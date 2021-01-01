Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Author
Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS (Read 154522 times)
elbow
grease
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,419
Boss Tha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
«
Reply #2840 on:
Today
at 05:13:03 am »
The Frenkie says Illaix, dont do it is still the greatest thing by far in this thread.
markthescouser
Kopite
Posts: 968
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
«
Reply #2841 on:
Today
at 08:00:43 am »
Tbf Wilson Phillips, Hold On, came on the radio in the car the other day (shows what sort of station I listen to) and I had a little chuckle to myself because of the joke in here a few weeks back
