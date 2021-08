I asked about Lewy’s situation a month or two ago, so I’m very much liking this tenuous link.



On paper and to the abacus counters it doesn’t make sense, but the thought of him working again under Klopp (who loves him like a son) and linking back up with Thiago, with Mo/Sadio dragging defenders off, and TTA/Robbo whipping in crosses, is just too mouth-watering to ignore.



Yes yes the memory of Morientes still burns, but honestly we’d win either No.20 or No.7 with him in the squad, no question.