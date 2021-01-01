Shows that the Club has access to and uses stats/information that we (and a lot of other clubs) are completely oblivious to I guess.https://craquestats.com/2020/09/21/liverpool-sign-diogo-jota-in-depth-analysis-of-exciting-winger/
He showed the elite effective dribbling with goal placement.
I remember reading that and thinking making him the focus point of a team as the lone striker like how Salah is used he could replace him in that role.
I think maybe some teams had a combo of need, Bayern having it Wide attackers and Striker, PSG didnt need more attackers, Madrid and Barca same. CHelsea signed Werner, United probably would misuse him, City a lot of attacker probably not a striker for them or what they look for in wider players, Spurs have son and Kane, Arsenal have attackers not a good fit.
Basically saw his underlying numbers and figured he has a way have impact in multiple roles for Liverpool and he worth the price.
Salah irc his under finish was very good but since he was a 2 striker setup with Dzeko he didnt more shots going to Liverpool allowed him a role to get more Shots and show he an elite level goal scorer.
Jota could take over Salah role if needed can also play roles too and still be a high level finisher and dribbler. He played the Firmino role but little more scoring less linking. Can do the Mane role also which is more dribbling and shots just not the focal point to get them them most shots(2.5-3 shots a game)