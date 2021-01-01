« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 08:32:39 am »
Mel Reddy has a piece today talking about Diogo Jota, and how the research team (that's the one led by Ian Graham) are staggered that Liverpool had a free run at him because his underlying numbers were elite.

Let's hope there's another Jota out there who we have a free run for in the next few days?

And it has to be said again, while the club hate briefing media on targets, they sure do love briefing them on how brilliant the recruitment team is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 08:37:48 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 08:38:09 am »
To me all it shows is that the club is aware of the fans and media mood and they dont completely shut up shop. Things like that and telling some journalists that next summer would be the big summer is a way of using the goodwill and leverage they have built up to almost reassure people that they have all this under control.

That or some of them want new jobs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 08:44:01 am »
Edouard at Celtic is probably an obvious one. Perhaps not good enough for us, but he's in his final year at Celtic and it's fairly clear they're open to offers for him. 23, 29 and 22 goals in all comps across his three seasons there, came up via the PSG youth system and has plenty of caps for France U21. Good size at 6'2 and only 23 which is the age we tend to like buying players. Played quite a lot in the Europa League for them, so data there is probably more robust than judging him on performances in Scotland. And has the same agent as Konate, who also represents other players we've been credited with an interest in (Caleta-Car, Doku, Saul...)

He may not be good enough, and the scouting and research teams might have come to that conclusion a long time ago. But on paper, he's an interesting one and I'd expect him to get a move in the final day or two of the window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 08:45:16 am »
Shows that the Club has access to and uses stats/information that we (and a lot of other clubs) are completely oblivious to I guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 08:52:15 am »
;D

It's just cos cdav likes the 'angle'. 

I bet it reads like a Shakespearean sonnet.  :o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 08:53:08 am »
;D

The club better be showering them with sugarlumps!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 08:58:04 am »
I take your point when it comes to PSG, Real, City and United etc, but Chelsea are assembling a very good TEAM too. Buying parts to fit their style.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 09:02:13 am »
The club did an amazing job with Jota, his underlying numbers may well have been elite but there arent many clubs that can afford a £45M transfer fee, so the competition we have is across 10-15 clubs across Europe, not all of those teams needed a player in that position at that time, and many of them would also have alternatives lined up who were potentially cheaper

The underlying point is that if we identify the right player we are one of the few teams that can sign players near the top end of the market and on occasion weve broken the transfer record.

We should absolutely continue to ensure the analytics and data science team is compensated properly and they enjoy their work, they are a core part of our success
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 09:13:46 am »
Sure but he had excellent public underlying numbers (as did Salah and mane etc) - its definitely surprising we had a free run at him and a great get
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 09:16:45 am »
If there is another Jota waiting to happen to us before Tuesday night, we will have to be very very surprised.

Chance of a new substantial incoming at this point.........................5%?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 09:17:55 am »
We've enjoyed a good run of certain teams splashing out on players who are sort of media flavour-of-the-month and have grabbed some headlines for smashing it in a game or two. Almost so they themselves can grab media headlines. Regrettably, that seems to have become less frequent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 09:19:36 am »
I could still see us pulling a cheeky one on Lyon for Auoar on a loan with a purchase option
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 09:22:03 am »
At the eleventh Auoar?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 09:22:27 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 09:23:04 am »
Exactly, to flex our muscles and show our pauoar in the market
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 09:23:12 am »
I think the chances of us getting someone are pretty low now, yeah. But there's always the hope that they've been having conversations with other clubs on the quiet, something the club is very capable of doing. For all we know, Origi could be close to the exit and we're lining up a replacement. But it does feel unlikely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 09:24:41 am »
So they'd sell him?

They'd Auoar peddle?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 09:25:53 am »
NICE

No he's at Marseille isn't he? Take the bait take the bait take the bait...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 09:26:04 am »
Can't wait for his unveiling video, shades of the Thiago one - Houssem walks to camera, raises his head and says: "Aouar, me".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 09:31:25 am »
https://craquestats.com/2020/09/21/liverpool-sign-diogo-jota-in-depth-analysis-of-exciting-winger/ He showed the elite effective dribbling with goal placement.
I remember reading that and thinking making him the focus point of a team as the lone striker like how Salah is used he could replace him in that role.
I think maybe some teams had a combo of need, Bayern having it Wide attackers and Striker, PSG didnt need more attackers, Madrid and Barca same. CHelsea signed Werner, United probably would misuse him, City a lot of attacker probably not a striker for them or what they look for in wider players, Spurs have son and Kane, Arsenal have attackers not a good fit.
Basically saw his underlying numbers and figured he has a way have impact in multiple roles for Liverpool and he worth the price.
Salah irc his under finish was very good but since he was a 2 striker setup with Dzeko he didnt more shots going to Liverpool allowed him a role to get more Shots and show he an elite level goal scorer.
Jota could take over Salah role if needed can also play roles too and still be a high level finisher and dribbler. He played the Firmino role but little more scoring less linking. Can do the Mane role also which is more dribbling and shots just not the focal point to get them them most shots(2.5-3 shots a game)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 09:38:04 am »
Just me and Craig who get the club briefing for PR purposes on here :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4022 on: Today at
View of the back of a footballer walking up to a combine harvester, climbs up the steps.

Keys in ignition.

Cuts to face

Aouar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 09:42:58 am »
NICE

Aouar Aouar, why do 'Pool fall in love?
Why do we si-ing so gay?
Is he willing to cut his rate of pay?
Why do we fall in lo-ove?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 09:45:43 am »
The third day in a row that the Mirror have promoted their story of when Mbappe met John Henry on Henry's plane.

Eeeking out every last click while they can.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 09:45:46 am »
Exactly, to flex our aouar muscles and show our pauoar in the market
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 09:46:12 am »
Would love it if he was signed n introduced in a video by some fat farmer whilst he was sat on a tractor not having a fucking clue whats goin on''OOO ARR thy horse shit does wonders for turnips...OOO ARR''

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 09:48:10 am »
I'm sure that's all part of it, but I reckon a big element is simply that a lot of elite clubs wouldn't want to sign a forward from Wolves who wasn't even guaranteed a spot in their starting XI. Whereas we're happy to spend decent money on players from less trendy clubs, from relegated sides, because we have faith in the numbers and our scouting team.

Simply put, too many clubs look at what a player is rather than what he can be. I think we're very good at the latter.

On an unrelated note, wonder if Tchouameni will be on the move now that Monaco have been knocked out the CL? Think he'd been tipped to go to Chelsea but he'd be a fun option for us, I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 09:52:09 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 09:58:22 am »
Yea I also agree with that.
 I also think Liverpool saw what he could become and know it possible in couple years they may make a decision on Firmino, Mane or Salah on who to extend is a Jota somebody that can take over a role, it going be sad when any of those players leave from All POV, Fans, coaching staff, owner, management however it also a ruthless business where you keep 3 guys on a bigger wages into declining years is probably unideal for a club where the resources are used smartly.
It sets up the club very well to have when make that call when that times comes. Also youth wise the talent coming though last year was mostly thinking Jones and Elliott. Jones was moved to a more MF role, and Elliott was super talented but it wasn't clear he was elite forward in goal sense either. Signing Kaide Gordon with Mateusz Musiałowski(he was signed last year early in summer) Looks more forward end talent coming though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4030 on: Today at 10:00:35 am »
He walks onto a stage, Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds music belting out. A huge Martian tripod towers over him. The tripod peers down at him and, in a synthesized voice bellows "Aouar"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4031 on: Today at 10:05:46 am »
He was brillant last night vs Shakhtar.

Chelsea seem to concentrating on Saul on loan now. We should maybe be try a Keita deal for Tchoumeni. Im convinced he will be one of the top midfield players in Europe in a few years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #4032 on: Today at 10:06:46 am »
There's Tchouameni clubs sniffing around this one.
