« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP  (Read 174003 times)

Offline calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3320 on: Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm »
Must be either us or Utd. Chelsea bought Lukalu, PSG would never sell to City. The most likely option is that he leaves on a free next year, but you never know. I'm too scared to dream..
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,464
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3321 on: Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm »
You think Kylian would work for a PE teacher?  ;D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,820
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3322 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm
You mean hes broken you.at a deep mental level

:lmao

Come on, we all know that we are not signing Mbappe this summer  ;)
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,873
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3323 on: Yesterday at 11:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:02:16 pm
https://twitter.com/rmadridinfo/status/1429858883892355073?s=21

I choose to believe this person who tweeted this. 

It'shappening.gif


Why would  they lie?

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3324 on: Yesterday at 11:21:55 pm »


Haalands agent is Mino Raiola, we will not be signing him
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,231
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3325 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,464
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3326 on: Yesterday at 11:31:50 pm »
The clock is ticking Kylian...
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,436
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3327 on: Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:40:28 pm
Thing is Moyes aint no fool and he wont be taken easy.
The man who cancelled the Thiago deal and instead paid more than the release clause for Felliani?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,735
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3328 on: Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:12:59 pm
If you think we have £100m plus to sign Mbappe this summer then you need to give your head a wobble!

No, but I suspect we might have £64m by christmas if we can sell all the stuff in the cellar
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:20 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 12:56:00 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 09:12:56 pm
I reckon, excluding Salah, Robbo and Mane, its somewhere between £10 and £20m per year excluding agents fees.

Show your workings. Or did you just pull that out of your arse?  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,349
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 01:28:35 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,091
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 01:34:59 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:43:43 pm
I know most of you are joking about Mbappe coming to us and not really considering it seriously, but after Klopp came out and explicitly said we don't spend money we don't have and we're not like Man City and the rest of them, it'd be the mother of all u-turns to sign Mbappe in the same window ;D

Subliminal. Nice.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 