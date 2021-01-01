« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182] 183   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN  (Read 284236 times)

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 08:57:21 pm »
It's the drop in quality from our first team to our 2nd string so to speak that I'd say is not in the same league as the other top 4 clubs. Especially with a few injuries thrown in
Keep our best 15-16 first team players fit all season then no problem but with the amount of games we play that's not going to happen.
Gini will be a big loss as the season goes on especially in the big games
 
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 08:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on Today at 08:56:10 pm
Hazell is going to need some burn cream for that.

He knows I'm only joking.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,692
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 08:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:51:36 pm
While that might be true for some, it seem like a drastic oversimplification and generalisation to a situation, it is not like most are demanding vast swathes of incoming, merely an extra attacking player that could contribute now and ease the subsequent transition when the time comes for our current front three, in much the same way that we did with the Jota signing last summer.

Others might also be asking for a midfielder too, but tend to be less strident, particularly in the context of Elliot having started well so far this season.

I'm pissed off myself we haven't signed a forward (and would have liked a Bissouma in midfield with Gini gone) but it adds to the angst in general when our rivals are throwing hundreds of millions about again. If we're playing in Italy or Germany for example, where nobody is really spending anyway, then it wouldn't be considered as big a deal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 08:57:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:55:45 pm
Saying what, exactly?

Klopp needs help with another attacker.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,610
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7244 on: Today at 08:57:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:55:45 pm
Saying what, exactly?

Great 11-16 players, need another forward, one injury and so on but rest of squad is fine, whats Klopp to be his daddy, FSG great at running club but Klopps deserves one more forward.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7245 on: Today at 08:58:16 pm »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7246 on: Today at 08:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 08:54:25 pm
Peterborough owner bit of a Liverpool fan. Talking a lot of sense there on SSN.
Basically said what a lot of us have said in here. We have a great team but one injury to Salah and we are in the shit.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,138
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7247 on: Today at 08:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 08:56:11 pm
How much is the new Anfield Road stand going to cost?
About £60m odd

The red bird deal with FSG allowed it to be financed and still go ahead
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,139
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7248 on: Today at 08:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 08:54:23 pm
Many fans and Jurgen have literally been crying to get FSG to spend some money.

Im fairly sure Klopp hasnt.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,828
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7249 on: Today at 08:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:57:56 pm
Great 11-16 players, need another forward, one injury and so on but rest of squad is fine, whats Klopp to be his daddy, FSG great at running club but Klopps deserves one more forward.
But were told that Klopp doesnt want another forward and is completely onboard with the decisions made.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,610
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7250 on: Today at 08:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 08:56:11 pm
How much is the new Anfield Road stand going to cost?

£60m funded entirely by the club.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,051
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7251 on: Today at 08:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 08:52:15 pm
'ET rejects 'insulting' Liverpool offer, returns home'

Were not signing Phil Foden.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,148
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7252 on: Today at 08:59:46 pm »
I don't know how we ever got through the days we only had Torres up front.
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7253 on: Today at 09:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:59:31 pm
Im fairly sure Klopp hasnt.

Yes, you would say that.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7254 on: Today at 09:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:57:56 pm
Great 11-16 players, need another forward, one injury and so on but rest of squad is fine, whats Klopp to be his daddy, FSG great at running club but Klopps deserves one more forward.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:58:48 pm
Basically said what a lot of us have said in here. We have a great team but one injury to Salah and we are in the shit.

Quote from: Pradan on Today at 08:57:49 pm
Klopp needs help with another attacker.

 :thumbup
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7255 on: Today at 09:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 08:54:25 pm
Peterborough owner bit of a Liverpool fan. Talking a lot of sense there on SSN.
What did he say?
Logged

Online gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7256 on: Today at 09:00:58 pm »
How long before January window opens   :-X
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,031
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7257 on: Today at 09:01:30 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 09:00:47 pm
What did he say?

Christiano Ronaldo is a dick
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,139
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7258 on: Today at 09:01:56 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:00:16 pm
Yes, you would say that.

Well yeah, because Ive not seen Klopp crying.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,610
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7259 on: Today at 09:02:00 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:59:32 pm
But were told that Klopp doesnt want another forward and is completely onboard with the decisions made.

I'm quoting-ish the man on the tele box.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,905
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7260 on: Today at 09:02:54 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:56:33 pm
Get a grip or post it in here :D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308407.3400

The squad we have which won the league and CL. Gutted


I think you might have been whooshed🤗
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Wghennessy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7261 on: Today at 09:03:01 pm »
I feel we are an attacker light especially with AFCON but meh. Its still a strong squad.

People are moaning we didnt add...but we did. Konate has come in and our options are not VVD, Matip, Gomez, Konate and Phillips. Thats outrageos depth and id argue no one in the league matches it. Keita,Thiago,Elliott,Fabinho,Ox,Jones,Henderson and Minamino in midfield...again who matches that? United play Fred and McTominay for fuck sake. Chelsea bringing loftus cheek off the bench says alot.

Forwards is the issue for me. Mane and Bobby have been a bit stale the past 12 months...fingers crossed it was a crowd thing but in Jan we lose Mane and Salah for 6 weeks or so. The league could be won or lost in that period.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,184
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7262 on: Today at 09:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 08:56:11 pm
How much is the new Anfield Road stand going to cost?

It increases the overall value of the club to FSG, so you could make the reasonable argument that funds for that should not be impacting our transfer budget, certainly the joke that is ffp allows owners to pay for such stuff without it counting against squad spending.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,610
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7263 on: Today at 09:03:31 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 09:00:47 pm
What did he say?

Hazel is not funny, he agreed with Jill even quoted her.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,692
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7264 on: Today at 09:04:42 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 08:57:21 pm
It's the drop in quality from our first team to our 2nd string so to speak that I'd say is not in the same league as the other top 4 clubs. Especially with a few injuries thrown in
Keep our best 15-16 first team players fit all season then no problem but with the amount of games we play that's not going to happen.
Gini will be a big loss as the season goes on especially in the big games

That's always been the case though under Klopp. It's always United, City and Chelsea in the domestic cup semi finals and finals. Yeah we get shit draws but these are often the sides knocking us out.

We've never had deep quality depth. Partly that's because Klopp inherited a squad with the likes of Lallana, Clyne, Moreno, Sturridge, Mignolet and Lovren all on first XI wages who whether for injury or form weren't offering much and were significantly upgraded on. Therefore, we weren't always getting the full bang for our buck with the wage bill. As these players have one by one all departed we've been slow to replace them to boost the quality depth. We still haven't replaced Clyne,  it took a year to bring another forward in after Sturridge, a left back after Moreno and a CB after Lovren. We get there in the end, but it's all done a bit too slow to ever really feel the benefit of the squad depth our rivals enjoy because we're always left plugging gaps down the line.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,976
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7265 on: Today at 09:05:23 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:56:40 pm
Another new deal done.




Alright, I've been a bit harsh on the owners, but I'll let them off until January because of this one. Great business I must say.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7266 on: Today at 09:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:57:56 pm
Great 11-16 players, need another forward, one injury and so on but rest of squad is fine, whats Klopp to be his daddy, FSG great at running club but Klopps deserves one more forward.

Most of the posters have been saying since the season ended that we needed 2-3 more players, who they were were debatable. I'm sure had you asked anyone in here that going into the season, we would've only signed Konate then concerns would've been raised. I think some people are just more further along in their grieving process and accepted the things the way they are, others not so much, but will hopefully get there

Otherwise the last 1k worth of pages have been a massive waste of time
Logged

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7267 on: Today at 09:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:16:40 pm
I am not disappointed as such. We do have a very good team. But I don't feel we are moving forward. We are just staying where we were. Feels like a couple of other teams are catching us up (and possibly may take over us).

If you're referring to Chelsea and Man Utd then I reckon that will only happen if a) Man Utd sack OGS and bring in a highly competent manager and b) if Chelsea replace Christensen with someone like Kounde. I'd agree that Chelsea are catching up but we have the advantage of stability this season. No new faces to try and bed in. United's transfer policy is still scattergun for me, yeah Sancho is a great signing but they failed to sort out what they really needed (midfield) after spending £150m.

Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,672
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7268 on: Today at 09:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:03:31 pm
Hazel is not funny, he agreed with Jill even quoted her.

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,337
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7269 on: Today at 09:09:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:05:23 pm
Alright, I've been a bit harsh on the owners, but I'll let them off until January because of this one. Great business I must say.
Like last January when we should have brought in a CB in the beginning, not the end of the window?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,937
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7270 on: Today at 09:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:03:01 pm
I feel we are an attacker light especially with AFCON but meh. Its still a strong squad.



The AFCON where they only miss two matches in the league? Brentford and Palace? We'll be fine.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,720
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7271 on: Today at 09:10:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:44:33 pm
Relax man, none of yours.  ;D

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:52:05 pm
Well no, Samie said they were funny posts

I knew the end of the transfer window was going to be disappointing but getting dissed by two losers like jill and Fucking Appalled takes the cake.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7272 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm »
Bissouma looks like he is staying at Brighton,

He will have only a year left next summer. Hopefully we get him then. Very good player
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,828
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7273 on: Today at 09:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:02:00 pm
I'm quoting-ish the man on the tele box.
I know pal, just playing devils advocate.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7274 on: Today at 09:10:46 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:56:40 pm
Another new deal done.




The clever signing that could save LFC millions

Liverpool FC certainly know how to spot a bargain or two and there's yet another example of this financial acumen on display at the club's Anfield tea room. Carol Ferrell had been courted by club tearooms across Europe including Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich, but she's now officially committed her future to the Reds.

Behind the scenes many in and around the club have credited her with being the 'secret weapon' behind Liverpool's historic sixth European Cup and subsequent 19th League Title. "I wouldn't go that far, luv" said Carol, modestly, at the press conference to announce her signing, before showing off her undoubted skills by pouring out several cuppa's and offering beaming manager Jurgen Klopp a custard cream...
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,313
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7275 on: Today at 09:10:48 pm »
Got all my stuff ready  so Gonna go up to the training ground to see if i can see anything and get on tv. Dont think ive forgot anything

TW1-1" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7276 on: Today at 09:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:03:31 pm
Hazel is not funny, he agreed with Jill even quoted her.

He is nicking my quote, that's not nice.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,139
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7277 on: Today at 09:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:09:29 pm
The AFCON where they only miss two matches in the league? Brentford and Palace? We'll be fine.

Its like an echo chamb...
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7278 on: Today at 09:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:10:05 pm
I knew the end of the transfer window was going to be disappointing but getting dissed by two losers like jill and Fucking Appalled takes the cake.

 ;D ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wghennessy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RHYS OFF TO COPPEROPOLIS ON LOAN
« Reply #7279 on: Today at 09:11:47 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 08:57:21 pm
It's the drop in quality from our first team to our 2nd string so to speak that I'd say is not in the same league as the other top 4 clubs. Especially with a few injuries thrown in
Keep our best 15-16 first team players fit all season then no problem but with the amount of games we play that's not going to happen.
Gini will be a big loss as the season goes on especially in the big games

Genuine question. Is this a piss take post?

Id take any one of Matip, VVD, Gomez and Konate over any one of Uniteds CB. Hows Phil Jones doing nowadays? Fuck that. As for their midfield, they play McTominay and Fred in their first 11 for fuck sake.

City have a ridiculous amount of depth but even then they have Ake as a back up at CB whos shite and now they dont have a lb for the foreseeable. Chelsea? Granted they've signed Saul so their midfield has improved but they brought Chalobah off the bench at the weekend...us? Thiago.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182] 183   Go Up
« previous next »
 