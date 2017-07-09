« previous next »
You go on as if that front 3 are done, they are 3 of the best in the World ffs. Jota as back up is quality and yes we would 'ALL' like an additional attacker in thats a given but wanting player's' in every year and moving others is FIFA style stuff. That is the few and point out were it was said that anyone, i'm included in the anyone scenario btw to me.

Note: Jota is still better than Barnes and Raphina.
You have just came up with that yourself.

The front 3 will be even better if they a bit of rest.
Playing them every 3 days once the CL starts with the running they have to do isnt a good idea as they get older.

Jota isnt really back up anymore. Seems like a starter to me now. Firmino has declined a bit

It may all work but it is another risk. Minamino or Origi starting for league or CL games & we are in trouble
Midfield we are fine.
fuck me N'gog should be about 40 shouldn't he
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Announce Carroll

Ahh here hang on we were only joking.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

good god this thread is beyond tedious now, even turning into sly little shouts about the manager just to point score against each other.
Only a few days left mate.
Thing with Klopp is though - he deals with what he is given. He doesn't demand, he gets to know how clubs work, what the model is, and he works with it - hes always done it. When Liverpool where able to buy big - he bought big (and yep, I know much of that came from the Coutinho sale). When they cant, there isnt a hint of annoyance. He basically adapts, hes like the opposite of coaches like Guardiola, Conte, Tuchel and Mourinho, and indeed Solksjaer - who need a lot of expensive pieces and have no patience for anything else.

Its difficult to see us not going into decline when he leaves unless the next manager is another genius
But we do that anyway.

You just made out it was Fifa like so which is it :lmao you can hardly act like people are being unreasonable by using that kind of description which is clearly a way to make out it's an unrealistic demand... then say we do it, it's one or the other.
Fucking Christ I can't wait for the window to close
That's irrelevant (isn't that how you dealt with net spend per season despite the conversation (from your point of view) being about spending money).

You made a point about Klopp developing and not signing players - which is far from the truth and ultimately sanctimonious clap trap about how we are somehow different to everyone else in football. Nothing to do with net spend.
Fucking Christ I can't wait for the window to close
Some people need to get a box of tissues and the latest edition of fifa until that point
Some people need to get a box of tissues and the latest edition of fifa until that point

Please spare us your term time stress relief activities.
Chelsea are the ones that have signed players that have taken the biggest leap. Lukaku is such a game changer, few of the crap teams are going to be able to contain him. Somebody like him when youve won the Champions League just keeps the feel good factor around the club going. Resting on your laurels when youre winning hardly ever ends well.
Why are there so many people who hate the window and dont care if we sign players or not constantly reading and posting in the transfer thread?!  Its a genuinely weird and fascinating phenomenon. Maybe read other threads .. too easy?
Why are there so many people who hate the window and dont care if we sign players or not constantly reading and posting in the transfer thread?!  Its a genuinely weird and fascinating phenomenon. Maybe read other threads .. too easy?

I think there is FIFA joke book they have to use up.
Why are there so many people who hate the window and dont care if we sign players or not constantly reading and posting in the transfer thread?!  Its a genuinely weird and fascinating phenomenon. Maybe read other threads .. too easy?
I said the exact same thing a couple of weeks ago, but was told off and ridiculed by the usual suspects, so Ive pretty much stayed out of this thread since.
Why are there so many people who hate the window and dont care if we sign players or not constantly reading and posting in the transfer thread?!  Its a genuinely weird and fascinating phenomenon. Maybe read other threads .. too easy?

Counterpoint to that is why are so many people obsessed with new signings to the point of repeating it ad nauseum in this thread when there's clearly zero happening?
Counterpoint to that is why are so many people obsessed with new signings to the point of repeating it ad nauseum in this thread when there's clearly zero happening?

I think its because its the Liverpool transfer thread . Could be wrong been wrong many times

The point of the thread - as apparently its not self evident - is to discuss the transfers we think we should make, discuss who would be value, who we can upgrade in the squad with who, run the rule over prospects etc etc

Id have thought if youre not into that kind of thing or are ambivalent about us making signings you wouldnt want to read it as thats a bit like being a vegetarian and standing in a butchers shouting angrily at people . But each his own
Why are there so many people who hate the window and dont care if we sign players or not constantly reading and posting in the transfer thread?!  Its a genuinely weird and fascinating phenomenon. Maybe read other threads .. too easy?

Perhaps because all this transfer talk ends up in other threads (which are not about transfers), so people go to the transfer thread to debate with those people about that particular subject. Where else are people supposed to talk about it, rather than have every thread on the entire forum going on about bloody transfers or about how the club never buys players?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

I think its because its the Liverpool transfer thread . Could be wrong been wrong many times

The point of the thread - as apparently its not self evident - is to discuss the transfers we think we should make, discuss who would be value, who we can upgrade in the squad with who, run the rule over prospects etc etc

Id have thought if youre not into that kind of thing or are ambivalent about us making signings you wouldnt want to read it as thats a bit like being a vegetarian and standing in a butchers shouting angrily at people . But each his own

You're playing a blinder today Jack!  ;D...hats off
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

You've basically summed up everything that was in my head brilliantly, and I agree with it all 100 percent.

A lot of posters will make this argument as well "Who can we sign now?" The point is we shouldn't have left it this late in the window to be wondering "who can we sign now?".

I believe you should always strengthen when you are at the top, and we have had underwhelming transfer windows since winning the league and European cup. I understand that we have chosen to protect our assets and stick with the players that won us those trophies, but you can't just stand still when you're winning, especially if all of your competition are strengthening during every window.

There's still a few days left, so hopefully we see another incoming, who that may be... no idea.

It's a bit of a tightrope though, isn't it? Real Madrid and Barca have been pretty great at strengthening every summer, but look at them now. They were clearly redlining and are now in the shit. Literally mortgaging themselves up to the hilt to do it. And they have both made some very dodgy signings in recent years, almost trying to force it.

When you get to a certain elite level (where our first 11 are), then there are very few players who you can expect to improve or even maintain it.

I think we are stacked in defence and midfield at the moment if I'm honest, especially when you factor in Elliot and Curtis Jones. Really, who would give us more quality or depth than we already have without having to side line someone like Elliot?

I'd argue there is a case for another high quality, young attacker, as we all know our forward line is aging. I suspect that was/is the plan, but we want to shift Origi first. This is where I think the argument perhaps holds some water. That player should be bedding in now really.

We've been very frugal over the past few years, I know C19 is now a factor, but I can't help but wonder if we haven't been keeping the power dry for a big name, elite forward when the time is right.
I think its because its the Liverpool transfer thread . Could be wrong been wrong many times

The point of the thread - as apparently its not self evident - is to discuss the transfers we think we should make, discuss who would be value, who we can upgrade in the squad with who, run the rule over prospects etc etc

Id have thought if youre not into that kind of thing or are ambivalent about us making signings you wouldnt want to read it as thats a bit like being a vegetarian and standing in a butchers shouting angrily at people . But each his own

Ha, amazing.

There is a vegetarian butchers close to where I live. I think Ill turn the tables on them.
What the fuck is a vegetarian butcher?
What the fuck is a vegetarian butcher?
You've never seen one? They specialise in quorned beef.
What the fuck is a vegetarian butcher?

Some weirdo, or bunch of weirdos that do non meat versions of meat stuff. Disgraceful.
What the fuck is a vegetarian butcher?

Adolf Hitler??
You're playing a blinder today Jack!  ;D...hats off

:) . Had to have a good one eventually law of averages 
Fuck it, it's Doku!
So they would be forced to sell him but only if it was £42m?
They are not quite getting the meaning of the word forced are they?😁😁😁
You made a point about Klopp developing and not signing players - which is far from the truth and ultimately sanctimonious clap trap about how we are somehow different to everyone else in football. Nothing to do with net spend.

where did I say he doesn't sign players?

Klopp brings players through. He coaches them and brings them to the 1st team, It's what he's always done and what he's always said he does.

It's what he's doing. What you've seen is just the same, just with a bit more money than he's ever had and an ability to hold onto players that he's NEVER had.

Personally I'm loving it. I'm excited that the core of our next team could well be Elliot, Jones, Gordon and others we've yet to see.

I'll wait.

where did I say he doesn't sign players?

I'll wait.

What else were you talking about then? Klopp develops players in spite of what? Are we not in the transfer thread?

Or do you agree we rely on signing players just as much as any other club?
Ahh here hang on we were only joking.

We'll always have his brace against Man City.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Pretty annoying to log on to read up about transfers, and find stuff about Hitler and vegetarian butchers.
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Pretty annoying to log on to read up about transfers, and find stuff about Hitler and vegetarian butchers.

I suspect Wayne Hennessey would find it quite educational.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Pretty annoying to log on to read up about transfers, and find stuff about Hitler and vegetarian butchers.

Could be worse, it could be xG.
I think its because its the Liverpool transfer thread . Could be wrong been wrong many times

The point of the thread - as apparently its not self evident - is to discuss the transfers we think we should make, discuss who would be value, who we can upgrade in the squad with who, run the rule over prospects etc etc

Id have thought if youre not into that kind of thing or are ambivalent about us making signings you wouldnt want to read it as thats a bit like being a vegetarian and standing in a butchers shouting angrily at people . But each his own

This is fun to discuss indeed...

What a wonderful post mate, thank you for taking the time.

I think you talk sense from start to finish. I just think the club have set things up to deliver right up to that diminishing returns borderline for the next decade or so at least. System, integration of that system throughout the club, appetite to promote from within now that we've routinised the production of genuine quality, elite youth recruitment, selective and system-driven senior recruitment. And of course (post Covid) genuine commercial heft.

I think things maybe change medium to long term if nothing checks the oil money's influence, but for now, we couldn't be better set I'd argue. We are contrarian and it suits us.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

What else were you talking about then? Klopp develops players in spite of what? Are we not in the transfer thread?

Or do you agree we rely on signing players just as much as any other club?

If you're going to continue to do the shitty tabloid thing of cutting up a quote to make it fit what you want it to mean, rather than examine the whole thing and look for what I actually meant, I'm not going to engage you further.

If you felt what I said was wrong, be that genuine or because you've misunderstood me, or because I haven't explained myself properly, you could have just responded in kind, instead of calling me 'up my own arse' and sanctimonious and all the other long words you used while you repeatedly selectively quoted me.

Now run along and play in the sand with the other kids (THAT was sanctimonious)
Jurgen Klopp has made a profit in 3 of the 6 summer transfer windows he's had. That's incredible.
