LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:13:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:30:34 pm
It always surprised me how Juliens Laurens, The Athletic's French Football correspondent, was absolutely certain as far back as 12 months ago that Yves Bissouma's next move would be Liverpool. It's the only time I've ever heard any of The Totally Football show's Euro-league journalists throw so much certainty behind a move. Rafa Honigstein has done it with Bayern stuff before and inevitably been correct, but it did seem to go against the grain how certain he was.

In fairness he was a bit more reserved in his ESPN article early in the piece.

https://www.espn.com/football/soccer-transfers/story/4267544/liverpool-track-yves-bissouma-as-wijnaldum-replacement-sources%3fplatform=amp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:14:07 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:10:19 pm
Makes me think we are still looking at some players but nothing close.

I can only see us doing a loan or nothing.
Could be talking about outgoings. Still got a few who could move on loan as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:14:15 pm
"If that one player is available, who would improve what we have is available, we would go for him, that I promise." Klopp

He's right in what he's saying though, that we won't just sign to appease the fans or the media.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:14:29 pm
Klopp: There's no need to buy a midfielder just because there's one on the market. If people think about it, there's no real need (for a midfielder). If there was one player who could improve all the things, then we would go for it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:16:46 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:14:15 pm
"If that one player is available, who would improve what we have is available, we would go for him, that I promise." Klopp

He's right in what he's saying though, that we won't just sign to appease the fans or the media.
Quite a telling quote.

Dont think it is a financial issue as some fans think.

Just that we dont really want a midfielder & we cant get the player we want to add to the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:17:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581

link=topic=349030.msg17921461#msg17921461 date=1630066130
Klopp on Liverpool's transfer window: "Do I expect a busy four days for us? Not really. But you never know."

OH COME ON !!!!! 😫
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:18:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:16:18 pm
I don't think any fan expected as much. Clearly we need to find a player that is good enough and we can afford. Problem has been clearly a lot of the players that have moved or may move this season, we cannot afford.

Personally, I would prefer another midfielder due to the age of three (Milner, Jones and Elliott) plus the reliability of Ox / Keita.

I like all of them but someone like Bissouma improves that area especially with the CL matches coming up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:20:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:16:46 pm
Quite a telling quote.

Dont think it is a financial issue as some fans think.

Just that we dont really want a midfielder & we cant get the player we want to add to the squad.

It could be that we cant get the midfielder or player we want because we don't have the money/dont want to spend that much. Quite a lot of top players were available this summer for transfer and if you are taking Klopp's quotes literally then he has said the level of spending is not something we can do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:28:04 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:16:46 pm
Quite a telling quote.

Dont think it is a financial issue as some fans think.

Just that we dont really want a midfielder & we cant get the player we want to add to the squad.

Thought it was more that we don't need a midfielder. He's said it's the most varied of all our squad positions, listed loads of players who will benefit from Ginis minutes and then said if we wanted to we would. Essentially. The - "those who are really with us can see there's no need" was pretty telling.

If there's any subtext it was probably that there might be other areas of the team (*cough* attack) that don't have that variety.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:32:31 pm
So it's looking like our transfer spend will be £36m for this window.  When you consider we spent virtually nothing in the winter one and hardly anything last summer barring minimal up-front payments for Thiago and Jota, we really are spending fuck all these days to say we're a huge club.  Joke.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:34:14 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:20:16 pm
It could be that we cant get the midfielder or player we want because we don't have the money/dont want to spend that much. Quite a lot of top players were available this summer for transfer and if you are taking Klopp's quotes literally then he has said the level of spending is not something we can do.
It is hard to see atm what is our plan going forward.
We cant afford the top players without a big sale & we are getting the squad signed up.

But the cheaper players like Cunha,Daka or players of that level we probably think they are not good enough.

Doesnt even seem we would be able to get a Raphinha or Barnes atm.
Jota was a great deal. Konate a release clause.

But the signings tend to come a bit too late . Especially the Konate one.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:34:15 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:32:31 pm
So it's looking like our transfer spend will be £36m for this window.  When you consider we spent virtually nothing in the winter one and hardly anything last summer barring minimal up-front payments for Thiago and Jota, we really are spending fuck all these days to say we're a huge club.  Joke.
We spent the best part of £70m last summer..

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:35:35 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:32:31 pm
So it's looking like our transfer spend will be £36m for this window.  When you consider we spent virtually nothing in the winter one and hardly anything last summer barring minimal up-front payments for Thiago and Jota, we really are spending fuck all these days to say we're a huge club.  Joke.

Dont forget to add the spend of upping players wages. If we spend what we earn then basically all our increased revenue is going into wages. To purchase players on top of that we have to sell to buy, which we have effectively done with Konate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:35:39 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:28:04 pm
Thought it was more that we don't need a midfielder. He's said it's the most varied of all our squad positions, listed loads of players who will benefit from Ginis minutes and then said if we wanted to we would. Essentially. The - "those who are really with us can see there's no need" was pretty telling.

If there's any subtext it was probably that there might be other areas of the team (*cough* attack) that don't have that variety.


Didn't he say something similar last season about the defence after letting Lovren go?

Dicing with a tricky situation here once again if Ox, Milner, Hendo and Naby stay true to form with regards to their injury records.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:37:00 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:14:15 pm
"If that one player is available, who would improve what we have is available, we would go for him, that I promise." Klopp

He's right in what he's saying though, that we won't just sign to appease the fans or the media.

It is how he has worked since he arrived here and I am amazed that people don't get it even now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:37:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:34:15 pm
We spent the best part of £70m last summer..



Thought it was £5m up front payments on both?  Ok, tell me that those fees are now still being accounted for in this year's budget but don't try and tell me that we shelled out 70 last summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:38:03 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:32:31 pm
So it's looking like our transfer spend will be £36m for this window.  When you consider we spent virtually nothing in the winter one and hardly anything last summer barring minimal up-front payments for Thiago and Jota, we really are spending fuck all these days to say we're a huge club.  Joke.

Renewed loads of contracts.

Joke of a Club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:39:09 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:35:35 pm
Dont forget to add the spend of upping players wages. If we spend what we earn then basically all our increased revenue is going into wages. To purchase players on top of that we have to sell to buy, which we have effectively done with Konate.


Not having that one either. All teams have to renew contracts.  We've taken plenty of players off the books this summer to cover that increase.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:40:54 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:38:03 pm
Renewed loads of contracts.

Joke of a Club.

So what?  That's a minimum requirement.

It's like telling me to be grateful of my missus staying with me because others might be interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:41:36 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:40:54 pm
So what?  That's a minimum requirement.

It's like telling me to be grateful of my missus staying with me because others might be interested.

Its not free to do that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:41:47 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:39:09 pm

Not having that one either. All teams have to renew contracts.  We've taken plenty of players off the books this summer to cover that increase.

Yeah, exactly and then we have bought Konate on top of that. We would have lost revenue due to the pandemic so some of that is pretty much being covered through sales.

Basically the club and Klopp have said its sell to buy or at least recoup what we spend. Unless we sell big players, dont expect big transfers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:42:04 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:37:46 pm
Thought it was £5m up front payments on both?  Ok, tell me that those fees are now still being accounted for in this year's budget but don't try and tell me that we shelled out 70 last summer.
Payments are always spread over a few years.  We may have paid a wee bit less cash upfront than usual, but that money hasnt disappeared.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:42:08 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:35:39 pm

Didn't he say something similar last season about the defence after letting Lovren go?

Dicing with a tricky situation here once again if Ox, Milner, Hendo and Naby stay true to form with regards to their injury records.

We take risks with the squad every year. Sometimes it pays off, but it can also go spectacularly wrong


Let's just hope the medical team are up to the mark this season and we avoid shithouse tackles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:42:14 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:35:39 pm

Didn't he say something similar last season about the defence after letting Lovren go?

Dicing with a tricky situation here once again if Ox, Milner, Hendo and Naby stay true to form with regards to their injury records.

We had 3 CBs then and have 8 options for midfield now.

You can't just keep adding players in case our current ones get injured, eight is more than adequate in terms of depth. If we get injuries then we get injuries and deal with it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:43:30 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:32:31 pm
So it's looking like our transfer spend will be £36m for this window.  When you consider we spent virtually nothing in the winter one and hardly anything last summer barring minimal up-front payments for Thiago and Jota, we really are spending fuck all these days to say we're a huge club.  Joke.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's already started.  Love it. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:43:49 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:32:31 pm
So it's looking like our transfer spend will be £36m for this window.  When you consider we spent virtually nothing in the winter one and hardly anything last summer barring minimal up-front payments for Thiago and Jota, we really are spending fuck all these days to say we're a huge club.  Joke.

Quite the post, right after Klopp's comments. He'd like you I'm sure.

And you do realise that fees with minimal up-front payments still have to be paid in full?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:45:49 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:43:49 pm
Quite the post, right after Klopp's comments. He'd like you I'm sure.

And you do realise that fees with minimal up-front payments still have to be paid in full?

I dont think he does.

If you arent excited by this squad then theres no hope for you.

I said, I would like one more player in midfield but trust Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:47:15 pm
Not signing a midfield player is not to do with money.

Its that Klopp has made it clear he doesnt think we need one.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:47:18 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:42:14 pm
We had 3 CBs then and have 8 options for midfield now.

You can't just keep adding players in case our current ones get injured, eight is more than adequate in terms of depth. If we get injuries then we get injuries and deal with it.

Ok fair enough, I get it.  But I hope you will feel free to explain this to everyone who gets narky at us jibbing off the domestic cups as Chelsea and City continue to compete in the finals for them?

Fine, if we're only gearing our squad up to go at the PL and Cl then we SHOULD have enough, barring another set of injury disasters.  I can live with that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:48:46 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:47:15 pm
Not signing a midfield player is not to do with money.

Its that Klopp has made it clear he doesnt think we need one.


He also said we cant afford to do much as well. So maybe we cant afford an attacker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:49:19 pm
some just fucking crybabies here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:49:30 pm
Think about how many contract renewals we can get done next summer too with the war chest we're accumulating.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:50:37 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:47:18 pm
Ok fair enough, I get it.  But I hope you will feel free to explain this to everyone who gets narky at us jibbing off the domestic cups as Chelsea and City compete for them.

Fine, if we're only gearing our squad up to go at the PL and Cl then we SHOULD have enough, barring another set of injury disasters.  I can live with that.

Why do I have to explain anything? It's pretty straightforward.

I'll leave it up to Klopp to decide which competitions he might want to prioritise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 01:51:31 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:49:30 pm
Think about how many contract renewals we can get done next summer too with the war chest we're accumulating.

That war chest got spent this summer.
