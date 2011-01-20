If Klopp thinks Taki has improved enough I could see us not signing anyone, it just depends on what theyre seeing in training and whether they feel he could be relied upon



I feel like the worry with Taki is that, regardless of where you stand on his true level (and whether he has shown it yet or not), he strikes me very much as the type of player who needs rhythm and confidence. I don't think we're ever going to see the best of him starting him once every 5-6 games (in much changed teams), and I don't think he's the type of player who is likely to make a massive impact of the bench either.I just don't see him having any sort of material role in our season which is a shame because I do think there is a good player in there, but I do think it means we badly need another forward.