LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3480 on: Today at 04:39:28 pm
Mane scored 16 goals last season. No, he wasn't at his best, but in a world of half-arsed, slow, plodding Covid-ball 16 goals isn't a bad return.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3481 on: Today at 04:52:08 pm
I hate what the transfer window does to me. Had entirely made my peace with Liverpool not signing Saul, or a midfielder of any kind, but now he's being strongly linked with a loan move to either Chelsea or United and I'm back to being convinced that we desperately need him.

Wake me up when September, erm, starts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3482 on: Today at 04:59:43 pm
Quote from: Lidmanen on Today at 04:52:08 pm
I hate what the transfer window does to me. Had entirely made my peace with Liverpool not signing Saul, or a midfielder of any kind, but now he's being strongly linked with a loan move to either Chelsea or United and I'm back to being convinced that we desperately need him.

Wake me up when September, erm, starts.a

I am genuin curious. What does Saul bring to a team? Why does Atl Madrid want to get rid of him? And is he good enough to be an automatic starter for us? I have not seen much of him lately, so I do not know that much about him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3483 on: Today at 05:14:16 pm
Now that Robbo has signed, definitely getting Mbappe, Robbo can no longer get parity on wages with our Kylian
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3484 on: Today at 05:19:26 pm
Quote from: fenre on Today at 04:59:43 pm
I am genuin curious. What does Saul bring to a team? Why does Atl Madrid want to get rid of him? And is he good enough to be an automatic starter for us? I have not seen much of him lately, so I do not know that much about him

I don't see the point in signing another midfielder. Especially someone like Saul. Considering we have Elliott now looking very good in the first team set-up. Jones too will get plenty of minutes. Adding more numbers considering we already have 8 first team CMs doesn't really improve the team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3485 on: Today at 05:23:43 pm
Quote from: fenre on Today at 04:59:43 pm
I am genuin curious. What does Saul bring to a team? Why does Atl Madrid want to get rid of him? And is he good enough to be an automatic starter for us? I have not seen much of him lately, so I do not know that much about him

A direct Wijnaldum replacement, an unbreakable midfield all rounder. However, we don't need a direct Wijnaldum replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3486 on: Today at 05:25:12 pm
He's a vegan though. Do we want him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3487 on: Today at 05:33:37 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:39:28 pm
Mane scored 16 goals last season. No, he wasn't at his best, but in a world of half-arsed, slow, plodding Covid-ball 16 goals isn't a bad return.
Yeah, hes still a great player and trying to extend his contract  is a no brainer for me. He wont get as good a contract as Salah obviously. Same goes for Firmino.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3488 on: Today at 05:43:57 pm
Quote from: Lidmanen on Today at 04:52:08 pm
I hate what the transfer window does to me. Had entirely made my peace with Liverpool not signing Saul, or a midfielder of any kind, but now he's being strongly linked with a loan move to either Chelsea or United and I'm back to being convinced that we desperately need him.

Wake me up when September, erm, starts.

It's because us fans compare ourselves to the rich 3. Once you can accept we can't spend money like them it's a lot easier. Focus on the new contracts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3489 on: Today at 05:46:33 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:43:57 pm
It's because us fans compare ourselves to the rich 3. Once you can accept we can't spend money like them it's a lot easier. Focus on the new contracts.
Were the 6th richest club in the world, never mind the PL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3490 on: Today at 05:48:35 pm
I really want to see us get one Winger (age 22-24) and extend Salah and Mane's contracts and should Mane/Salah fall off a bit in the next few years we have a replacement and we will still have Mane/Salah from the bench in a few years, would love that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3491 on: Today at 05:49:48 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 05:48:35 pm
I really want to see us get one Winger (age 22-24) and extend Salah and Mane's contracts and should Mane/Salah fall off a bit in the next few years we have a replacement and we will still have Mane/Salah from the bench in a few years, would love that.
How old is Mbappe?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3492 on: Today at 05:55:38 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:43:57 pm
It's because us fans compare ourselves to the rich 3. Once you can accept we can't spend money like them it's a lot easier. Focus on the new contracts.

Well, no. He's apparently available on loan with an option to buy. In this case it's the red ball theory. I didn't want Saul, but now I see rivals possibly getting him, he's all I want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3493 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm
Quote from: Lidmanen on Today at 05:55:38 pm
Well, no. He's apparently available on loan with an option to buy. In this case it's the red ball theory. I didn't want Saul, but now I see rivals possibly getting him, he's all I want.
Chelsea syndrome. We dont stockpile players to stop rivals signing them.

FWIW Ive seen enough of Saul Niguez at Anfield thanks all the same. Let him stagnate further on someone elses pitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3494 on: Today at 06:03:31 pm
Mikkel Damsgaard it is so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3495 on: Today at 06:06:25 pm
Quote from: fenre on Today at 04:59:43 pm
I am genuin curious. What does Saul bring to a team? Why does Atl Madrid want to get rid of him? And is he good enough to be an automatic starter for us? I have not seen much of him lately, so I do not know that much about him

He's broadly been an absolutely outstanding midfielder for Atletico, and the definition of the Klopp style hard working midfield cog, hence why they ludicrously gave him a 9 year contract a few years ago.

However, I haven't seen much of him the last couple of years thanks to La Liga hiding their games away on QVC+1 or wherever it is now, and apparently his form wasn't the best last season (sound familiar?) Atletico want to cut costs and I think the player wants a new challenge. His wages are supposedly huge, which is probably where the barrier is for us.

For me, there are enough red flags to say let's not bother, especially with Elliott seemingly a real option rather than an emergency one. But now our rivals are being linked with him, so the uncontrollable child in me wants us to get him first just so they can't play with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3496 on: Today at 06:10:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:12 pm
He's a vegan though. Do we want him?

We don't need vegans in our midfield if we can have Rice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3497 on: Today at 06:12:18 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 05:48:35 pm
I really want to see us get one Winger (age 22-24)

Close enough. We got one Wenger today (age 70-72).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3498 on: Today at 06:15:29 pm
This thread title change has got Girl on TV by Lyte Funkie Ones playing in my head.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3499 on: Today at 06:17:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:15:29 pm
This thread title change has got Girl on TV by Lyte Funkie Ones playing in my head.

Hazell has good taste in music, I'll listen to this song that Hazell just randomly mentioned.  Surely it won't be atrocious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #3500 on: Today at 06:22:18 pm
Quote from: fenre on Today at 04:59:43 pm
I am genuin curious. What does Saul bring to a team? Why does Atl Madrid want to get rid of him? And is he good enough to be an automatic starter for us? I have not seen much of him lately, so I do not know that much about him

Saul is a brilliant box-to-box midfielder who can offer both in defense and in attack. He won't score truckload of goals, but none of Klopp's midfielders do that, so he will fit in nicely. He won't replace Wijnaldum (I think the current version of Naby looks more like Wijnaldum did). I see him as a younger version of Henderson, minus the leadership.

He had personal issues last season at Atletico (nothing wrt discipline), and it's a combination of him wanting to leave and Atletico wanting to replace him, it's not as if they want to get rid of him for footballing reasons.

He will be a starter for us. Fabinho, Thiago and Saul would be a great midfield to have, with Hendo, Naby, Elliot and Jones slightly behind them.
