I dont see Bowen joining us even if they got Origi or Lingard.



He would cost too much. West Ham have Europe & not much attacking depth.



Nkunku (or anyone that profiles like him)



When it came out that we liked him, the line from West Ham was that they would demand £35m. Which in the grand scheme of things isn't that much, considering he's English and has four years left on his contract.I'd love Nkunku but I can't figure out if he's the right type for what we need. If Origi goes, I think I want someone who can be a proper forward for us, whereas Nkunku feels like someone who would arguably be more suited to that advanced midfield role. He's fast, so could definitely cover the wide forward positions, but the one downside in his stats is that he doesn't really profile as a goalscorer. But he looks so good otherwise that it might not be an issue, and perhaps under Klopp he could add that to his game.McNeil interests me, but it's so hard to figure out if a Burnley player could translate to our system. He plays as a traditional winger for Burnley doesn't he, left-footer on the left, so you'd assume if he came here he'd be over on the other side cutting in, and I'm not sure if that's something he's done before. I reckon he's another who would actually be better suited to midfield for us, playing one of the more advanced positions in the three. Would also be a good backup LB, but we don't really need that at the moment.