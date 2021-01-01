« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 10:29:20 pm
Its a bit like an auction where the blatantly rich twat and known collector kicks things off very loudly with a disproportionately high opening bid in an attempt to ward off rival bidders.

Marking their territory. He may as well fly to Paris and piss (or probably dribble in Perez case) all over Mbappes leg.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:47:51 pm
AOC is the more obvious player to move on - be really hasnt looked good enough for us post injury and has rarely started as a midfielder since then.
Looks like hell be a peripheral figure on a high wage this season (as he was last despite being fit for a lot of it)  so slightly surprised it hasnt been discussed more this window
Considering he is 30 when his contract is up, He going have earn and extension and is likely along be planning having Elliott/Jones/Kaide(?) being a possible replacement for him.
Kaide looks he play the 3rd mf role possible or Firmino or Mane role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:35:06 pm
So if Mbappe is confirmed as available, and if everyone knows that, why are we the only English club linked?

Maybe he does not fancy United/Pogba.

Chelsea Blew their wad on Lukaku.

City on that fella from Villa and are looking hard at Kane.

Spurs because, come on, it is Spurs.

Arsenal: Ditto.

This leaves just the Mighty Merseyside Club.

Cue Everton's bid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3643 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:23:51 pm
Bidding could easily be part of a persuasion strategy or an effort to get ahead of the competition. In my opinion that makes more sense than bidding for a player they KNOW they'll get for free in a season's time. Say they're a little worried they'll have competition when he's coming on a free, it makes total sense that they'd try and steal a march a year prior by offering money to PSG. But if they know he's coming in June anyway, why bother? That doesn't mean we're their competition but it is very odd behaviour unless they're trying to find ways of getting to the front of the Mbappe queue. Of course my view depends on any degree of sanity from Madrid and if you think they're total loons a 160 million bid perhaps makes sense even if they're guaranteed him in June.
it could be that psg eventually win the champions league and he enjoys playing with messi and co so they might be worried he could be persuaded into signing a new contract with psg and price him totally out of a move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 10:37:02 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm
Considering he is 30 when his contract is up, He going have earn and extension and is likely along be planning having Elliott/Jones/Kaide(?) being a possible replacement for him.
Kaide looks he play the 3rd mf role possible or Firmino or Mane role.

Kaide Gordon will play in the front 3. He gets into scoring positions and is a genuine nuisance. He has that extra pace/acceleration that Harvey doesnt which makes it a certainty for me that if he makes the necessary steps he will play in the front 3. For midfield, we'll get someone next summer when Milner leaves and Ox will need to play multiple positions to get minutes. Him and Naby are essentially fighting for a contract extension at this point and I cant see them both being here past 2023. I also dont see us actively trying to sell either of them in the meantime because the offers for them will br worth less than their worth as a quality squad option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 10:40:32 pm
I just dont see us getting Mbappe this summer. Next summer on a free is a possibility if he does run out his contract but I doubt PSG would allow that to happen. In addition, I absolutely do not see us offering him terms wherein he can walk away if/when he likes. That just will not happen. Those are a recipe for disaster and will invite more players wanting similar terms. I cant see us wanting any part of that. We allowed Can to leave because we wouldnt give him a release clause. After the Suarez situation, its a non starter for us I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3646 on: Yesterday at 10:43:14 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:37:02 pm
Kaide Gordon will play in the front 3. He gets into scoring positions and is a genuine nuisance. He has that extra pace/acceleration that Harvey doesnt which makes it a certainty for me that if he makes the necessary steps he will play in the front 3. For midfield, we'll get someone next summer when Milner leaves and Ox will need to play multiple positions to get minutes. Him and Naby are essentially fighting for a contract extension at this point and I cant see them both being here past 2023. I also dont see us actively trying to sell either of them in the meantime because the offers for them will br worth less than their worth as a quality squad option.
That my thought but Idk if he plays Salah role or not. Basically the striker but from a non central position. Mane expected to be 2nd scoring option, Firmino 2/3 options to shoot and score but he plays 10/second striker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3647 on: Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm
Quote from: RedEire on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
it could be that psg eventually win the champions league and he enjoys playing with messi and co so they might be worried he could be persuaded into signing a new contract with psg and price him totally out of a move.
Most sensible thing I've read in about 40 pages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 10:47:15 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:40:32 pm
I just dont see us getting Mbappe this summer. Next summer on a free is a possibility if he does run out his contract but I doubt PSG would allow that to happen. In addition, I absolutely do not see us offering him terms wherein he can walk away if/when he likes. That just will not happen. Those are a recipe for disaster and will invite more players wanting similar terms. I cant see us wanting any part of that. We allowed Can to leave because we wouldnt give him a release clause. After the Suarez situation, its a non starter for us I think.
To get a 23 year old who looks like has the produced as somebody who can win a Ballon D'or, you do it and figure it out. I think best in Salah role for Liverpool but get him and figure it out with Salah you do it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3649 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:04:18 pm
Be interesting to see what happens if he stays beyond the close of the window. Youd think a January pre contract isnt impossible for us. Likely hell end up at Madrid but if he uses his head its clear Klopp would put him right at the highest level and the PL is clearly the top league now.

If we really want to go FM mode: get him in for 3 or 4 years on a free and sell for £200m.

Anyway Jarod Bowen you said?
With all these contracts being handed out, you would think they would be talking to Klopp about an extension. If they are starting the rebuild seriously next summer then you would expect that any targets would start asking what was happening with Jürgen before committing to 3 years or more themselves.
Some noises already about it and good to see that Jürgen didn't completely rule it out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3650 on: Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:47:15 pm
To get a 23 year old who looks like has the produced as somebody who can win a Ballon D'or, you do it and figure it out. I think best in Salah role for Liverpool but get him and figure it out with Salah you do it.

Play him centrally and keep Salah on the right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3651 on: Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:40:32 pm
I just dont see us getting Mbappe this summer. Next summer on a free is a possibility if he does run out his contract but I doubt PSG would allow that to happen. In addition, I absolutely do not see us offering him terms wherein he can walk away if/when he likes. That just will not happen. Those are a recipe for disaster and will invite more players wanting similar terms. I cant see us wanting any part of that. We allowed Can to leave because we wouldnt give him a release clause. After the Suarez situation, its a non starter for us I think.

About as much chance of us finally closing the deal on Didier Baptiste
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3652 on: Yesterday at 11:06:01 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm
Play him centrally and keep Salah on the right.
Both are Strikers though. Salah the Striker even from the inside right. think Mbappe and Salah can create more but both at their best being able to shooting more. Both can probably work in a role doing it less and creating more. whoever playing centrally next to Salah normally playing in the hole. Klopp would figure it out. Getting Mbappe may be a lesser role for Mane or a different role for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3653 on: Yesterday at 11:09:10 pm
Hilarious the delusion on here. As if these owners are ever bringing in a player like Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3654 on: Yesterday at 11:09:17 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:06:01 pm
Both are Strikers though. Salah the Striker even from the inside right. think Mbappe and Salah can create more but both at their best being able to shooting more. Both can probably work in a role doing it less and creating more. whoever playing centrally next to Salah normally playing in the hole. Klopp would figure it out. Getting Mbappe may be a lesser role for Mane or a different role for him

Or get him to play on the left, and have Mane rotate with him and Salah. I mean it's the same thing that happens when Jota plays centrally, except obviously Mbappe is a far better player than Jota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3655 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm
I don't even know if Klopp goes for a midfield signing this summer. If we ship Shaqiri and Origi he might sign a player to support the front 3.

I'd like another one in midfield just because of the question marks around the fitness of Keita and Ox, but if Klopp is content with our options who am I to judge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3656 on: Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm
Quote from: smig on Yesterday at 11:09:10 pm
Hilarious the delusion on here. As if these owners are ever bringing in a player like Mbappe.

Just like 99.9999999999999% of clubs no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3657 on: Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
All I know is El Chiringuito is going to be fire tonight.  Pedrerol might just wank himself on live TV.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3658 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:09:17 pm
Or get him to play on the left, and have Mane rotate with him and Salah. I mean it's the same thing that happens when Jota plays centrally, except obviously Mbappe is a far better player than Jota.
Yea Basically get him and figure it out. I think would fit the system also and Klopp is such a great coach he would make it work.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3659 on: Yesterday at 11:13:45 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:58:07 pm
Can see City trying their best to convince him if they can't sign Bruce Forsyth's lovechild this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3660 on: Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm
Quote from: smig on Yesterday at 11:09:10 pm
Hilarious the delusion on here. As if these owners are ever bringing in a player like Mbappe.

Arguably VVD was the Mbappe of central defenders. Alisson was the Mbappe of keepers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3661 on: Yesterday at 11:15:32 pm
Quote from: smig on Yesterday at 11:09:10 pm
Hilarious the delusion on here. As if these owners are ever bringing in a player like Mbappe.
Nobody genuinely thinks it, its just been a very boring window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3662 on: Yesterday at 11:18:36 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm
Arguably VVD was the Mbappe of central defenders. Alisson was the Mbappe of keepers.
Remember thinking with Alisson, wed no chance. Madrid were definitely sniffing round, likewise Chelsea and all the talk of being the worlds most expensive goalie (which he was, briefly).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3663 on: Yesterday at 11:18:46 pm
makes no economic sense for real madrid, in their current financial situation, to bid 160 million for a player they could sign on a free in a few months. they must not be very confident of signing him on a free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3664 on: Yesterday at 11:19:52 pm
Just get Salah's contract sorted and worry about Mbappe next year. Madrid have lost the plot, no way he is leaving PSG this season, in my opinion. City can wave their dick and cashbags around all day, no way is he going there either, had a nice dig at them after our PL win, don't think he likes them all that much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3665 on: Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm
Quote from: smig on Yesterday at 11:09:10 pm
Hilarious the delusion on here. As if these owners are ever bringing in a player like Mbappe.
To get a ballon d'or quality player who is 22/23 who fits the system, is 100% something the owners would it. They went out signed the best CB and GK in the world. To sign of the best Attackers in the world at that age is 100% something they would do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3666 on: Yesterday at 11:22:42 pm
Just 130 days or 18.5 weeks until hes able to agree a pre-contract with Madrid or Liverpool on a free transfer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3667 on: Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:17:56 pm
Don't think anyone would disagree that Fab, Hendo and Thiago is the first choice midfield. It was the first choice midfield last season too, and yet Wijnaldum played more than any one of them.

So for me the worry is that we need one of the other options to really step up to fill that void and make a tangible contribution across a significant number of games. That may very well happen, and I think Keita is the obvious candidate to make the jump from squad player to important member of the 14/15 players Klopp tends to really rely on each season. But of course, it's equally likely, if not more so, that he continues to get injured.

It's been said many times, but we are absolutely fine for midfield numbers. We're arguably over-capacity. Last season we had eight (Fab, Hendo, Gini, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones) but that felt ok because Fab was also earmarked to be the fourth choice CB. Now, we have eight again with Elliott in for Gini, with the difference being that Fab shouldn't have to drop back. So we might be fine, but on the flip side we have a midfield who tend to pick up injuries.

I don't think we'll strengthen in midfield this summer, which I'm broadly fine with. I expect we have big plans there for next summer, for a few reasons. The first is that Milner, who continues to get plenty of gametime, will almost certainly leave. We'll also be using this season to make a decision on Keita and Ox, both of whom enter the last year of their contracts next summer. My feeling is Ox certainly won't get a renewal, so that means there's a big possibility he leaves next year. With Keita, I think he can still get a new deal but it will depend entirely on how he gets on this year. So until we know the answers to that question, it's probably tricky to figure out which midfielder you try to bring in (or indeed how many midfielders you bring in).

But I think not adding is a risk, simply because we're hoping someone steps up to replace a midfielder we know could be relied on. However, have said it time and time again - we make these kind of gambles every summer. And most of the time it works out. Last year, it was not getting a fourth CB - it backfired. The summer before, it was probably not adding a fullback or attacking depth - we won the league. So it may well work out, and hopefully it does. But it's still a risk.

Ive seen the point well made on here that Fab and Hendo played in central defence last season, and if they are not needed there this season, and they bring their defender minutes to bear on the midfield, then even in an injury hit season like last time, most of Ginis minutes are covered.

I think there are about 11 games left to cover after that. So how will those minutes be covered?

Will Keita give us more than last season? Will Ox? What about Jones and his growing star? And look at the start Elliott has made.

We are well covered in midfield, even carrying a couple with dubious injury records. If we sign someone to add to the midfield group, we should if a great opportunity presents itself. But theres no real pressing need.

My hope is we add another forward, so we have five great options going into three. Origi and Minamino have my full support as Liverpool players, but they are a step down from Jotas level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3668 on: Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm
Play him centrally and keep Salah on the right.

I'd play this

Mane               Mbappe                Salah
   
                       Bobby

with Jota as a cover for all. Then Origi and Minamino can cover other positions if needed.

Midfield would then be straight forward with Fabinho and Thiago as starters. Of course, this may affect the development of Jones and Elliot, but it is what it is..  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #3669 on: Yesterday at 11:27:18 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:34:59 am
Subliminal. Nice.

 ;D ;D ;D

Might have to try one myself, a new game
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3670 on: Yesterday at 11:31:00 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
I'd play this

Mane               Mbappe                Salah
   
                       Bobby

with Jota as a cover for all. Then Origi and Minamino can cover other positions if needed.

Midfield would then be straight forward with Fabinho and Thiago as starters. Of course, this may affect the development of Jones and Elliot, but it is what it is..  ;)
Honestly If they brought in Mbappe, I do think one if Mane or Bobby may be gone. Would be interesting to see what Klopp would do. I think Salah the mostly to stay out of all the 3 in the front line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3671 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm
Quote from: smig on Yesterday at 11:09:10 pm
Hilarious the delusion on here. As if these owners are ever bringing in a player like Mbappe.

With full copyright fees to Craig
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3672 on: Yesterday at 11:34:28 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm
So in 18-19 he didn't start 12 games where he was fit and he only started 21 games. That's pretty often! Over half the time. Sure mitigating circumstances but I'm still relaxed about my original point. Klopp has often chosen not to start Henderson.
This is silly. He literally just started him on the weekend when he's been the player that came back last from holidays and has had the least amount of game time in preseason friendlies, Ben Woodburn had more game time. Henderson plays when 100%, in fact he plays when even less than that. So your original point was dog shit.

Saul wouldn't start over him, can't even start for Atletico, who are one of the clubs who are watching Hendo's contract talks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3673 on: Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:34:28 pm
This is silly. He literally just started him on the weekend when he's been the player that came back last from holidays and has had the least amount of game time in preseason friendlies, Ben Woodburn had more game time. Henderson plays when 100%, in fact he plays when even less than that. So your original point was dog shit.
Question if Fabinho is available and fully fit would Henderson have started? My guess is possible but you want a penetrative mf in vs burnley, he doesn't provide that next to Keita/Fabinho. Elliott does or does Klopp shift Keita to that role and Henderson next to fabinho.
When Keita was fully fit in the title winning season, i do remember seeing Fabinho/Gini/Keita play together with Henderson off the bench. I do think Henderson is super valuable but Idk if he the best in either of the 3 MF roles every week and every game. He will play a lot he the captain I'm also not sure 100% fully fit side he starts every game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3674 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
Question if Fabinho is available and fully fit would Henderson have started? My guess is possible but you want a penetrative mf in vs burnley, he doesn't provide that next to Keita/Fabinho. Elliott does or does Klopp shift Keita to that role and Henderson next to fabinho.
When Keita was fully fit in the title winning season, i do remember seeing Fabinho/Gini/Keita play together with Henderson off the bench. I do think Henderson is super valuable but Idk if he the best in either of the 3 MF roles every week and every game. He will play a lot he the captain I'm also not sure 100% fully fit side he starts every game.


You must have imagined that because he played 30 games and missed 7 due to a hamstring and knee injhuries. Once on the bench that season, didn't come. 3 others off the bench.

Out of the first 4 games of the season, 3 of them were started by Henderson Wijnaldum and Fabinho. In the other one only Wijnaldum started with Milner and Ox. Newcastle at home followed with Ox Fabinho Wijnaldum, followed by Chelsea away - Hendo Fabinho Wijnaldum. Sheff Utd away, Man utd away, the same midfield 3.

It's absolutely mad how he's still underrated by a number of our fanbase when its clear consistently that the manager calls on him when fit. Or sometimes when not fit like Barcelona at home.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3675 on: Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:34:28 pm
This is silly. He literally just started him on the weekend when he's been the player that came back last from holidays and has had the least amount of game time in preseason friendlies, Ben Woodburn had more game time. Henderson plays when 100%, in fact he plays when even less than that. So your original point was dog shit.

Saul wouldn't start over him, can't even start for Atletico, who are one of the clubs who are watching Hendo's contract talks.

Hendo has been a starter so far, my point is not about now, but in 1 or 2 years, where would he stand? It's not clear.

As for Saul, 1) He did start this weekend. 2) He didn't start much last season due to off the pitch reasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3676 on: Today at 12:15:34 am
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm
You must have imagined that because he played 30 games and missed 7 due to a hamstring and knee injhuries. Once on the bench that season, didn't come. 3 others off the bench.

Out of the first 4 games of the season, 3 of them were started by Henderson Wijnaldum and Fabinho. In the other one only Wijnaldum started with Milner and Ox. Newcastle at home followed with Ox Fabinho Wijnaldum, followed by Chelsea away - Hendo Fabinho Wijnaldum. Sheff Utd away, Man utd away, the same midfield 3.

It's absolutely mad how he's still underrated by a number of our fanbase when its clear consistently that the manager calls on him when fit. Or sometimes when not fit like Barcelona at home.
He played 30 games that season in the PL with 2254 minutes which is 75.13 minutes a game, only Mf with more was Gini. Fabinho had a small injury and played just a little less minutes
Keita had 812 minutes and OX had 1511. I dont believe either for fit for very long to play a full game or start. I think he a great player I don't think tactically he the player for the 6,8 or 10 role in the MF, he will play a lot he a very good. He also 31 and 2254 minutes has the most he played in the PL and 2 more just over 2000 since Klopp got here. I think he will play, and start in big games at times but Klopp has a lot of very good options. It not a bad thing, runner type MFers leg tend to go faster, he will have a role at the club till he retires but him having the armband I don't think that makes him a much start every week. Klopp and his staff will play the players they think fitness wise/tactically are the best fit for that week.
