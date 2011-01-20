Snip



In short, while FSG have done a stellar job at the club in many ways, their approach to the transfer market has always been to look for value, but not to compete with the other clubs around them for it. Only in one summer did they truly go all out, and that was off the back of the ludicrous fee recieved for Coutinho. That highpoint funded two key players, Becker and VDV. The impact of that spending was to catapult Liverpool from 4th place and CL final losers, to CL final winners and 1st place the following year. The players purchased with the Coutinho money were instrumental to that.



The problem though is that during the same period, a lot of very useful players also left the squad: Sturridge, Moreno, Ings, Clyne, lallana, Lovren, Wijnaldum and Shaquiri. That's a lot of players that have been really useful in the squad. In part they have been replaced by youngsters coming through, which is good, but for the last number of transfer windows there has been a growing unrest amongst some (and i include myself here) that outgoings were not being matched by an equivalent level of incomings across the squad. That argument actually reached its nadir last summer (not this one) when there was near civil war on this forum as the same arguments that played out this summer were repeated then. By contrast this summer has been far more civil (mainly thanks to the steady hand of the mods, so some credit in this post), in part because the questions being asked last year proved prescient.



This window has been desperately disappointing again, maybe more so because it feels like a re-run of last year. The same arguments again, it can't be afforded, they are not needed, the first team is strong, you are blocking young players coming through. But added to the mix is the optimists view that the injuries that happened last year are unlikely to repeat. That's new flavour and pure speculation. You recruit to have reserves in case of emergencies. Those reserves eventually become the mainstay and the new reserves come in. That has always been the way, only now people are happy to take risks and ignore the wisdom of that approach. Not only does it raise the stakes, but also stops that seamless transition that is the hallmark of careful planning. Now instead of phasing players out they have to be replaced, or they leave on a free. One injury to a key personnel and the whole season begins to totter. Very frustrating.



DonkeyWan, thanks for all the work you've put into that post. Please excuse me only quoting parts of it where I think you've perhaps missed part of the picture.We arranged the van Dijk deal before we sold Coutinho. Virg was really part of the big 2017 window (with Mo and Robbo) rather the big 2018 one (with Ali and Fabinho). Remember we were lining up both van Dijk and Keita before Barcelona sold Neymar and came hunting for Phil. Part of the reason we were so annoyed about it was that we had apparently spoken to Coutinho early in that window and confirmed with him that he was staying with us, so these purchases weren't made with the Coutinho money in mind. I tend to look at it as a big 2 years of spending over that period, since Naby also fits into both windows in a way - we agreed the deal in 2017 and he joined in 2018. It's certainly fair to say that at least some of the other 2018 transfers - Ali, Fabinho, Shaqiri and the Fekir attempt - were made with Barcelona's money.Also, van Dijk was a CL loser, so your statement would perhaps be more accurate if it said that the "impact of that two years of spending took us from CL qualifiers to champions and league winners"I don't quite get this. We have a big squad, so surely these players have all been replaced? I mean, I could go through and list players in our current squad who do a similar job to the ones you name who have left, but I suspect that could easily go into a tit-for-tat (not with you) with those who might ridicule that, for example, Neco Williams is easily doing the same job as Nat Clyne did in his last few seasons with us.Why is it pure speculation to suggest that we won't have an injury problem like last year? I've never known one that bad!At the very least, it's surely just as much speculation to suggest that we need to be prepared for a similar injury problem, isn't it?Just one other question/comment: DonkeyWan, you seem to find the window has been disappointing because of the arguments of those who disagree with you. Is that healthy? Why should it matter what other people on here say?None of us have any actual influence on transfers. I get that you only want the best for LFC, but it seems that your idea of what's best is different to those who are running the club? You point out that we had a squad refreshment plan that resulted in us going from chumps to champs, and yet you seem to believe that the same people who planned that ascent now don't know what they're doing?Maybe you're just worrying about this too much? Sure, we 'lost the transfer window.' Now we have a season ahead of us. We'll lose a few games. We'll win a lot more. Let's enjoy it.