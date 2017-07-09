You've basically summed up everything that was in my head brilliantly, and I agree with it all 100 percent.



A lot of posters will make this argument as well "Who can we sign now?" The point is we shouldn't have left it this late in the window to be wondering "who can we sign now?".



I believe you should always strengthen when you are at the top, and we have had underwhelming transfer windows since winning the league and European cup. I understand that we have chosen to protect our assets and stick with the players that won us those trophies, but you can't just stand still when you're winning, especially if all of your competition are strengthening during every window.



There's still a few days left, so hopefully we see another incoming, who that may be... no idea.



It's a bit of a tightrope though, isn't it? Real Madrid and Barca have been pretty great at strengthening every summer, but look at them now. They were clearly redlining and are now in the shit. Literally mortgaging themselves up to the hilt to do it. And they have both made some very dodgy signings in recent years, almost trying to force it.When you get to a certain elite level (where our first 11 are), then there are very few players who you can expect to improve or even maintain it.I think we are stacked in defence and midfield at the moment if I'm honest, especially when you factor in Elliot and Curtis Jones. Really, who would give us more quality or depth than we already have without having to side line someone like Elliot?I'd argue there is a case for another high quality, young attacker, as we all know our forward line is aging. I suspect that was/is the plan, but we want to shift Origi first. This is where I think the argument perhaps holds some water. That player should be bedding in now really.We've been very frugal over the past few years, I know C19 is now a factor, but I can't help but wonder if we haven't been keeping the power dry for a big name, elite forward when the time is right.