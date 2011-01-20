« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP  (Read 171507 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3240 on: Today at 07:31:50 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:21:00 pm
I'd honestly rather keep and play whoever we've already got rather than do anything involving Traore.

He's a distinctly average footballer in every respect, except for speed.

100% agree.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3241 on: Today at 07:32:05 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:03:51 pm
So were all silently praying that Mbappe rumour has some credence to it and FSG are about to pull off the transfer madness to end all transfer madness
Of course! It's part of the fun of the transfer window.
I think the club are up to something, may well not be Mbappe but I think we are doing something.I don't get the structure of the Wilson and Grujic deals and the price for Shaqiri otherwise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3242 on: Today at 07:32:39 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 07:18:53 pm

not a chance Karius is in our squad, more likely to leave a place open
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:32:39 pm
not a chance Karius is in our squad, more likely to leave a place open

Yep, zero chance - we're not registering four senior keepers. He'll be loaned somewhere, if there's no bids incoming, and then leave on a free next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 07:43:43 pm »
I know most of you are joking about Mbappe coming to us and not really considering it seriously, but after Klopp came out and explicitly said we don't spend money we don't have and we're not like Man City and the rest of them, it'd be the mother of all u-turns to sign Mbappe in the same window ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 07:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:40:09 pm
Yep, zero chance - we're not registering four senior keepers. He'll be loaned somewhere, if there's no bids incoming, and then leave on a free next summer.

I just feel bad for him whenever I hear his name. That one night basically ruined his career, and that too because he was concussed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 07:50:32 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:43:43 pm
I know most of you are joking about Mbappe coming to us and not really considering it seriously, but after Klopp came out and explicitly said we don't spend money we don't have and we're not like Man City and the rest of them, it'd be the mother of all u-turns to sign Mbappe in the same window ;D

So there is a chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 07:57:26 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:43:43 pm
I know most of you are joking about Mbappe coming to us and not really considering it seriously, but after Klopp came out and explicitly said we don't spend money we don't have and we're not like Man City and the rest of them, it'd be the mother of all u-turns to sign Mbappe in the same window ;D
Fucks sake


Stop talking sense.

This isnt a reality ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 07:58:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:57:26 pm
Fucks sake


Stop talking sense.

This isnt a reality ;D

Needs a ban him ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 08:01:26 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:40:25 pm
I think you forgot Minamino in your count. At the moment we have 6 forwards for 3 positions and I'd personally be happy if we were able to replace Minamino and Origi with another top player and then use any one of Kaide Gordon, Elliot, and Ox as the 6th.

Oh yeah. Ignore me!!
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 08:01:53 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 08:03:01 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 08:04:43 pm »
Back to the glory days of endless Kun Aguero.

I can't see a way we could get it done but I'd love for it to happen for you all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 08:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:03:01 pm
Fake. Count the fingers.

His relations are from Norfolk.
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 08:05:41 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:43:43 pm
I know most of you are joking about Mbappe coming to us and not really considering it seriously, but after Klopp came out and explicitly said we don't spend money we don't have and we're not like Man City and the rest of them, it'd be the mother of all u-turns to sign Mbappe in the same window ;D

From the man himself:

Thats the problem these days, you say something and whatever bullshit you say, nobody will forget it!"

It's happening mate, just get on board with it  :D.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 08:11:13 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:43:43 pm
I know most of you are joking about Mbappe coming to us and not really considering it seriously, but after Klopp came out and explicitly said we don't spend money we don't have and we're not like Man City and the rest of them, it'd be the mother of all u-turns to sign Mbappe in the same window ;D

Smokescreen

#Mbappe2021
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 08:11:59 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 08:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:05:16 pm
His relations are from Norfolk.

North Norfolk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 08:19:37 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:12:59 pm
If you think we have £100m plus to sign Mbappe this summer then you need to give your head a wobble!

Id actually disagree with this.

Weve recouped over 50m in transfers alone, its not a mad stretch to suggest that wed find the extra needed to sign Mbappe at what would be a significantly discounted price (albeit still a very expensive one.)

I doubt it will happen as I just think Madrid will get it done if hes actually willing to leave, I cant see them being happy with him coming to us and them then having to pay a mad fee to us a few years down the line. But Im fairly sure we could finance it if the option became available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 08:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:19:37 pm
Id actually disagree with this.

Weve recouped over 50m in transfers alone, its not a mad stretch to suggest that wed find the extra needed to sign Mbappe at what would be a significantly discounted price (albeit still a very expensive one.)

I doubt it will happen as I just think Madrid will get it done if hes actually willing to leave, I cant see them being happy with him coming to us and them then having to pay a mad fee to us a few years down the line. But Im fairly sure we could finance it if the option became available.

Most of the money we might make in transfers will be going on these massive contract extensions we're dishing out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 08:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:19:37 pm
Id actually disagree with this.

Weve recouped over 50m in transfers alone, its not a mad stretch to suggest that wed find the extra needed to sign Mbappe at what would be a significantly discounted price (albeit still a very expensive one.)

I doubt it will happen as I just think Madrid will get it done if hes actually willing to leave, I cant see them being happy with him coming to us and them then having to pay a mad fee to us a few years down the line. But Im fairly sure we could finance it if the option became available.

We signed Konate. The sales paid for that and gave us probably less than £10 million to spare... then you factor in the contract renewals and that £50 million is gone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 08:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:21:21 pm
Most of the money we might make in transfers will be going on these massive contract extensions we're dishing out.

Why do you think we are smashing out all these new contracts like right now?

So they cant ask for parity with Kylly when he joins on a mega deal.

Duh!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3262 on: Today at 08:31:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:21:55 pm
We signed Konate. The sales paid for that and gave us probably less than £10 million to spare... then you factor in the contract renewals and that £50 million is gone

If youre working on the assumption that weve got absolutely no money to spend other than whats been generated in then yeah, but hrs fairly clear that isnt the case as Klopp himself has said that we might be doing something in the market this summer so theres clearly money available (albeit we have no idea how much.)

I just think if Mbappe became available in the final year of his contract wed be competitive to sign him. I could be wrong on that of course but traditionally when the top players that the club have wanted have come available weve been able to compete to sign them (usually successfully so.)

As I say, I dont think that it will happen but Ive never thought its as mad as some suggest (at least not since I realised what his contract situation is.)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3263 on: Today at 08:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:19:37 pm
Id actually disagree with this.

Weve recouped over 50m in transfers alone, its not a mad stretch to suggest that wed find the extra needed to sign Mbappe at what would be a significantly discounted price (albeit still a very expensive one.)

I doubt it will happen as I just think Madrid will get it done if hes actually willing to leave, I cant see them being happy with him coming to us and them then having to pay a mad fee to us a few years down the line. But Im fairly sure we could finance it if the option became available.
Havent we sold some youth players too, so Mbappe would only really cost £20M?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 08:37:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:59:27 pm
hes got one year left.
He wants to go
No one has a pot to piss in
We need to free up a squad space.
Tally ho, tally ho...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 08:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:21:21 pm
Most of the money we might make in transfers will be going on these massive contract extensions we're dishing out.
How much do we reckon the extensions have cost?
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 08:38:16 pm »
Okay let's go ULTRA conspiracy nut with it...

PSG will sell us Mbappe this summer at a CUT PRICE deal because they hate Man City's owners so much that they'd take the hit knowing that we'll probably then fuck them over for the main prizes.

You heard it here 121st
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 08:46:22 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 08:38:15 pm
How much do we reckon the extensions have cost?

A lot considering who we've given them to.

And we still want to sort out extensions with Salah, Robertson and Mane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:32:57 pm
Havent we sold some youth players too, so Mbappe would only really cost £20M?

Koumetio will be moved on to fund a move for Mbappe. Less Billy and more Kylly.
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm »
A lot of talk about all our money going on contract extensions. Doesnt every other club also give extensions to their best players?
If there was even the slightest chance of signing Mbappe it would be remiss of the club to not do everything possible.


Unless were getting Haaland next summer that is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 08:54:33 pm »
Whilst the salary bill has likely gone up is it not also the case that amortisation has gone down because the remaining book value of Van Dijk, Alisson, etc is spread over the length of the new contract? I vaguely remember reading a suggestion than Alisson for example was amortised at £15m/year and now because of his new contract it will be £7.5m/year. I don't think it's as straightforward as saying the wage bill has gone up by x amount because at the same time that will be offset to some extent by the reduction in amortisation.
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 08:56:53 pm »
Why not make a powerpoint about it?
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm »
We would excel mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3273 on: Today at 09:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:00:12 pm
We would excel mate.

Oh have a word with yourself
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3274 on: Today at 09:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:56:53 pm
Why not make a powerpoint about it?

Because my accountancy qualifications are from RAWK and Swiss Ramble and because it was a question rather than a statement of fact. My point is its more complex than anyone here has visibility of so these statements of "we've spent a fortune on contract renewals" are no more informed than these statements of "we've got a negative net spend".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3275 on: Today at 09:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:47:14 pm
Koumetio will be moved on to fund a move for Mbappe. Less Billy and more Kylly.

All Kyller no (squad) filler.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3276 on: Today at 09:04:14 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:54:33 pm
Whilst the salary bill has likely gone up is it not also the case that amortisation has gone down because the remaining book value of Van Dijk, Alisson, etc is spread over the length of the new contract? I vaguely remember reading a suggestion than Alisson for example was amortised at £15m/year and now because of his new contract it will be £7.5m/year. I don't think it's as straightforward as saying the wage bill has gone up by x amount because at the same time that will be offset to some extent by the reduction in amortisation.

Wages are actual money though.
