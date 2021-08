Joao Felix is up there too, I suppose he showed enough improvement last season, so not a diaster yet - still an insane fee mind.Griezmann as well. Hazard another, and I suppose Pogba is up there too.

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp