Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".
Sounds like Woodburn to Hearts on loan is done, apparently only until January initially. https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/sport/football/hearts/liverpools-ben-woodburn-agrees-terms-to-join-hearts-on-loan-and-could-stay-longer-at-tynecastle-3350049
I come into the thread and witness one of the finest puns Ive had the pleasure to read on RAWK. I think my favourite is still Nicks Etuhu pun maybe a couple of years back. That deserved some sort of annuity or award.
people like big dick nick.
Why not sign De Jong instead?
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
True. Although with my very basic accounting hat on, 66% wages/turnover seems a bit on the high side, possibly due to revenue taking a huge Covid hit?
Yeah was totally down to that. Its also not that bad at 66% but youd not want it to stay there. Another article which really is about fuck all but inches need to be filled.
If we assume ( on no basis at all) that Salah wants to earn as much as possible and runs down his contact. When he leaves he'll be a player worth North of £80m and £300k a week. Realistically, how many clubs can afford that?
Make that 8 and then maybe 9 if Kane goes.
Because of our year end being May, we will have 9 games of the 19/20 season in the 2021 accounts. I think revenue was down £50m+ just because of this cut-off. But it also means well have the extra 9 games broadcasting revenue in 2021 accounts.
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
Take a bow.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.81]