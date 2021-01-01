I don't know about that Trout guy but Alisson and Van Dijk are nowhere near the level of money it would cost to get Mbappe. Alisson also had the advantage of us selling Coutinho to push the boat out.



I understand that. Trout the best baseball player in the MLB since he been in the majors playing a premium position, FSG also own a baseball team.I do understand Mbappe costs more then either them of them. Just saying they if it a top guy with the right profile they will make it work. It is unlikely imo he ends up at liverpool