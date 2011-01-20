So no clubs have money or we have money?
Here's the thread: https://mobile.twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1429769769281073154
And the main conclusion
There is no doubt that COVID has had a major negative impact on revenue, though accounting technicalities (i.e. different year-ends) mean that clubs were affected to a greater or lesser extent in 2019/20 figures. In many cases, deferred revenue will enhance 2020/21 financials.
Over the past 2 seasons, the largest estimated COVID loss was £187m at #MUFC; followed by #THFC £176m, #LFC £152m, #AFC £137m, #MCFC £136m and #CFC £120m. Maybe something for fans to consider when they agitate for their club to splash the cash to sign new players.
That said, the size of the PL losses really should give pause for thought, so Ill say it again: £1.4 bln over the past two seasons. In that period, 6 clubs have lost more than £120m, Although losses are smaller outside the Big Six, they are still significant in percentage terms.