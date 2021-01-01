I dunno but Mbappe is a luxury player for us the way I see it. His off the ball numbers are as terrible as his on the ball numbers are brilliant. I am sure Klopp likes him but Edwards' team will probably see his numbers against the price, and it doesn't look like great business. On a free, sure, why not, but for a price tag, it just doesn't look very sensible for us. If you take out any of our front 3 and put Mbappe in, you'll need someone to do the off the ball work for him.

Mbappe will be fantastic for a team that is built around him but I dont want us to build around a single player anymore. I like how we've built a team wherein every player has a genuine importance and if we do lose someone, we'll not be in jeopardy. I like Mbappe and I think he's great to watch. I just dont think we are the right team for him or he the right player for us.

