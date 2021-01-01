« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5960
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:46 pm
Bad news. Pictures of Bobby in tears all over social media.  Straight after a hospital visit.
Could have atleast wiped his tears before he came out the soft git. Will never make it here with that sort of attitude!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5961
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:46 pm
Bad news. Pictures of Bobby in tears all over social media.  Straight after a hospital visit.
Yep, here it is.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5962
Quote from: S on Today at 10:54:44 pm
Yep, here it is.


His wife is pregnant again :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5963
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:54:11 pm
Van Dijk wasn't the only one injured. So was Gomez, as was Matip, as was Thiago, as was Henderson and Fabinho. Number of players who help us do certain things in terms of pressing and playing with a high line, which leads us to creating better in front of goal.

Multiple things happened. Our centerhalves have a huge impact on our transitions in the attacking third.

Exactly this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5964
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:46 pm
Bad news. Pictures of Bobby in tears all over social media.  Straight after a hospital visit.

he's obviously been reading this thread....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5965
Anyone see that kid at Preston score on Saturday? Looks like the next Harry Kane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5966
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 11:00:12 pm
Anyone see that kid at Preston score on Saturday? Looks like the next Harry Kane.

Why, who actually scored the goal?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5967
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:46 pm
Bad news. Pictures of Bobby in tears all over social media.  Straight after a hospital visit.

"There's something that the Doc wants you to know."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5968
It must be the easiest time to make shite up and it will go viral, all this Firmino stuff winding up a lot of the twitterati
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5969
Apparently, Barca are looking for a #9, might as well go for a certain Belgian who has destroyed them in the past
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5970
Surely PSG need to move some players, lets feed off their scraps
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5971
Rumours Bobby should be back for Crystal Palace away on Sept 18th apparently only a grade 2 tear
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5972
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:01:15 pm
Why, who actually scored the goal?

Sepp. Cracking goal to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5973
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 11:03:27 pm
Rumours Bobby should be back for Crystal Palace away on Sept 18th apparently only a grade 2 tear
So they were tears of joy?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5974
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:04:13 pm
So they were tears of joy?
And tears of sorrow, we buy love to sell tomorrow
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5975
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:52:09 pm
It took me the last day to lose my rag with her.  :D

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5976
Love is all we need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5977
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:02:16 pm
"There's something that the Doc wants you to know."

:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5978
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:46 pm
Bad news. Pictures of Bobby in tears all over social media.  Straight after a hospital visit.

Where?? Care to post a link mate ta
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5979
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:39:17 pm
Adrian, Minamino, Konate, Jota, Thiago, Ben Davies, Tsimikas.

Thats 7 senior.
Plus Harvey Elliott
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5980
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:46 pm
Bad news. Pictures of Bobby in tears all over social media.  Straight after a hospital visit.
What grade tears was he crying exactly?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5981
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 11:03:27 pm
Rumours Bobby should be back for Crystal Palace away on Sept 18th apparently only a grade 2 tear

Good news that but i thought grade two tears have a longer time frame?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5982
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:06:09 pm
Where?? Care to post a link mate ta
His wife appears to be pregnant again !
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5983
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:02:16 pm
"There's something that the Doc wants you to know."

:lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5984
The problem with rumours are they are well, just rumours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5985
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:10:11 pm
The problem with rumours are they are well, just rumours.
Unless they are an album of course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5986
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:09:30 pm
His wife appears to be pregnant again !

 ;D  ;D wanker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5987
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:10:50 pm
;D  ;D wanker
Cant believe anyone fell for it!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5988
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:10:26 pm
Unless they are an album of course.

That would be a good Rumour.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5989
Leeds buying James so they can then sell us Raphinha.

In a parallel universe of course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5990
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:10:11 pm
The problem with rumours are they are well, just rumours.

Rumour has it thats not true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #5991
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 11:03:27 pm
Rumours Bobby should be back for Crystal Palace away on Sept 18th apparently only a grade 2 tear
It feels like the squad quality shouldn't be so thin in this area of the pitch that less than 24 hrs before the end of the window a grade 2 or 3 tear to just one of our players should be so critical.
It's a little different if you have injuries to 2 or 3 of your players but after 8 weeks of a transfer window this all feels a bit daft and borderline reckless attitude to risk.
