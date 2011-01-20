« previous next »
Mofo we're not an oil rich club.

Might want to have a look at all the "business" happening this window.

Not many clubs have built a new training ground or have a new stand under construction either over the last year. New contracts are a big cost as well because there's a lot of agents fees involved.

You'd like to think we can sign a midfielder or a forward though this month if Klopp wants one.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

think Origi will definitely go this window.

Lyon just shit in their pants after a horrendous start and suddenly have enough moolah to double the bid.

Clubs having a bad start will look at attacking options and surely they will look at Origi as an interesting player. he is still decent enough to play for any mid table club and is as pretty robust as hardly have any injuries.

as for us, who knows. journalist know fuck all as the club is keeping things tight lipped. We surely have players in mind but only those who will improve the squad. We already have enough fillers in terms of Jones,elliot and gordon breaking through.

The new signing just might be showing in which direction the style of play is heading.
Wolves are lining up a move for Cardiff City and Wales striker Kieffer Moore. #wwfc #cardiffcity - Pete O'Rourke
That shows Wolves' tactics for the new season if true then; direct, long balls, hold up play to make space for Jimenez. Moore is indeed a horrid player to come up against in that he's physical, battles and is good in the air. He's also 29, never played above the Championship and very, very limited. Until last season he never had a notable goal scoring record above League One.
So no clubs have money or we have money?

Here's the thread: https://mobile.twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1429769769281073154

And the main conclusion


Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
There is no doubt that COVID has had a major negative impact on revenue, though accounting technicalities (i.e. different year-ends) mean that clubs were affected to a greater or lesser extent in 2019/20 figures. In many cases, deferred revenue will enhance 2020/21 financials.

Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
Over the past 2 seasons, the largest estimated COVID loss was £187m at #MUFC; followed by #THFC £176m, #LFC £152m, #AFC £137m, #MCFC £136m and #CFC £120m. Maybe something for fans to consider when they agitate for their club to splash the cash to sign new players.

Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
That said, the size of the PL losses really should give pause for thought, so Ill say it again: £1.4 bln over the past two seasons. In that period, 6 clubs have lost more than £120m, Although losses are smaller outside the Big Six, they are still significant in percentage terms.
Here's the thread: https://mobile.twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1429769769281073154

And the main conclusion


Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
There is no doubt that COVID has had a major negative impact on revenue, though accounting technicalities (i.e. different year-ends) mean that clubs were affected to a greater or lesser extent in 2019/20 figures. In many cases, deferred revenue will enhance 2020/21 financials.

Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
Over the past 2 seasons, the largest estimated COVID loss was £187m at #MUFC; followed by #THFC £176m, #LFC £152m, #AFC £137m, #MCFC £136m and #CFC £120m. Maybe something for fans to consider when they agitate for their club to splash the cash to sign new players.

Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
That said, the size of the PL losses really should give pause for thought, so Ill say it again: £1.4 bln over the past two seasons. In that period, 6 clubs have lost more than £120m, Although losses are smaller outside the Big Six, they are still significant in percentage terms.
Here's the thread: https://mobile.twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1429769769281073154

And the main conclusion


Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
There is no doubt that COVID has had a major negative impact on revenue, though accounting technicalities (i.e. different year-ends) mean that clubs were affected to a greater or lesser extent in 2019/20 figures. In many cases, deferred revenue will enhance 2020/21 financials.

Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
Over the past 2 seasons, the largest estimated COVID loss was £187m at #MUFC; followed by #THFC £176m, #LFC £152m, #AFC £137m, #MCFC £136m and #CFC £120m. Maybe something for fans to consider when they agitate for their club to splash the cash to sign new players.

Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
That said, the size of the PL losses really should give pause for thought, so Ill say it again: £1.4 bln over the past two seasons. In that period, 6 clubs have lost more than £120m, Although losses are smaller outside the Big Six, they are still significant in percentage terms.

City have lost £136m due to covid, but they are willing to spend £250m on two players. Even with the famous £60m from player sales, thats blatant financial doping.
City have lost £136m due to covid, but they are willing to spend £250m on two players. Even with the famous £60m from player sales, thats blatant financial doping.

well yes but it's welcomed by UEFA. They've totally relaxed the FFP rules at the moment to try and get clubs to inject money into the market to help recover all the loses.
Here's the thread: https://mobile.twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1429769769281073154

And the main conclusion


Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
There is no doubt that COVID has had a major negative impact on revenue, though accounting technicalities (i.e. different year-ends) mean that clubs were affected to a greater or lesser extent in 2019/20 figures. In many cases, deferred revenue will enhance 2020/21 financials.

Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
Over the past 2 seasons, the largest estimated COVID loss was £187m at #MUFC; followed by #THFC £176m, #LFC £152m, #AFC £137m, #MCFC £136m and #CFC £120m. Maybe something for fans to consider when they agitate for their club to splash the cash to sign new players.

Swiss Ramble@SwissRamble
That said, the size of the PL losses really should give pause for thought, so Ill say it again: £1.4 bln over the past two seasons. In that period, 6 clubs have lost more than £120m, Although losses are smaller outside the Big Six, they are still significant in percentage terms.
We had had the Redbird investment which has helped with the lost revenue.

Reported in March that we could spend pre covid levels.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/31/liverpool-boost-as-owners-confirm-735m-redbird-deal-for-stake-in-fsg

We should have money for another forward. But whether Klopp wants one Im not sure.
Should just use City's "outstanding business model" and get premier league airways to sponsor the premier league to the tune of £1.4bn. Premier league airways is a recently created prestige airline that plans to fly between all major football stadiums when it eventually acquires planes etc.
City have lost £136m due to covid, but they are willing to spend £250m on two players. Even with the famous £60m from player sales, thats blatant financial doping.

They're super dodgy, but everyones spent a fair bit in that list except us and Spurs, no?

Mancs over 100 mill
Arsenal over 100 mill
City over 100 mill obviously over double IF they sign Kane... but for now, they haven't
Chelsea over 100 mill (a lot of sales though to be fair)
We're in the process of renewing just about every major contract in the squad, mind.
We should have money for another forward. But whether Klopp wants one Im not sure.

To be fair, Klopp  has always seemingly liked to look for an in-house solution first. He just isn't one of those managers that wants to add 4+ players every summer.
We're in the process of renewing just about every major contract in the squad, mind.

And extending the ground. Again.
We're in the process of renewing just about every major contract in the squad, mind.

And expanding an existing stand, after building new training facilities
We had had the Redbird investment which has helped with the lost revenue.

Reported in March that we could spend pre covid levels.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/31/liverpool-boost-as-owners-confirm-735m-redbird-deal-for-stake-in-fsg

We should have money for another forward. But whether Klopp wants one Im not sure.

Thats an investment in FSG. Maybe theyll use some of the money to lend to the club to extend the ground or buy a player, but the club would still have to repay it. It will never replace the lost revenue as it has nothing to do with revenue/profits. The lost revenue will inevitably lead to some belt-tightening.
People moaning about us not spending much money, or questioning why we've not spent 'as much as other clubs', are probably just left well alone.
So Man City make more money than Liverpool, but they have actually lost less during Covid? Have I got that right? How does that work then?
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
We had had the Redbird investment which has helped with the lost revenue.

Reported in March that we could spend pre covid levels.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/31/liverpool-boost-as-owners-confirm-735m-redbird-deal-for-stake-in-fsg

We should have money for another forward. But whether Klopp wants one Im not sure.

The redbird investment made FSG loads of money. It did not make LFC loads of money. FSG bought the club for £300m. At that point they won't put in another penny unless it's an upfront loan. Nor will they take a penny out for profit either. They make their money by the types of investment such as Redbird or eventually selling the club. I personally think all clubs should be ran this way. The trouble for us is the rivals, people get annoyed at the way FSG operate simply because they see others spending huge amounts. It's such really bad for the sport FFP is dead.
So Man City make more money than Liverpool, but they have actually lost less during Covid? Have I got that right? How does that work then?

They were able to sell out every home game which helped a lot.
The redbird investment made FSG loads of money. It did not make LFC loads of money. FSG bought the club for £300m. At that point they won't put in another penny unless it's an upfront loan. Nor will they take a penny out for profit either. They make their money by the types of investment such as Redbird or eventually selling the club.

I was never too clued up on the Redbird investment. So how much 'money' did FSG make out of that one clinical?
They were able to sell out every home game which helped a lot.

They lied again at the weekend too. It's madness no one picks this up.
I was never too clued up on the Redbird investment. So how much 'money' did FSG make out of that one clinical?

RedBirds investment is based on a valuation for FSG of $7.35bn (£5.33bn). So quite a bit considering FSG valuation was no doubt no where near that back in 2010 when they took over the club.
Thats an investment in FSG. Maybe theyll use some of the money to lend to the club to extend the ground or buy a player, but the club would still have to repay it. It will never replace the lost revenue as it has nothing to do with revenue/profits. The lost revenue will inevitably lead to some belt-tightening.
It was reported in March it would allow Liverpool operate as normal pre Covid.

Although much of the money probably went on new contracts & Konate.

I think with the sales there will be money for another signing. All depend on whether a suitable player is available or if Klopp wants another player in.
Wolves are lining up a move for Cardiff City and Wales striker Kieffer Moore. #wwfc #cardiffcity - Pete O'Rourke

Mad, he looks limited in the championship so God knows how shite he'll be in the prem
So Man City make more money than Liverpool, but they have actually lost less during Covid? Have I got that right? How does that work then?

The major losses have been from the absence of the usual crowds. So Liverpool lost £100m+. Man City lost 5 shillings and tuppence, more than made up for by their new sponsors, UAE plastic flag manufacturers PLC.
RedBirds investment is based on a valuation for FSG of $7.35bn (£5.33bn). So quite a bit considering FSG valuation was no doubt no where near that back in 2010 when they took over the club.

Cool, so how much exactly was the investment? And how much have FSG taken out of the 'group' from that investment?
It was reported in March it would allow Liverpool operate as normal pre Covid.

Although much of the money probably went on new contracts & Konate.

I think with the sales there will be money for another signing. All depend on whether a suitable player is available or if Klopp wants another player in.

Thats just the Guardian making assumptions from the investment. For all we know, that money remains with FSG.
Cool, so how much exactly was the investment? And how much have FSG taken out of the 'group' from that investment?

It was a $735m stake in FSG.
I think we won't sign a midfielder now but we will need 1 or 2 next summer. Reckon there is any chance of a Keita/ buy and loan back type deal for one of Tchouameni or Camavinga?
