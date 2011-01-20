Ahhh the days of signing expensive PL players like Collymore, Babb, Scales and Ruddock purely because they'd been alright in the league!
Those were a bit before my time, but I still remember the revival of this with Carroll, Downing, Adam, Benteke, Mignolet, and the hunt for Ashley Williams, Clint Dempsey, and Wilfred Bony. For a while it seemed like Lallana too until Klopp moved him a bit and got a tune out of him.
Although at least in that run of buys we managed to pick up Henderson which seems a steal now, and possibly worth the poor signings to get him in it all.