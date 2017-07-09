« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4520 on: Today at 03:12:56 pm
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4521 on: Today at 03:13:14 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:11:19 pm
Michael von Herff, whos a braw lag, TTT old lag, and historical provider of FSG insight if memory serves, is suggesting the club's working along similar lines to... well, I should just quote him shouldn't I?


Sorry if I read it wrong Roy but all that says is he bought players in other positions?
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4522 on: Today at 03:13:14 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:10:50 pm
Nobody is asking for PSG level of spending. But Arsenal level would be nice.

Yeah, we should really strive to be like Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4523 on: Today at 03:13:34 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:10:50 pm
You think Klopp is happy to have Minamino and Origi as cover for the front 3? And his happiness with these options is the reason FSG don't back him in the transfer market?

Rubbish.

Our manager is a class act who wouldn't rock the boat or unsettle the squad by publicly saying he wants more.

As for posters saying it's tough to find an attacker for 40million who will be happy not playing every week?

More rubbish. We are supposedly a huge club with a global footprint who should be able to appeal to any player. We will be competing on various fronts next season. Klopp is supposedly thrilled with his squad players, some of which he was completely loathe to use in previous seasons.

Our fans now see not spending money as being virtuous and almost a protest against the business of PSG, Man City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and United. It's gone so far in the other direction, maybe enjoyment at being paupers suits the siege mentality amongst supporters.

Nobody is asking for PSG level of spending. But Arsenal level would be nice.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4524 on: Today at 03:14:32 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:11:19 pm
Michael von Herff, whos a braw lag, TTT old lag, and historical provider of FSG insight if memory serves, is suggesting the club's working along similar lines to... well, I should just quote him shouldn't I?


It's interesting, but the big difference is that there's a salary cap in the NFL and not here.  Belichick also had the greatest QB of all time who was rarely ever paid like one (Brady wasn't making as much counting towards the salary cap as one would think).

It's a completely different arena here, though I appreciate the continuity factor.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4525 on: Today at 03:16:16 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:07:44 pm
Doubt it. Sounds like there will be only sales in what time there is left.
Cant see it KH, pretty sure one will come in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4526 on: Today at 03:17:06 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 03:05:57 pm
The best possible chance with owners who aren't like City's  ;)

I understand what you're saying, but my original point was that I think a lot of fans get frustrated because - even though Jurgen says all the right things re transfers (and he has generally always backed up and defended the owners, even over things such as the super league debacle), many suspect he'd like to have more support than he has had. Not to buy 'big name' players - but to improve the squad more generally.

On your point about us losing hundreds of millions recently: i) fair enough, but haven't Arsenal and Leicester too? How are they continuing to spend? ii) I thought the RedBird Capital investment was meant to absorb those losses, mitigating the impact on our transfer plans?

I'm not sure anyones got the inclination to explain pretty basic stuff for you mate, but....

Arsenal are in the shit. They're taking out loans to try and scrabble back to anywhere near the top of the table. Leicester are a Europa team, at best, paying Europa wages. If you can't see how maintaining a title/CL winning side might be more expensive than maintaining a team who finish 6th/7th/8th every year, and how that might relate to available money for transfers during a pandemic, then I'm not sure what else to tell you. People don't like reading about expensive contract extensions? Tough shit.

We are being run superbly at the moment, I really dont see how anyone can say otherwise. And fawning over the spend of awfully run clubs like Arsenal, Everton and Wolves is just laughable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4527 on: Today at 03:18:31 pm
Where's the RedBird money, John?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4528 on: Today at 03:19:02 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 02:41:48 pm
It's also possible that he'd like to keep them and add another - given their respective injury records.
No, it is not,
He has come out and said the exact opposite that it doesn't make sense to add another player in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4529 on: Today at 03:21:03 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Will he forget the lyrics to the song about Sean Cox and Hillsborough as he enters the Shankly Gates?

This isn't ever mentioned enough when someone says they want him back. The little prick. He's right at home where he is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4530 on: Today at 03:21:39 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:13:14 pm
Sorry if I read it wrong Roy but all that says is he bought players in other positions?


think its about keeping your best players (the bit about continuity)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4531 on: Today at 03:25:44 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 02:52:07 pm
You realise I'm talking about the present and future right? I don't get how it's become controversial to express concern that the lack of investment (in even one or two 'non big-name players') could make it harder for us to compete this year / in the medium term.
We won the CL and then signed only Adrian then won the PL then signed Thiago, Tsimikas and Jota then finished 3rd after being decimated by injuries and since then we've added Konate. Why do you think the present team cannot compete?
