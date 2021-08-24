Has anyone actually thought about how Klopp would manage adding a player like that to our already amazing front three (plus Jota), and keep them all happy? I do wonder if part of the secret sauce here has been those three clearly knowing they are first pick, and the harmony that ensues? I mean Im not taking a second hand Duncan Castles story as red, but it does make me wonder, particularly if he sees Liverpool as a prolonged stepping stone. While the current front three arent getting any younger, feels like a bit of a risk for the long term vs. another understudy type like Sarr.