I think that's fair but it's the homegrown thing isn't it.



Also, he can cover midfield and attack, which is a useful flexibility to have.







I get the home grown thing but itís a bad reason to make player decisions although itís definitely a factorHe hasnít looked like he can cover either though really in the last twelve months- not sure who heís getting picked over in midfield and heís never really been a forwardAnd cards on the table I loved him as a player when we signed him and battled a lot of posters on here that didnít want him; but he hasnít looked close to that level since the injury (understands)Anyway clearly heís here this year so hope to be wrong