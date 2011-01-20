We signed Konate. The sales paid for that and gave us probably less than £10 million to spare... then you factor in the contract renewals and that £50 million is gone
If youre working on the assumption that weve got absolutely no money to spend other than whats been generated in then yeah, but hrs fairly clear that isnt the case as Klopp himself has said that we might be doing something in the market this summer so theres clearly money available (albeit we have no idea how much.)
I just think if Mbappe became available in the final year of his contract wed be competitive to sign him. I could be wrong on that of course but traditionally when the top players that the club have wanted have come available weve been able to compete to sign them (usually successfully so.)
As I say, I dont think that it will happen but Ive never thought its as mad as some suggest (at least not since I realised what his contract situation is.)