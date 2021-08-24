« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP  (Read 184095 times)

Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3560 on: Today at 08:41:50 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:39:04 pm
Real just opened the bidding at 160 million Euro. So, I'd say the dream is over.

Hey now, hey now, don't dream it's over.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 08:42:05 pm »
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·8m
Confirmed. Real Madrid have made a formal bid for 160m to sign Kylian Mbappé immediatly. NO green light from Paris Saint-Germain yet. White circleFlag of France #Mbappé #RealMadrid
Kylian Mbappé has turned down more than three different proposals from PSG to extend the contract. Hes waiting too.


Well there you have it, tap in merchant Romano has confirmed the rumoured bid
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 08:44:17 pm »
Madrid bidding 160 million because they know hell choose us in a year. Watch him turn them down and wait for Jurgen.



 or not.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 08:44:59 pm »
Madrid remain as hilarious as ever - just wait a year ya dumb fucks
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 08:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:44:17 pm
Madrid bidding 160 million because they know he’ll choose us in a year. Watch him turn them down and wait for Jurgen.



 or not.

:lmao
Offline TomDcs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 08:46:03 pm »
Has anyone actually thought about how Klopp would manage adding a player like that to our already amazing front three (plus Jota), and keep them all happy? I do wonder if part of the secret sauce here has been those three clearly knowing they are first pick, and the harmony that ensues? I mean Im not taking a second hand Duncan Castles story as red, but it does make me wonder, particularly if he sees Liverpool as a prolonged stepping stone. While the current front three arent getting any younger, feels like a bit of a risk for the long term vs. another understudy type like Sarr.
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 08:48:28 pm »
Have Nike and Lebron pooled their money to make an offer on our behalf yet?
Online le_boss

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 08:49:27 pm »
Could only ever see us bidding for Mbappe if Salah refused a new contract.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 08:51:21 pm »
Miguel Delaney@MiguelDelaney·10m
PSG have refused an initial offer for Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid - but Florentino Perez certainly wants it out there that he's trying.


Miguel Delaney@MiguelDelaney·9m
Some suggestions from Spain that this is also to show Mbappe how much they want him - that they're willing to bid when he only has a year left on his contract.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 08:55:26 pm »
Are people still going to pretend that the likes of Madrid don't have the money to buy the biggest players?

They'll always be able to pull signings like that off, and I'd expect them to do so in the next week. If not, they'll obviously have no trouble getting him for free next summer.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 08:56:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:55:26 pm
Are people still going to pretend that the likes of Madrid don't have the money to buy the biggest players?

They'll always be able to pull signings like that off, and I'd expect them to do so in the next week. If not, they'll obviously have no trouble getting him for free next summer.

Are you pretending that financially both Barca and Madrid aren't royally fucked? Barca more than Madrid mind you.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 08:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:56:30 pm
Are you pretending that financially both Barca and Madrid aren't royally fucked? Barca more than Madrid mind you.

You fotget Real are bankrolled by the state.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 08:57:34 pm »
I'm team Haaland now anyway. Jurgen basically confirmed we are getting him the other day.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 08:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:57:22 pm
You fotget Real are bankrolled by the state.

Edwards really needs to get on the phone to Sunak.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 09:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:58:13 pm
Edwards really needs to get on the phone to Sunak.
He's only prepared to bankroll a move for Tore Andre Furlough.
Online acks

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 09:03:07 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:51:21 pm
Miguel Delaney@MiguelDelaney·10m
PSG have refused an initial offer for Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid - but Florentino Perez certainly wants it out there that he's trying.


Miguel Delaney@MiguelDelaney·9m
Some suggestions from Spain that this is also to show Mbappe how much they want him - that they're willing to bid when he only has a year left on his contract.

If true, it shows that Kylian isn't 100% decided on Madrid, hence this display of fiscal stupidity. They're clearly concerned they might not be front runners for his signature if he's available for free next year.
Online The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 09:04:59 pm »
If theyve actually bid its purely token gesture to show the player hes wanted.  Money is irrelevant to PSG. Theyll keep him for a year rather than cash in IMO.
Online Crimson_Tank

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 09:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:56:30 pm
Are you pretending that financially both Barca and Madrid aren't royally fucked? Barca more than Madrid mind you.

Are you pretending that Madrid will not sell an outhouse for like 100m to fund this.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 09:10:44 pm »
If Mbappé is clever he will just see out his contract and go where he wants .
Online west_london_red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 09:11:24 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:04:59 pm
If theyve actually bid its purely token gesture to show the player hes wanted.  Money is irrelevant to PSG. Theyll keep him for a year rather than cash in IMO.

Thats my expectation, wont take the money because taking the money could be interpreted as them being happy or willing to sell. And its not like they need to money to balance the books or stay within FFP
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 09:12:22 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:01:05 pm
He's only prepared to bankroll a move for Tore Andre Furlough.

Nice.
Online The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 09:15:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:11:24 pm
Thats my expectation, wont take the money because taking the money could be interpreted as them being happy or willing to sell. And its not like they need to money to balance the books or stay within FFP

Would be funny if they accepted the bid and called their bluff. Cue madrid backtracking and politely advising him to wait it out.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3582 on: Today at 09:16:11 pm »

Whos the next Mbappe?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 09:16:45 pm »
Mbappu.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 09:19:30 pm »
Madrid just panicking he wants to come to us next season on a free ;)
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 09:22:17 pm »
Paul Hirst, Tom Roddy
Tuesday August 24 2021, 7.00pm, The Times

Liverpool were linked with Saúl earlier in the summer but they have reservations about paying his wages and with eight midfielders on the books, they do not have a pressing need to strengthen in that area.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/atletico-madrid-offer-midfielder-sa-l-guez-to-manchester-united-and-chelsea-qtzcxx2kp
Online Lidmanen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 09:22:27 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:19:30 pm
Madrid just panicking he wants to come to us next season on a free ;)

On a serious note, the stories out of Spain say that this was Madrid trying to show Mbappe how much they want him. Why bother doing that if you're as confident as you keep telling everyone that he wants you and only you?

I mean, he almost certainly does and we could never afford him, but it sounds to me like they've at least been a bit rattled by the rumours.
Online PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3587 on: Today at 09:24:02 pm »
Long term is it a wise move for us. He blocks a spot for a couple of years, then goes to Madrid on a free?  I guess maybe we win things with him. And when he goes, we plugs the gap with a different player, who has developed elsewhere instead of us. Players coming in to replace mbappe won't be cheap.
