Squad feels a little small with these outgoing and just one brought in.
If we sell Origi and Taki shows enough improvement to be considered an alternative to Jota, Salah, Mane and Firmino in attack, would we still need another forward?
The outgoings are players who haven't played, or whom we don't really want to pick. We've got some decent young talent in some areas too, who can fill in for a game or two a couple of choices in. Like I've said before, in most areas, I'm more interested in our outgoings than our incomings, which we don't really urgently need much of. The only area I'd definitely like to see an incoming is in the front 3, and that's as much to do with the profile of our youth teams as anything.
I reckon Minamino is ahead of Origi too now.
About 6m up front and the rest in add ons.I suspect for champions league qualification and other stuff thats not too complex.
If Klopp thinks Taki has improved enough I could see us not signing anyone, it just depends on what theyre seeing in training and whether they feel he could be relied upon
I would love someone like Bissouma in.
I feel like the worry with Taki is that, regardless of where you stand on his true level (and whether he has shown it yet or not), he strikes me very much as the type of player who needs rhythm and confidence. I don't think we're ever going to see the best of him starting him once every 5-6 games (in much changed teams), and I don't think he's the type of player who is likely to make a massive impact of the bench either. I just don't see him having any sort of material role in our season which is a shame because I do think there is a good player in there, but I do think it means we badly need another forward.
Personally think this will spark one, possibly two transfers.
Not what we need.
Who would you prefer and why?
Well, propose we just agree to disagree.Think he would be very good at playing a high tempo, high press style for 90 mins. Mobile, athletic, good technique, good defensive attributes, quick and good injury record. That is a collection of attributes that virtually none of our midfielders share and would put pressure on Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago. You could see him playing with Fabinho and us being able to play a much more creative player or a slower player and not losing anything defensively.
It is pretty safe to say that we won't be signing another midfielder, on top of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Ox, Milner, Jones and Elliott. We might sign another attacker, if we sell Origi ...
No doubting his ability, far from it but we have more pressing positions that need sorting instead of him.
Rafinha would be good if were doing fantasy lists
I dont think we should be thinking of an additional attacker as a 5th choice player, more as flexibility and depth in quality in a unit of 5 players for 3 spots, another Jota as it were. It would also decrease the sense of dread many of us may feel when Salah and Mane depart for unspecified amounts of time mid-season. Talking of them being 5th choice implies theres only one spot with four players ahead of any signing for that spot, which simply isnt the case. Its more accurate to say theyre second choice but for three positions.
