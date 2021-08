We are trying to sell him but if it's deadline day and nobody has bid an acceptable offer then have an understanding with the player that he's not in Jurgen's plans and loan him out, even ultimately to try and boost his value again.



I think we've got it backwards if that's the idea of 'if we sell Origi'. Rather than 'we'll get another forward if we sell Origi' it should be 'if we don't get another forward we'll keep Origi'.



I agree with the latter, I don’t think either way Origi is consequential to our plans going forward one way or the other. I think Origi is set on staying, and if he”s here, Klopp will find a way to make use of him in circumstances that he thinks he is suited to instead of freezing him out. If he doesn’t want to leave permanently, he can also not agree to any loan moves that doesn’t suit him. I’m in the mindset that he really does like it here, and he wants to win trophies with us in any capacity.