« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS  (Read 125845 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,388
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:10:45 am
He's not been able to get any sort of time in two League One loans. He's then come back and been alright for the u23s and a couple friendlies, doubt he's going to have much interest at Championship level.

He started very well at Oxford and then got injured. Not sure what happened with Blackpool last year. After a couple of injury plagued years/loss of confidence he looks sharper than he has for a good while and got rave reviews in pre-season from Klopp and the staff.

He might garner some interest at Championship level, but what he needs most is to go out and play every week. The start of his downward trajectory was going to Sheff United on loan and not getting a game. If he's in good shape and can stay fit, he'd be one of the better players in Scotland, certainly in a team like Hearts.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,300
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 11:22:32 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:06:39 am
Hearts want Ben Woodburn on loan, says Neil Jones. Doesnt strike me as a particularly great option, thought he could have got a Championship move.

Better than playing u23s
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,379
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 11:25:48 am »
Hearts have made a decent start to the season and seems like it could be a more 'open' season in Scotland, so might not be the worst move. If its the best he gets then so be it. His contract expires next summer anyway and he's obviously not getting a new one, so probably up to him to decide where he wants rather than Liverpool particularly making the decision.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,832
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 11:29:22 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm
City have 7 of the top 50 purchases, but 0 of the sales.

Make that 8 and then maybe 9 if Kane goes.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 11:44:45 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:06:39 am
Hearts want Ben Woodburn on loan, says Neil Jones. Doesnt strike me as a particularly great option, thought he could have got a Championship move.
come on lad .come to the famous. :D
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 11:55:00 am »
A good season at Hearts and I could see Stevie taking him to Rangers. Similar path to Glen Kamara, didn't make it at Arsenal, impressed at Dundee and now he's one of Rangers better players.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 12:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:14:22 am
My google assistant feed thing gave me a headline link that read Klopp wants this WORLD CLASS superstar AT ALL COSTS. Clicked on the link - 404.

Pretty much sums up what anyone outside the club knows.

We want to sign Mbappe for 404m but PSG are demanding 500m.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 12:06:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:10:24 am
He was a disastrous signing but perhaps not for the reasons most final.

I suppose the impact of the failure was dampened somewhat by managing to flog him to villa for nearly the same price
Why would you say he was a disastrous signing? 28 goals in 64 games, I'd say he was far better value than a lot of the players we bought in the mid-90's.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,191
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 12:18:05 pm »
Come for the Mbappe, stay for the Woodburn and Collymore.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 12:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:06:39 am
Hearts want Ben Woodburn on loan, says Neil Jones. Doesnt strike me as a particularly great option, thought he could have got a Championship move.

If hes going to get games there I say its a great move.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 12:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:06:01 pm
Why would you say he was a disastrous signing? 28 goals in 64 games, I'd say he was far better value than a lot of the players we bought in the mid-90's.
He was better value than Bjorn Tore Kvarme - and he was free!
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 01:52:32 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:39:02 pm
He was better value than Bjorn Tore Kvarme - and he was free!
That game when he played against Man United at Anfield still makes me shudder thinking about it.

His first few games he looked a steal, United game onwards he was shocking.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 02:02:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:52:32 pm
That game when he played against Man United at Anfield still makes me shudder thinking about it.

His first few games he looked a steal, United game onwards he was shocking.


The Danny Cadamateri Derby was worse, he tore him to pieces and ended up shite himself
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 02:23:01 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:28:05 am
Ahhh the days of signing expensive PL players like Collymore, Babb, Scales and Ruddock purely because they'd been alright in the league!

Those were a bit before my time, but I still remember the revival of this with Carroll, Downing, Adam, Benteke, Mignolet, and the hunt for Ashley Williams, Clint Dempsey, and Wilfred Bony. For a while it seemed like Lallana too until Klopp moved him a bit and got a tune out of him.

Although at least in that run of buys we managed to pick up Henderson which seems a steal now, and possibly worth the poor signings to get him in it all.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,193
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 06:59:48 pm »
Quote
@BarcaUniversal
Ilaix Moriba has decided to leave Barcelona. The club is looking to sell him this transfer window, otherwise he will watch football from the stands. His agents say they have 12 proposals already, with Liverpool and Arsenal the latest teams to join the race.
@_AdrianSnchz
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,463
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 07:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:59:48 pm


I know very little about him but a quick Google search says he's been compared with Paul Pogba. So, nah.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 07:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:03:25 pm
I know very little about him but a quick Google search says he's been compared with Paul Pogba. So, nah.

Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".
« Last Edit: Today at 07:08:54 pm by JasonF »
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,447
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 07:20:03 pm »
Get out

:D
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 07:23:11 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".

Why not sign De Jong instead?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 07:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:03:25 pm
I know very little about him but a quick Google search says he's been compared with Paul Pogba. So, nah.

Youd be crazy not to want a young Pogba.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,463
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 07:29:18 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,463
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 07:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:25:58 pm
Youd be crazy not to want a young Pogba.

You've an extra 'not' in that sentence.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,363
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 07:31:47 pm »
Pedri is the answer to the question.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 07:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:29:42 pm
You've an extra 'not' in that sentence.

Its a lazy comparison, hes not a young Pogba, he is very talented and hard working, not a diva

Hes not good enough to start for us but hes got a lot going for him
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,100
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 07:36:37 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:06:19 pm
But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".

;D

incredible effort
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,176
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 07:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:31:47 pm
Pedri is the answer to the question.
What is the opposite of Pea Wet?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,622
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 07:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:31:47 pm
Pedri is the answer to the question.

He's just played about 7 million games in the last year though
Logged

Online phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 07:46:29 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".

Raised the bar!🤣
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,767
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 08:01:21 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".

Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 08:13:01 pm »
Next summer we should sign Mbappe on a free and Bellingham and just win everything

Thats my big insight
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 