 29 or 31 is the kind of thing we've laughed at Barcelona and Arsenal for doing.

And speaking of Arsenal, it is so depressing to see so many of the Wenger-era tropes trotted out in these threads: Our great scouting system can get the best prospects in, which is better value than established players. Our manager can turn any prospect into a star. Getting a frequently injured player back is basically like a new signing! Infrastructure spending is better value than spending on players. Once our new stadium stand is complete, we'll be able to compete at the top of the market.

Essentially, FSG may be smarter but they seem to take the same view as Arsenal's owners: Making a profit is what's important and top four is all that's necessary to do that while increasing sponsorship and commercial money. I still think they'll look to spend on a midfielder and forward next summer, but they've missed the chance to do it in a buyer's market, and we'll get less for more then, after the teams around us have taken big steps forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7566 on: Today at 01:00:28 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:48:28 am
Well, I have this weird idea that adding the best central defender in the World to the team that has finished last season with 8 wins and 2 draws might actually improve our results. I might be wrong though, and Van Dijk is not as good as I think he is ...

It still doesn't make him an incoming. There's more spin in your lists than on a Shane Warne delivery.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7567 on: Today at 01:03:15 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:23:10 am
When's the trophy presentation for that happening?

I dont think he meant it as a good thing  ;D

Anyway, its over now.

Cant wait till the international break is over and we are back to proper footy.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7568 on: Today at 01:07:40 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:00:28 am
It still doesn't make him an incoming. There's more spin in your lists than on a Shane Warne delivery.

We didn't have him last season. We have him this season. It is actually that simple. We are actually much stronger now, than the team that has finished last season on title winning form.

Not only because of Van Dijk, but also because of Henderson, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Minamino and Elliott. The players that we didn't have during that 8 wins and 2 draws run. The players that we didn't have when we have dismantled Man Utd at their own ground ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7569 on: Today at 01:13:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:07:40 am
We didn't have him last season. We have him this season. It is actually that simple. We are actually much stronger now, than the team that has finished last season on title winning form.

Not only because of Van Dijk, but also because of Henderson, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Minamino and Elliott. The players that we didn't have during that 8 wins and 2 draws run. The players that we didn't have when we have dismantled Man Utd at their own ground ...

You're basing your incomings on that limited 10 game run only? Any semi-serious injury like your bog standard groin strain would keep you out for at least that long, thus qualifying you for that incomings list. Eg. the longest serving player at the club is somehow on that list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7570 on: Today at 01:37:44 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:29:24 am
You're a complete embarrassment

Bullshit. Someone excited about the great squad we have is not an embarrassment. Those complaining they didnt get enough shiny new toys to brag about to their buddies are the fucking embarrassment
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7571 on: Today at 01:45:39 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:08:38 am
The Origi stuff is a red herring. It matters not if he is at Liverpool or not. While he has had some very fine moments, he was never more than a bit part player. His presence or not will have had very little impact on transfer decision-making.

In short, while FSG have done a stellar job at the club in many ways, their approach to the transfer market has always been to look for value, but not to compete with the other clubs around them for it. Only in one summer did they truly go all out, and that was off the back of the ludicrous fee recieved for Coutinho. That highpoint funded two key players, Becker and VDV. The impact of that spending was to catapult Liverpool from 4th place and CL final losers, to CL final winners and 1st place the following year. The players purchased with the Coutinho money were instrumental to that.

But since then they have reverted to looking for value. Since the splurge of spending in 2018 they have only added two players of high value to the vclub, Jota and Konate. The other player that cost a decent share of cash was Thiago, but he also represented value since there was no major transfer fee attached. Other than these three, it has been a rummage in the value pot for Minamino and Tsimikas.

The problem though is that during the same period, a lot of very useful players also left the squad: Sturridge, Moreno, Ings, Clyne, lallana, Lovren, Wijnaldum and Shaquiri. That's a lot of players that have been really useful in the squad. In part they have been replaced by youngsters coming through, which is good, but for the last number of transfer windows there has been a growing unrest amongst some (and i include myself here) that outgoings were not being matched by an equivalent level of incomings across the squad. That argument actually reached its nadir last summer (not this one) when there was near civil war on this forum as the same arguments that played out this summer were repeated then. By contrast this summer has been far more civil (mainly thanks to the steady hand of the mods, so some credit in this post), in part because the questions being asked last year proved prescient.

All summer long last year the argument was for the need to freshen the squad and draft cover. The argument against was it was unnecessary and Liverpool couldn't afford it.. At the last moment Liverpool suddenly spent big, proving wrong those who said it couyldn't be afforded and satiating those who were eager to see reinforcements. The only note of concern expressed was the lack of cover for Lovren. And that proved more than unfortunate.

This window has been desperately disappointing again, maybe more so because it feels like a re-run of last year. The same arguments again, it can't be afforded, they are not needed, the first team is strong, you are blocking young players coming through. But added to the mix is the optimists view that the injuries that happened last year are unlikely to repeat. That's new flavour and pure speculation. You recruit to have reserves in case of emergencies. Those reserves eventually become the mainstay and the new reserves come in. That has always been the way, only now people are happy to take risks and ignore the wisdom of that approach. Not only does it raise the stakes, but also stops that seamless transition that is the hallmark of careful planning. Now instead of phasing players out they have to be replaced, or they leave on a free. One injury to a key personnel and the whole season begins to totter. Very frustrating.

The arguments for date back to 2019, when the big season of recruits and the victory in the CL was followed by indifferent spending. Then it seemed fine, though a little disappointing as they really were expected to double down on CL victory with even more spending. It proved unecessary and Liverpool coasted to a league title in 2019/20. But that January, pre-Covid, Liverpool once again did very little business, a circumstance that was beginning to flag concerns for some.

That summer, last summer, as people began to get irked at the failure to revitalise and plan for transitions, it was a messy one on here, as I have said above. That was halted by the introduction of Thiago and Jota, but the gaps were still there. This summer, the major gap, Lovren was finally filled, but new onces have emerged and it feels frustrating to go into another season needing to avoid injury while the teams around Liverpool are strengthening, improving and catching up to the team that won by such a massive margin in 2019/20.

I have seen it repeated on here more than once that Liverpool can't compete with Chelsea, united, City, etc. This is true. But it's not binary, there is an ocean of middle ground between the spending of the petrodollar clubs and the current spend of Liverpool. The issue of wages is the one I keep hearing most frequently. But Liverpool's wage structure and more importantly wage-to-revenue ratio was good pre-Covid and investment in the form of Redbird should alleviate the cost of Covid, allowinga  return to normalcy and plenty of room for acquisitions without a ruinous wage-to-revenue ratio. Finally, the notion that Liverpool will somehow keep slots open for young players by not squad building is also seen as important. Again I view this as a red herring: the standard is the standard, regardless of age, Elliott is currently proving that maxim.

I hope this season goes well and Liverpool win everything. I fear that will not be the case and Liverpool will end up coming short in to many areas as fatigue and injuries naturally occuring will expose the lack of depth in the squad. That does not make me anti-Klopp, anti-FSG, a whining FM player, a spoiled newfan or whatever the usual accusation is. It's my opinion and I believe this is the appropriate place to express it. Now, as the window shuts, is the time for me to state it.
This!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7572 on: Today at 01:59:51 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:10:36 am
Well, it is good news that you are not managing our team, since all 3 of them have a lot of attacking qualities ...

That doesn't make them attackers (forwards) though. The three of them combined scored 2 goals last season. Alisson scored 1. I suppose you'd include Alisson in your list of attackers too because he has a "lot of attacking qualities".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7573 on: Today at 02:23:05 am
Well. See you all in January. Hopefully the roof holds until then.

(Good post Donkeywan)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7574 on: Today at 02:49:56 am
DonkeyWan, thanks for all the work you've put into that post. Please excuse me only quoting parts of it where I think you've perhaps missed part of the picture.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:08:38 am
Snip

In short, while FSG have done a stellar job at the club in many ways, their approach to the transfer market has always been to look for value, but not to compete with the other clubs around them for it. Only in one summer did they truly go all out, and that was off the back of the ludicrous fee recieved for Coutinho. That highpoint funded two key players, Becker and VDV. The impact of that spending was to catapult Liverpool from 4th place and CL final losers, to CL final winners and 1st place the following year. The players purchased with the Coutinho money were instrumental to that.
We arranged the van Dijk deal before we sold Coutinho. Virg was really part of the big 2017 window (with Mo and Robbo) rather the big 2018 one (with Ali and Fabinho). Remember we were lining up both van Dijk and Keita before Barcelona sold Neymar and came hunting for Phil. Part of the reason we were so annoyed about it was that we had apparently spoken to Coutinho early in that window and confirmed with him that he was staying with us, so these purchases weren't made with the Coutinho money in mind. I tend to look at it as a big 2 years of spending over that period, since Naby also fits into both windows in a way - we agreed the deal in 2017 and he joined in 2018. It's certainly fair to say that at least some of the other 2018 transfers - Ali, Fabinho, Shaqiri and the Fekir attempt - were made with Barcelona's money. 
Also, van Dijk was a CL loser, so your statement would perhaps be more accurate if it said that the "impact of that two years of spending took us from CL qualifiers to champions and league winners"


Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:08:38 am
The problem though is that during the same period, a lot of very useful players also left the squad: Sturridge, Moreno, Ings, Clyne, lallana, Lovren, Wijnaldum and Shaquiri. That's a lot of players that have been really useful in the squad. In part they have been replaced by youngsters coming through, which is good, but for the last number of transfer windows there has been a growing unrest amongst some (and i include myself here) that outgoings were not being matched by an equivalent level of incomings across the squad. That argument actually reached its nadir last summer (not this one) when there was near civil war on this forum as the same arguments that played out this summer were repeated then. By contrast this summer has been far more civil (mainly thanks to the steady hand of the mods, so some credit in this post), in part because the questions being asked last year proved prescient.
I don't quite get this. We have a big squad, so surely these players have all been replaced? I mean, I could go through and list players in our current squad who do a similar job to the ones you name who have left, but I suspect that could easily go into a tit-for-tat (not with you) with those who might ridicule that, for example,  Neco Williams is easily doing the same job as Nat Clyne did in his last few seasons with us.


Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:08:38 am
This window has been desperately disappointing again, maybe more so because it feels like a re-run of last year. The same arguments again, it can't be afforded, they are not needed, the first team is strong, you are blocking young players coming through. But added to the mix is the optimists view that the injuries that happened last year are unlikely to repeat. That's new flavour and pure speculation. You recruit to have reserves in case of emergencies. Those reserves eventually become the mainstay and the new reserves come in. That has always been the way, only now people are happy to take risks and ignore the wisdom of that approach. Not only does it raise the stakes, but also stops that seamless transition that is the hallmark of careful planning. Now instead of phasing players out they have to be replaced, or they leave on a free. One injury to a key personnel and the whole season begins to totter. Very frustrating.

Snip
Why is it pure speculation to suggest that we won't have an injury problem like last year? I've never known one that bad!
At the very least, it's surely just as much speculation to suggest that we need to be prepared for a similar injury problem, isn't it?

Just one other question/comment: DonkeyWan, you seem to find the window has been disappointing because of the arguments of those who disagree with you. Is that healthy? Why should it matter what other people on here say?
None of us have any actual influence on transfers. I get that you only want the best for LFC, but it seems that your idea of what's best is different to those who are running the club? You point out that we had a squad refreshment plan that resulted in us going from chumps to champs, and yet you seem to believe that the same people who planned that ascent now don't know what they're doing?
Maybe you're just worrying about this too much? Sure, we 'lost the transfer window.' Now we have a season ahead of us. We'll lose a few games. We'll win a lot more. Let's enjoy it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7575 on: Today at 03:17:09 am
FSG has always been about money. All they wanted to do is to increase value of the team so they can sell off for huge profit. For this Top4 and an odd FA cup is sufficient.  We won the CL and PL despite FSG rather than because of them. In my opinion its all due to Klopp. Post-klopp era will show us this
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7576 on: Today at 04:37:46 am
Quote from: vinothmct on Today at 03:17:09 am
FSG has always been about money. All they wanted to do is to increase value of the team so they can sell off for huge profit. For this Top4 and an odd FA cup is sufficient.  We won the CL and PL despite FSG rather than because of them. In my opinion its all due to Klopp. Post-klopp era will show us this

Well the value of the team has increased, so how come we just tied down all our world class players to new contracts?

Why not just sell them all for massive profits?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
Reply #7577 on: Today at 04:39:09 am
Quote from: vinothmct on Today at 03:17:09 am
FSG has always been about money. All they wanted to do is to increase value of the team so they can sell off for huge profit. For this Top4 and an odd FA cup is sufficient.  We won the CL and PL despite FSG rather than because of them. In my opinion its all due to Klopp. Post-klopp era will show us this

What rubbish? They could've hired Moyes instead of Klopp. They set the tone for hiring the right individuals in the right positions. Also, we've had 3 title challenges under them, which is the most we've had in the PL era. They brought us the first PL title. Yet, the kind of nonsense that people talk about.

Despite it seems. They could've made 100s of different decisions than the ones they made that got us through. They didn't. They did the ones that got us No. 19 and No. 6. Be a bit grateful to that.
