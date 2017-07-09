The best possible chance with owners who aren't like City's



I understand what you're saying, but my original point was that I think a lot of fans get frustrated because - even though Jurgen says all the right things re transfers (and he has generally always backed up and defended the owners, even over things such as the super league debacle), many suspect he'd like to have more support than he has had. Not to buy 'big name' players - but to improve the squad more generally.



On your point about us losing hundreds of millions recently: i) fair enough, but haven't Arsenal and Leicester too? How are they continuing to spend? ii) I thought the RedBird Capital investment was meant to absorb those losses, mitigating the impact on our transfer plans?



I'm not sure anyones got the inclination to explain pretty basic stuff for you mate, but....Arsenal are in the shit. They're taking out loans to try and scrabble back to anywhere near the top of the table. Leicester are a Europa team, at best, paying Europa wages. If you can't see how maintaining a title/CL winning side might be more expensive than maintaining a team who finish 6th/7th/8th every year, and how that might relate to available money for transfers during a pandemic, then I'm not sure what else to tell you. People don't like reading about expensive contract extensions? Tough shit.We are being run superbly at the moment, I really dont see how anyone can say otherwise. And fawning over the spend of awfully run clubs like Arsenal, Everton and Wolves is just laughable.