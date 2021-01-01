Bad news
. Pictures of Bobby in tears all over social media. Straight after a hospital visit.
Yep, here it is.
Van Dijk wasn't the only one injured. So was Gomez, as was Matip, as was Thiago, as was Henderson and Fabinho. Number of players who help us do certain things in terms of pressing and playing with a high line, which leads us to creating better in front of goal.Multiple things happened. Our centerhalves have a huge impact on our transitions in the attacking third.
Anyone see that kid at Preston score on Saturday? Looks like the next Harry Kane.
Why, who actually scored the goal?
Rumours Bobby should be back for Crystal Palace away on Sept 18th apparently only a grade 2 tear
So they were tears of joy?
It took me the last day to lose my rag with her.
"There's something that the Doc wants you to know."
people like big dick nick.
Adrian, Minamino, Konate, Jota, Thiago, Ben Davies, Tsimikas.Thats 7 senior.
Where?? Care to post a link mate ta
The problem with rumours are they are well, just rumours.
His wife appears to be pregnant again !
wanker
Unless they are an album of course.
