« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP  (Read 190408 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 11:06:54 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:01:06 am
I don't know about that Trout guy but Alisson and Van Dijk are nowhere near the level of money it would cost to get Mbappe. Alisson also had the advantage of us selling Coutinho to push the boat out.
I understand that. Trout the best baseball player in the MLB since he been in the majors playing a premium position, FSG also own a baseball team.
I do understand Mbappe costs more then either them of them. Just saying they if it a top guy with the right profile they will make it work. It is unlikely imo he ends up at liverpool
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,596
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 11:08:28 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:41:38 am
I can't shake a nagging sense that he's coming here and a deal has already been agreed behind the scenes. The only way we could afford it is to use the sort of transfer fee we'd pay for him as a signing-on fee payable over a 5 year contract. And I think a business venture/extended product line with Nike/LeBron will be part of the attraction.

If Nike/Lebron have a game changing option if he signs for us then it could happen, but if its based solely on the commercials we have almost no chance

Nike/Lebron havent made any real impact or done anything so far to suggest they would be a factor
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,556
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 11:08:46 am »
It was always pretty unlikely but it is funny the people mocking the idea that we could try and sign him are usually amongst the first to bemoan our lack of ambition
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,596
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 11:09:30 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:01:06 am
I don't know about that Trout guy but Alisson and Van Dijk are nowhere near the level of money it would cost to get Mbappe. Alisson also had the advantage of us selling Coutinho to push the boat out.

Im surprised you dont know about trout, hes a big fish
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 11:09:37 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:08:28 am
If Nike/Lebron have a game changing option if he signs for us then it could happen, but if it’s based solely on the commercials we have almost no chance

Nike/Lebron haven’t made any real impact or done anything so far to suggest they would be a factor

Limitless pairs of Air Max 95's not enough then?
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,604
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 11:10:09 am »
Moving from France to La Liga doesnt really justify the moving because the league is shit
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 11:10:57 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:08:46 am
It was always pretty unlikely but it is funny the people mocking the idea that we could try and sign him are usually amongst the first to bemoan our lack of ambition

Good job there are good players between the price of 0 and one of the most expensive transfers ever!
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 11:11:40 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:49:50 am
Someone has just stolen your joke on the Athletic comments section on an article about this Moriba lad. Criminal!

Not cool 😧
Logged

Online Lidmanen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 11:13:48 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:10:09 am
Moving from France to La Liga doesnt really justify the moving because the league is shit

"It has always been my dream to play for a team that needs to come from behind to nick a point at Levante."
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 