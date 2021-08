Well yeah exactly.



And if we cast our minds back to Pickfords greatest moment....Origi hadn't even sniffed the pitch for us in the league for about a year. He was absolutely nowhere, found himself on the bench (I think cos Hendo was suspended) and the rest is history. 8 months later he's scored important goals for us in our closest title chase (at that point), inspired us to the greatest comeback in CL history, scored the clincher in the final and signed a new long term contract.



Considering the AFCON in Jan/Feb, maybe he's thinking he'll still get a chance in the cups and can get some games around then with the same sort of result.



Whenever heís had a run in the side in the last few years heís been poor. Last time we were desperate and he got a run he wasnít good enough. Heís since popped up with some memorable and important cameos, but overall I donít think heís good enough. Needs to move on really. Heís not what we need and LFC arenít what he needs. Should be looking for more games.