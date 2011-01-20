« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE

fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:14:47 pm
Its no-one  ;)
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:15:42 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:35:56 pm
Squad feels a little small with these outgoing and just one brought in.

The outgoings are players who haven't played, or whom we don't really want to pick. We've got some decent young talent in some areas too, who can fill in for a game or two a couple of choices in. Like I've said before, in most areas, I'm more interested in our outgoings than our incomings, which we don't really urgently need much of. The only area I'd definitely like to see an incoming is in the front 3, and that's as much to do with the profile of our youth teams as anything.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:16:17 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:55:42 pm
If we sell Origi and Taki shows enough improvement to be considered an alternative to Jota, Salah, Mane and Firmino in attack, would we still need another forward?

If Klopp thinks Taki has improved enough  I could see us not signing anyone, it just depends on what theyre seeing in training and whether they feel he could be relied upon
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:18:34 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:15:42 pm
The outgoings are players who haven't played, or whom we don't really want to pick. We've got some decent young talent in some areas too, who can fill in for a game or two a couple of choices in. Like I've said before, in most areas, I'm more interested in our outgoings than our incomings, which we don't really urgently need much of. The only area I'd definitely like to see an incoming is in the front 3, and that's as much to do with the profile of our youth teams as anything.

Its a real shame Stewart and before him Glatzel got their injuries when they did, if they had progressing the opportunity may have opened for them
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:21:15 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 09:42:58 pm
I reckon Minamino is ahead of Origi too now.
Wouldn't be surprised to see Minamino go as well. We were talking Woodburn up last week and then he goes.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:21:44 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:55:42 pm
If we sell Origi and Taki shows enough improvement to be considered an alternative to Jota, Salah, Mane and Firmino in attack, would we still need another forward?

Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota and Minamino are a pretty strong attacking unit, but we will probably still add another young attacker. Probably someone like Adam Hloek ...
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:26:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:13:03 pm
About 6m up front and the rest in add ons.

I suspect for champions league qualification and other stuff thats not too complex.

Is that pretty much Konates fee covered now with sales?
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:26:31 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:15:42 pm
The outgoings are players who haven't played, or whom we don't really want to pick. We've got some decent young talent in some areas too, who can fill in for a game or two a couple of choices in. Like I've said before, in most areas, I'm more interested in our outgoings than our incomings, which we don't really urgently need much of. The only area I'd definitely like to see an incoming is in the front 3, and that's as much to do with the profile of our youth teams as anything.
I would love someone like Bissouma in.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:27:00 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:16:17 pm
If Klopp thinks Taki has improved enough  I could see us not signing anyone, it just depends on what theyre seeing in training and whether they feel he could be relied upon
I cant see Klopp trusting Minamino

Loaned when Jota was injured & done little at Southampton.
Decent pre season but he doesnt have the attributes needed
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:27:32 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:26:31 pm
I would love someone like Bissouma in.
I take Bissouma over Saul.


Bissouma suits our style of play.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:28:28 pm
Could still see Jarrod Bowen coming in.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:28:34 pm
Personally think this will spark one, possibly two transfers.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:31:27 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:16:17 pm
If Klopp thinks Taki has improved enough  I could see us not signing anyone, it just depends on what theyre seeing in training and whether they feel he could be relied upon

I feel like the worry with Taki is that, regardless of where you stand on his true level (and whether he has shown it yet or not), he strikes me very much as the type of player who needs rhythm and confidence. I don't think we're ever going to see the best of him starting him once every 5-6 games (in much changed teams), and I don't think he's the type of player who is likely to make a massive impact of the bench either.

I just don't see him having any sort of material role in our season which is a shame because I do think there is a good player in there, but I do think it means we badly need another forward.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:35:21 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:26:31 pm
I would love someone like Bissouma in.

Not what we need.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:38:55 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:31:27 pm
I feel like the worry with Taki is that, regardless of where you stand on his true level (and whether he has shown it yet or not), he strikes me very much as the type of player who needs rhythm and confidence. I don't think we're ever going to see the best of him starting him once every 5-6 games (in much changed teams), and I don't think he's the type of player who is likely to make a massive impact of the bench either.

I just don't see him having any sort of material role in our season which is a shame because I do think there is a good player in there, but I do think it means we badly need another forward.

Yeah, its not certain what will happen or what age/profile were looking at
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:41:44 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:28:34 pm
Personally think this will spark one, possibly two transfers.

Phillips leaving is pretty certain unless we get an injury this week, Origi will need to go before we sign anyone
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 10:55:23 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:35:21 pm
Not what we need.

Who would you prefer and why?
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:05:03 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:55:23 pm
Who would you prefer and why?

So many questions, well as discussed in here a more forward type of player due to the lack of players in those positions, who, well the one Klopp wants to be honest.

Me, a Neto or Rodrygo type.
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:10:18 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:35:21 pm
Not what we need.
Well, propose we just agree to disagree.

Think he would be very good at playing a high tempo, high press style for 90 mins. Mobile, athletic, good technique, good defensive attributes, quick and good injury record. That is a collection of attributes that virtually none of our midfielders share and would put pressure on Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago.
You could see him playing with Fabinho and us being able to play a much more creative player or a slower player and not losing anything defensively.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:11:26 pm
It is pretty safe to say that we won't be signing another midfielder, on top of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Ox, Milner, Jones and Elliott. We might sign another attacker, if we sell Origi ...
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:12:12 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 11:10:18 pm
Well, propose we just agree to disagree.

Think he would be very good at playing a high tempo, high press style for 90 mins. Mobile, athletic, good technique, good defensive attributes, quick and good injury record. That is a collection of attributes that virtually none of our midfielders share and would put pressure on Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago.
You could see him playing with Fabinho and us being able to play a much more creative player or a slower player and not losing anything defensively.

No doubting his ability, far from it but we have more pressing positions that need sorting instead of him.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:13:01 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 11:10:18 pm
Well, propose we just agree to disagree.

Think he would be very good at playing a high tempo, high press style for 90 mins. Mobile, athletic, good technique, good defensive attributes, quick and good injury record. That is a collection of attributes that virtually none of our midfielders share and would put pressure on Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago.
You could see him playing with Fabinho and us being able to play a much more creative player or a slower player and not losing anything defensively.
With Bissouma and Fabinho in front of Virg, Joel and Ali all we'll need is one goal and we win every game.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:14:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:11:26 pm
It is pretty safe to say that we won't be signing another midfielder, on top of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Ox, Milner, Jones and Elliott. We might sign another attacker, if we sell Origi ...

Yup and even if Origi goes.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:17:58 pm
Bissouma is a very tidy footballer, but theres far greater need in the forward line than adding a midfielder of his profile. A midfield that contained both him and Fabinho would need Keita or Thiago pressed into a very advanced 8 (nigh-on a 10)position to account for the fact that the midfield would create very, very little.

Bissouma is not a penetrative passer and his progressions whilst decent are final third to centre third progressions, hes not breaking defensive lines with his ball carrying. He attempts barely any passes over the 90 and those he does are under 10 yards. Hes an effective defensive midfielder but dont let his athletic prowess and the odd long range shot deceive you into thinking he has a lot more strings to his bow.
bornandbRED

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:21:03 pm
Rafinha would be good if were doing fantasy lists
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:23:45 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:12:12 pm
No doubting his ability, far from it but we have more pressing positions that need sorting instead of him.
You maybe right. Personally though, think our midfielders can be a bit slow over 1st couple of yards and this guy would eradicate that issue. Whether that is a greater issue than the need for a 5th or 6th choice striker is open to debate.
I think if were completely bossing midfield then whether we put out Minamino, Jota and Gordon/Origi or Bobby, Mane and Salah, I think we would have enough to shoot down most if not all teams.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:25:09 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:21:03 pm
Rafinha would be good if were doing fantasy lists

Robertson's BFF?
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:28:46 pm
I dont think we should be thinking of an additional attacker as a 5th choice player, more as flexibility and depth in quality in a unit of 5 players for 3 spots, another Jota as it were. It would also decrease the sense of dread many of us may feel when Salah and Mane depart for unspecified amounts of time mid-season. Talking of them being 5th choice implies theres only one spot with four players ahead of any signing for that spot, which simply isnt the case. Its more accurate to say theyre second choice but for three positions.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:31:01 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:28:46 pm
I dont think we should be thinking of an additional attacker as a 5th choice player, more as flexibility and depth in quality in a unit of 5 players for 3 spots, another Jota as it were. It would also decrease the sense of dread many of us may feel when Salah and Mane depart for unspecified amounts of time mid-season. Talking of them being 5th choice implies theres only one spot with four players ahead of any signing for that spot, which simply isnt the case. Its more accurate to say theyre second choice but for three positions.

Exactly  :wave
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SHAQ LE GONE
Today at 11:33:52 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:28:46 pm
I dont think we should be thinking of an additional attacker as a 5th choice player, more as flexibility and depth in quality in a unit of 5 players for 3 spots, another Jota as it were. It would also decrease the sense of dread many of us may feel when Salah and Mane depart for unspecified amounts of time mid-season. Talking of them being 5th choice implies theres only one spot with four players ahead of any signing for that spot, which simply isnt the case. Its more accurate to say theyre second choice but for three positions.
Couldn't agree more. Anyone we sign should be with a view to them becoming a starter, either in 3/12/24 months, whatever it takes. Signing a player purely as backup isn't going to keep the starting 11 on their toes.
