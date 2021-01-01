« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS  (Read 118425 times)

Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 03:31:27 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:41:16 pm
Getting your big players signed to contracts this year so they can't renegotiate when Mbappe arrives is a good strategy. None of them would expect a new contract just because Mbappe has come.

Yup, it might be the only strategy to keep the team happy and also driving for the top talent.   The other strategies have proven to be a problem for other clubs not soaked in the shame of oil oligarchs.
Online The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 03:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:23:40 pm
Yeah if it's purely about money then 100% he'd stay at PSG as almost certainly they'll be offering wayyyy more than anyone else.

Exactly. I thought it was kind of accepted that his next move would be career driven rather than financial. The fact he's standing firm no matter how much green they wave under his nose surely proves that..
Online The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 03:31:27 pm
Yup, it might be the only strategy to keep the team happy and also driving for the top talent.   The other strategies have proven to be a problem for other clubs not soaked in the shame of oil oligarchs.

I guess the trick is to swerve those Pogba / John Terry style contracts that always ensure parity with the top earner at a club...
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 03:58:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:13:04 pm
Think this "he'll be on loads of money so everyone will be in Klopp's office demanding more" gets massively over done on here. Agents are welcome to try of course but not sure it'll get them far and don't think the Barcelona example is a good one, that's just stunning ineptitude on a crazy scale. Lukaku has reportedly strolled in as by far Chelsea's highest earner despite them just winning the CL etc so let's see what happens there, team spirit didn't look too wrecked there on the weekend unfortunately but maybe they'll all kick off soon about his money and want raises, I doubt it though.

I think its only a chance of being an issue if you havent already upgraded the contracts before making the big signing like Mbappé. Itd be a nightmare trying to renew the 8-9 were looking to get done after signing him. I know Henderson isnt official, but after him its just Andy and the front three to go right?

As for Chelsea, those players just won the Champions League; if theyre kicking off already theyre fucking lunatics ;D
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 04:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:55:15 pm
Van Dijk isn't the next highest, Salah is. Salah got £350k a week off us in the last accounts.

Assume that's with the winning league bonus added on? Isn't his basic £200k?
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 04:12:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:13:04 pm
Think this "he'll be on loads of money so everyone will be in Klopp's office demanding more" gets massively over done on here. Agents are welcome to try of course but not sure it'll get them far and don't think the Barcelona example is a good one, that's just stunning ineptitude on a crazy scale. Lukaku has reportedly strolled in as by far Chelsea's highest earner despite them just winning the CL etc so let's see what happens there, team spirit didn't look too wrecked there on the weekend unfortunately but maybe they'll all kick off soon about his money and want raises, I doubt it though.

The thing is now clubs like us probably have more negotiating power as in reality right now it looks like only Utd, Chelsea, City and PSG can pay huge huge wages. Before players like Salah (just an example) could have used Juventus, Barca, Madrid, Bayern in addition to the above who all paid bigger wages to threaten to move to.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 04:30:02 pm »
Most of those Chelsea players have barely been at the club for two minutes, to be complaining about not being paid as the top earners.

kante and azpilicuelta are the only ones who could make such a shout.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 04:33:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:09:41 pm
Assume that's with the winning league bonus added on? Isn't his basic £200k?

If  had to guess I would say Salah's salary in 2020/21 will be similar (or marginally less) to his salary in 2019/20 since we came 3rd and got to the CL QF plus individually he scored over 30 goals. Suspect all those things result in significant bonuses. From what I've heard about another PL club, the bonuses aren't based solely on winning stuff. It's almost like a sliding scale with income through prize money and TV money (so wage to revenue ratio is controlled within an acceptable range).So getting to CL QF gives you a certain bonus that might be 75% of winning the CL bonus. Getting 3rd and CL qualification is probably 60-80% of the bonus of winning the league.

I could be wrong but that's how it was explained to me at one point.
Online darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 06:26:32 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:59:48 pm
Not that we particularly have a chance....but how does that make any sense? Surely the whole point is that finances would dictate we can't afford him, so why would paying a fee for him now plus wages and a signing fee be preferable to getting him for free in twelve months, financially.....?

Because we will have competition for him if he is available on a free
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 06:37:55 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:26:32 pm
Because we will have competition for him if he is available on a free
If we aren't his first choice he wouldn't move now even if we offered a fee, he'd sit tight for 12 months and then get the move he wants.
Offline markedasred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:09:41 pm
Assume that's with the winning league bonus added on? Isn't his basic £200k?
The emphasis on the wage amount is in 2020's elite football not so relevant any more is it?. The club is a vehicle for endorsements and sponsorships for the handful of players who have a profile like Mo's. He is likely to be on more than double his wage in other income sources I would suspect. If he isn't, his agent is not as good as he believes he is.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 08:00:20 pm »
Davies gone to Sheff Utd on loan for the season.
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 08:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:31:49 pm
Why not?  What's so different about the players that play for Madrid/Barca that they accept the disparity in wages but they won't at Liverpool?  Serious question by the way.

Mo and VVD are probably on 2-3 times the salary then most everyone else in the squad.  Have there been any issues that we know about due to that?

Yeah, the whole "breaking the wage structure" argument is way overplayed. A good agent is going to compare a client's worth using comps across the world, not just teammates. PSG and City may be in their own world financially, but the inflated wages they pay affects everyone.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 08:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:00:20 pm
Davies gone to Sheff Utd on loan for the season.
And wont be coming back most likely. Its a profit flip not a loan in reality.
Online Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 08:29:01 pm »
Some reports that PSG are about to accept a £120m bid from Real for Mbappe. The dream is in tatters lads.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 08:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:31:49 pm
Why not?  What's so different about the players that play for Madrid/Barca that they accept the disparity in wages but they won't at Liverpool?  Serious question by the way.

Mo and VVD are probably on 2-3 times the salary then most everyone else in the squad.  Have there been any issues that we know about due to that?

Probably the history of them being clubs that will pay dumb wages regardless of if the player getting them deserves it. Chuck Man U in there for good measure. Pretty sure City can go im there too. PSG are likely a welcome addition too.

So many players get ridiculous wages there and next year more come in on stupid wages too. As far as I know, we've never really done this
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 08:30:00 pm »
Did Madrid sell their training ground again? They aren't as fucked as Barca but they are pretty fucked.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 08:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:29:01 pm
Some reports that PSG are about to accept a £120m bid from Real for Mbappe. The dream is in tatters lads.
Never. We will fight them on the beaches.
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 08:42:26 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:29:58 pm
Probably the history of them being clubs that will pay dumb wages regardless of if the player getting them deserves it. Chuck Man U in there for good measure. Pretty sure City can go im there too. PSG are likely a welcome addition too.

So many players get ridiculous wages there and next year more come in on stupid wages too. As far as I know, we've never really done this

The point is though that the dumb wages they pay sets the baseline for everyone. World class players like Mo/VVD/Allison...I highly doubt their agents are giving us a discount. They will be looking at what the top players in those positions make regardless of the clubs they play for. In other words, they are not negotiating based on what the club can theoretically afford but rather based on what their client could/should receive on the open market.

There's a reason our wage bill has been sky-rocketing as of late. We are paying the market rate for world class players. As we should be.
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 08:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:30:00 pm
Did Madrid sell their training ground again? They aren't as fucked as Barca but they are pretty fucked.

He is just a poor mans Bowen he is our man 😳
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 08:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:29:01 pm
Some reports that PSG are about to accept a £120m bid from Real for Mbappe. The dream is in tatters lads.
£20 million more than Jack Grealish of Aston Villa?

If that is true we have to find a way to match that offer.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 08:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:29:01 pm
Some reports that PSG are about to accept a £120m bid from Real for Mbappe. The dream is in tatters lads.

Yes, but if he signs a 5-year contract with Real Madrid, he'll be a free agent in 2026.  As long as he doesn't sign an extension, Mbappe 2026 is on the cards!
Online Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 08:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:29:01 pm
Some reports that PSG are about to accept a £120m bid from Real for Mbappe. The dream is in tatters lads.

Why would he go there when his childhood icon Andy Lonergan played for Liverpool. I have seen the photos of his room with Lonergan posters.
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 08:55:37 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 08:47:03 pm
Yes, but if he signs a 5-year contract with Real Madrid, he'll be a free agent in 2026.  As long as he doesn't sign an extension, Mbappe 2026 is on the cards!

He will be 27 then that is not far off retiring !!
Online Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 08:58:11 pm »
Right. Well. #Haaland2022 it is then
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 08:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:29:01 pm
Some reports that PSG are about to accept a £120m bid from Real for Mbappe. The dream is in tatters lads.

Didn't want him anyway. Only scores pace goals.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 09:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:58:11 pm
Right. Well. #Haaland2022 it is then

Just need to find out if he plays as Liverpool in FIFA and then I reckon that rumour is good for a year, before he signs for Chelsea/Bayern/Man Utd.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 09:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:29:01 pm
Some reports that PSG are about to accept a £120m bid from Real for Mbappe. The dream is in tatters lads.
And that they will bring Ronaldo in form Juventus to replace him.

I would question how Real would get that past the Spanish leagues financial rules this season though.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2428 on: Today at 09:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:42:26 pm
The point is though that the dumb wages they pay sets the baseline for everyone. World class players like Mo/VVD/Allison...I highly doubt their agents are giving us a discount. They will be looking at what the top players in those positions make regardless of the clubs they play for. In other words, they are not negotiating based on what the club can theoretically afford but rather based on what their client could/should receive on the open market.

There's a reason our wage bill has been sky-rocketing as of late. We are paying the market rate for world class players. As we should be.

So why are our top players on less than the top players at the clubs i've named? Wouldn't that be the opposite of exactly what you've described.... but it's happening.

Pretty sure Bale is on more than each and every one of our players. Yes Bale, that lad who seems like he doesn't even wanna play football anymore.
Online B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 09:06:05 pm »
Mbappe to Madrid seems to be part of a Twitter fantasy where PSG sign Ronaldo as his replacement to link up with Messi. Don't think there's anything in it.

Having a Mbappe-Messi-Neymar front 3 even if it's for just a season is pretty great sports washing. Especially if they can win the CL. Can't see them wasting that.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 09:09:08 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:06:05 pm
Mbappe to Madrid seems to be part of a Twitter fantasy where PSG sign Ronaldo as his replacement to link up with Messi. Don't think there's anything in it.

Having a Mbappe-Messi-Neymar front 3 even if it's for just a season is pretty great sports washing. Especially if they can win the CL. Can't see them wasting that.
In a world where Real needed to lose £150m form their wage bill, this transfer doesnt seem likely..this year anyway
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 09:11:48 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:06:05 pm
Mbappe to Madrid seems to be part of a Twitter fantasy where PSG sign Ronaldo as his replacement to link up with Messi. Don't think there's anything in it.

Having a Mbappe-Messi-Neymar front 3 even if it's for just a season is pretty great sports washing. Especially if they can win the CL. Can't see them wasting that.

Having an M 'N M front three is pretty solid too.
