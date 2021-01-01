« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
I DOnt have a KUlue who its gonna be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Bob I knew you were a code breaker during the war.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Plenty of talk about West Ham wanting Origi and that could possibly allow us yo negotiate for Bowen. I only see us doing 1 in this summer and that would be a left footed attacker - Bowen, Mcneil, Neto, Vlahovic - one of this lot I think.
I do not buy the Doku shouts because he is not ready and I cant see us splashing the big money that is being demanded for him for that very reason. We have spent big on players only when we are certain they will be starters. Doku just isnt it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:39:07 am
Plenty of talk about West Ham wanting Origi and that could possibly allow us yo negotiate for Bowen. I only see us doing 1 in this summer and that would be a left footed attacker - Bowen, Mcneil, Neto, Vlahovic - one of this lot I think.
I do not buy the Doku shouts because he is not ready and I cant see us splashing the big money that is being demanded for him for that very reason. We have spent big on players only when we are certain they will be starters. Doku just isnt it.

How would that work?

West Ham: "We need some depth in the forward areas, would you be up for selling Origi?"
Us: "Sure, and while we're at it, how about you sell us one of your first choice forwards?"
West Ham: "Er, actually I think we're okay for depth"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:39:07 am
Plenty of talk about West Ham wanting Origi and that could possibly allow us yo negotiate for Bowen. I only see us doing 1 in this summer and that would be a left footed attacker - Bowen, Mcneil, Neto, Vlahovic - one of this lot I think.
I do not buy the Doku shouts because he is not ready and I cant see us splashing the big money that is being demanded for him for that very reason. We have spent big on players only when we are certain they will be starters. Doku just isnt it.

If we can shift Origi we should have a look at someone like Amine Adli from Toulouse (Ligue 2). Bayern are considering him as an option @ 6M as his contract expires next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:44:53 am
If we can shift Origi we should have a look at someone like Amine Adli from Toulouse (Ligue 2). Bayern are considering him as an option @ 6M as his contract expires next year.

I know nothing about him but just checked he's young, left footed, cheap with 1 yr on his contract, brilliant goal and assist return if only in ligue 2. So I am now all aboard and think he will be the next Mo Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:56:28 pm
I see you're now jumping on the Adeyemi train too  ;D

Hed be great as hes not only 6ft but hes rapid and has pace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:43:30 am
Hed be great as hes not only 6ft but hes rapid and has pace.

Does he lift weights?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:39:07 am
Plenty of talk about West Ham wanting Origi and that could possibly allow us yo negotiate for Bowen. I only see us doing 1 in this summer and that would be a left footed attacker - Bowen, Mcneil, Neto, Vlahovic - one of this lot I think.
I do not buy the Doku shouts because he is not ready and I cant see us splashing the big money that is being demanded for him for that very reason. We have spent big on players only when we are certain they will be starters. Doku just isnt it.

Bowen is the most realistic and preferred from those options - able to fill in across the FWD roles. Though I doubt that West Ham would like to exchange him with our Divock; it would be seem to be a direct sell.

Mcneil - good player but I doubt he fits the profile we currently are looking at

Neto - read somewhere that he's injured for a good 3-4 months so don't see him as a viable option

Vlahovic - good player but expensive

I also somewhat agree with Doku not VFM in terms of being a starter like Jota. But in this market and for the price band we are looking at, we would probably find only young raw talents who would be willing to be behind Salah, Mane, Jota, Bobby in the pecking order. I doubt we have the dosh to spend big on someone (north of 40mn - 50mn)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:39:07 am
Plenty of talk about West Ham wanting Origi and that could possibly allow us yo negotiate for Bowen. I only see us doing 1 in this summer and that would be a left footed attacker - Bowen, Mcneil, Neto, Vlahovic - one of this lot I think.
I do not buy the Doku shouts because he is not ready and I cant see us splashing the big money that is being demanded for him for that very reason. We have spent big on players only when we are certain they will be starters. Doku just isnt it.

McNeil, isn't a bad shout but I don't think he is on our radar at all. Everton were linked with him recently and the echo stated that Burnley value him at around £25m.

Personally, I'm still hoping we bring in two, but I'd be fine with one especially if it's a forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:56:28 pm
I see you're now jumping on the Adeyemi train too  ;D

Well, he is a very talented kid. Hloek is probably better suited physically for the PL, but Adeyemi also looks like a good fit for our attacking setup. Either of them would be a great addition ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
I didn't say he wasn't talented lol I've mentioned him a couple of times in the past. Him and Sesko are forming a pretty decent partnership.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 09:22:12 pm
given all the stuff with the AFCON, the travel restrictions on internationals, and the fact that it seems we still have Phillips and Origi up for sale, i am really concerned that we will simply not have enough to cover this intense season and our rivals will take advantage.

i'd love to see us spring a surprise and at least add an attacker.

Yeah, it's another season where squad depth will be crucial and City benefited massively from last season, being able to make 5 changes every game when everyone else was fucked.

We know when we've got our best side out we can take on anyone, but when did that last happen? You're going to have players missing. If Fabinho is in and out the side all season due to Brazil commitments, with all the international breaks, then we're looking short in midfield. Plus the forward line is one short with AFCON and all the international commitments there.

It's not a season where you can just make do and mend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
According to Romano- Rennes have made Camavinga available for 35M, not signing a new deal with a year left to go
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:24:09 am
According to Romano- Rennes have made Camavinga available for 35M, not signing a new deal with a year left to go

Got utd all over hasn't it unfortunately. Great young player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm
Bissouma is a very tidy footballer, but theres far greater need in the forward line than adding a midfielder of his profile. A midfield that contained both him and Fabinho would need Keita or Thiago pressed into a very advanced 8 (nigh-on a 10)position to account for the fact that the midfield would create very, very little.

Bissouma is not a penetrative passer and his progressions whilst decent are final third to centre third progressions, hes not breaking defensive lines with his ball carrying. He attempts barely any passes over the 90 and those he does are under 10 yards. Hes an effective defensive midfielder but dont let his athletic prowess and the odd long range shot deceive you into thinking he has a lot more strings to his bow.

How much of that is down to the role he is asked to play at Brighton though? If you take a look at their goal against Watford at the weekend, it is a perfect example of what we want our two wide CM's doing.

Not saying we should sign him, mind. I think we're absolutely fine in midfield following the emergence of Elliott, and like you think we should focus on signing a forward. I just really like Bissouma! And I think a lot of his stats would improve dramatically when asked to play a different role and when surrounded by better players. It's comforting that he looks like he'll be staying put, as I wouldn't be surprised at all if we go for him next year when Milner leaves, and depending on how Keita and Ox get through the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:42:01 am
Got utd all over hasn't it unfortunately. Great young player.
What sort of midfielder is he would you say? Like more towards fab as a pure dm, or Hendo a little further forward but can sit back if needed like the weekend?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 08:58:58 am
What sort of midfielder is he would you say? Like more towards fab as a pure dm, or Hendo a little further forward but can sit back if needed like the weekend?

Box to box. Forgot PSG want him too. So he'll go there ahead of Mancs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
I dont see Bowen joining us even if they got Origi or Lingard.

He would cost too much. West Ham have Europe & not much attacking depth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:56:07 am
How much of that is down to the role he is asked to play at Brighton though? If you take a look at their goal against Watford at the weekend, it is a perfect example of what we want our two wide CM's doing.

Not saying we should sign him, mind. I think we're absolutely fine in midfield following the emergence of Elliott, and like you think we should focus on signing a forward. I just really like Bissouma! And I think a lot of his stats would improve dramatically when asked to play a different role and when surrounded by better players. It's comforting that he looks like he'll be staying put, as I wouldn't be surprised at all if we go for him next year when Milner leaves, and depending on how Keita and Ox get through the season.

He's being schooled by Lallana as well.
I always thought we'd be ok with Fab at 6 and Hendo to back him and thus Bissouma would be, in effect, cover for the future and not necessary, now I'm less sure. With "Covid" quarantine regs and the amount of internationals coming we could be without Fab more than we think. I'd love to have him at the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 09:18:11 am
He's being schooled by Lallana as well.
I always thought we'd be ok with Fab at 6 and Hendo to back him and thus Bissouma would be, in effect, cover for the future and not necessary, now I'm less sure. With "Covid" quarantine regs and the amount of internationals coming we could be without Fab more than we think. I'd love to have him at the club.

Of course he's also probably gonna be away on international duty (?).... so, scrap the above !!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:06:02 am
Disappointed not to see Aouar figuring in the Shaq deal somehow...lad's goanner be a star somewhere, was hoping it might've been here.....anyway, adios and good luck Shaq...hope you enjoyed the ride 👊

No one seems to be going for him, maybe he's a massive bellend or something
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Rice £100m valulation. Grealish £100m Kane £150m. Sanch £80m.

I think buying established England players unless their contracts are ending is over for anyone bar Utd, City and Cheslea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Even in those circumstances - the contract demands are gonna be mental. Bringing through youth is the way forward because it's a bad bubble, the domestic market!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:32:35 am
Rice £100m valulation. Grealish £100m Kane £150m. Sanch £80m.

I think buying established England players unless their contracts are ending is over for anyone bar Utd, City and Cheslea.

We need to buy English players in the 15-17 range for the most part. You can buy players like Gordon and Elliott at 16 who are great prospects for cheap before they cost 100 million quid.

Aggressively target the best English teenagers because we won't be able to compete financially for the twenty somethings.

Even when these players don't work out for us we can still get Solanke/Brewster/Ibe type money back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:16:38 am
I dont see Bowen joining us even if they got Origi or Lingard.

He would cost too much. West Ham have Europe & not much attacking depth.

When it came out that we liked him, the line from West Ham was that they would demand £35m. Which in the grand scheme of things isn't that much, considering he's English and has four years left on his contract.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:00:07 pm
Nkunku (or anyone that profiles like him)

I'd love Nkunku but I can't figure out if he's the right type for what we need. If Origi goes, I think I want someone who can be a proper forward for us, whereas Nkunku feels like someone who would arguably be more suited to that advanced midfield role. He's fast, so could definitely cover the wide forward positions, but the one downside in his stats is that he doesn't really profile as a goalscorer. But he looks so good otherwise that it might not be an issue, and perhaps under Klopp he could add that to his game.

McNeil interests me, but it's so hard to figure out if a Burnley player could translate to our system. He plays as a traditional winger for Burnley doesn't he, left-footer on the left, so you'd assume if he came here he'd be over on the other side cutting in, and I'm not sure if that's something he's done before. I reckon he's another who would actually be better suited to midfield for us, playing one of the more advanced positions in the three. Would also be a good backup LB, but we don't really need that at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:46:34 am
We need to buy English players in the 15-17 range for the most part. You can buy players like Gordon and Elliott at 16 who are great prospects for cheap before they cost 100 million quid.

Aggressively target the best English teenagers because we won't be able to compete financially for the twenty somethings.

Even when these players don't work out for us we can still get Solanke/Brewster/Ibe type money back.
This is why the progression of Trent,Jones,Eliott & possibly Gordon in the future will help us to get these playersat that age.

Dortmund get these young players because they go straight into the first team.
