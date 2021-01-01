« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP

RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3520 on: Today at 07:29:11 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:21:21 pm
The fact that he's still at Lyon is telling.
Family members looking after his fooball future now.  :-X

Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3521 on: Today at 07:29:27 pm
Peoples memories are so short. Henderson has often been on the bench when fit. Klopp rotates his midfield. One of the odd things about last season was how he was forced not to do that.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3522 on: Today at 07:34:35 pm
Now that our imperious defence and defensive midfield are back. Do we have the option to bring off forward players when we are a goal ahead and looking comfortable? Does taking players off like this rest them enough to make a difference?
glewis93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3523 on: Today at 07:41:37 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:29:27 pm
Peoples memories are so short. Henderson has often been on the bench when fit. Klopp rotates his midfield. One of the odd things about last season was how he was forced not to do that.

19/20 - Henderson started 26 out of 38 games, substituted on 4 times, unused sub once. The remaining 7 games he was injured.

20/21 - Started 20 out of 38. Subbed on once, unused sub twice. Missed 12 games through injury.

So he hasn't 'often' been on the bench when fit. The last two seasons in the Premier League Henderson has played whenever he can. The times he was on the bench are normally when he's close to recovering from an injury.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3524 on: Today at 07:47:51 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:27:27 pm
We're clearly not interested in him (sadly). He would have been a logical replacement for Shaqiri but it seems we're comfortable playing Elliot in the creative midfield role.

If we sign anyone it will be a forward, if Origi goes.

We have 8 midfielders in the first team for 3 places (Hendo, Thiago, Fab, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones, Elliot). I can't see us buying another unless we sell one, and I can't see us selling one. Ox is homegrown, Milner is in the last year of his contract and happy to play a backup role. Elliot/Jones are v talented youngsters. Naby is the only player we would realistically move on, and he's just started our first two games with no hint that we want to sell him.

If this was Football Manager I'd be tempted to sell Naby to bring in one of Europe's most promising young midfielders (Gravenbach, Camavinga etc). But it's not, and we won't.




AOC is the more obvious player to move on - be really hasnt looked good enough for us post injury and has rarely started as a midfielder since then.
Looks like hell be a peripheral figure on a high wage this season (as he was last despite being fit for a lot of it)  so slightly surprised it hasnt been discussed more this window
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3525 on: Today at 07:49:11 pm
Can someone summarise the Duncan Castles bollocks so I don't have to listen to it by any chance?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3526 on: Today at 07:49:41 pm
We got a shot at young Kylian.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3527 on: Today at 07:50:17 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:47:51 pm
AOC is the more obvious player to move on - be really hasnt looked good enough for us post injury and has rarely started as a midfielder since then.
Looks like hell be a peripheral figure on a high wage this season (as he was last despite being fit for a lot of it)  so slightly surprised it hasnt been discussed more this window

I think that's fair but it's the homegrown thing isn't it.

Also, he can cover midfield and attack, which is a useful flexibility to have.

afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3528 on: Today at 07:51:18 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 07:25:17 pm
Koop runs a meritocracy mate.  Its really not that cut and dry.

Not chicken about making hard decisions, our manger...
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3529 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:50:17 pm
I think that's fair but it's the homegrown thing isn't it.

Also, he can cover midfield and attack, which is a useful flexibility to have.



I get the home grown thing but its a bad reason to make player decisions although its definitely a factor

He hasnt looked like he can cover either though really in the last twelve months
- not sure who hes getting picked over in midfield and hes never really been a forward

And cards on the table I loved him as a player when we signed him and battled a lot of posters on here that didnt want him; but he hasnt looked close to that level since the injury (understands)

Anyway clearly hes here this year so hope to be wrong
