No reason why the Edinburgh Evening News would have any knowledge on this, but choosing to believe the line in their report on Woodburn to Hearts, which says we're currently working on bringing in players in attacking areas...Anyway apparently we've not yet given Woodburn the green light to travel to Edinburgh, says we're considering keeping him until later in the window. Which seems unlikely as you'd expect he'll be straight out of the squad with at least one of Henderson or Thiago back in for the weekend.