It could be that we cant get the midfielder or player we want because we don't have the money/dont want to spend that much. Quite a lot of top players were available this summer for transfer and if you are taking Klopp's quotes literally then he has said the level of spending is not something we can do.
It is hard to see atm what is our plan going forward.
We cant afford the top players without a big sale & we are getting the squad signed up.
But the cheaper players like Cunha,Daka or players of that level we probably think they are not good enough.
Doesnt even seem we would be able to get a Raphinha or Barnes atm.
Jota was a great deal. Konate a release clause.
But the signings tend to come a bit too late . Especially the Konate one.