Yep, I'd imagine he's one that most non-football fans would recognise. He's also had success with his book.
I am so sick of this response to ANY question.If you say something and someone asks you where you read or heard that, tell them where. I don't want to google it and maybe find a different source. I want to know YOUR source.
But Salah is in the top 5. Nobody's saying Rashford trumps Salah in global famedom.
I thought Pochettino was supposed to rate Mane and Firmino as well. Didn't he show Mane around Spurs but he chose us instead anyway? (Sorry, Roy, just thought I'd stir the bubble, toil and trouble mix a little more).
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]