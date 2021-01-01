I still think there are probably deals to be had on the last day. Just trying to think of players where the bidding war did not materialize. Especially players on the last year of their contracts



Edouard at Celtic is probably an obvious one. Perhaps not good enough for us, but he's in his final year at Celtic and it's fairly clear they're open to offers for him. 23, 29 and 22 goals in all comps across his three seasons there, came up via the PSG youth system and has plenty of caps for France U21. Good size at 6'2 and only 23 which is the age we tend to like buying players. Played quite a lot in the Europa League for them, so data there is probably more robust than judging him on performances in Scotland. And has the same agent as Konate, who also represents other players we've been credited with an interest in (Caleta-Car, Doku, Saul...)He may not be good enough, and the scouting and research teams might have come to that conclusion a long time ago. But on paper, he's an interesting one and I'd expect him to get a move in the final day or two of the window.