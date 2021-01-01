« previous next »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:41:16 pm
Getting your big players signed to contracts this year so they can't renegotiate when Mbappe arrives is a good strategy. None of them would expect a new contract just because Mbappe has come.

Yup, it might be the only strategy to keep the team happy and also driving for the top talent.   The other strategies have proven to be a problem for other clubs not soaked in the shame of oil oligarchs.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:23:40 pm
Yeah if it's purely about money then 100% he'd stay at PSG as almost certainly they'll be offering wayyyy more than anyone else.

Exactly. I thought it was kind of accepted that his next move would be career driven rather than financial. The fact he's standing firm no matter how much green they wave under his nose surely proves that..
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 03:31:27 pm
Yup, it might be the only strategy to keep the team happy and also driving for the top talent.   The other strategies have proven to be a problem for other clubs not soaked in the shame of oil oligarchs.

I guess the trick is to swerve those Pogba / John Terry style contracts that always ensure parity with the top earner at a club...
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:13:04 pm
Think this "he'll be on loads of money so everyone will be in Klopp's office demanding more" gets massively over done on here. Agents are welcome to try of course but not sure it'll get them far and don't think the Barcelona example is a good one, that's just stunning ineptitude on a crazy scale. Lukaku has reportedly strolled in as by far Chelsea's highest earner despite them just winning the CL etc so let's see what happens there, team spirit didn't look too wrecked there on the weekend unfortunately but maybe they'll all kick off soon about his money and want raises, I doubt it though.

I think its only a chance of being an issue if you havent already upgraded the contracts before making the big signing like Mbappé. Itd be a nightmare trying to renew the 8-9 were looking to get done after signing him. I know Henderson isnt official, but after him its just Andy and the front three to go right?

As for Chelsea, those players just won the Champions League; if theyre kicking off already theyre fucking lunatics ;D
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:55:15 pm
Van Dijk isn't the next highest, Salah is. Salah got £350k a week off us in the last accounts.

Assume that's with the winning league bonus added on? Isn't his basic £200k?
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:13:04 pm
Think this "he'll be on loads of money so everyone will be in Klopp's office demanding more" gets massively over done on here. Agents are welcome to try of course but not sure it'll get them far and don't think the Barcelona example is a good one, that's just stunning ineptitude on a crazy scale. Lukaku has reportedly strolled in as by far Chelsea's highest earner despite them just winning the CL etc so let's see what happens there, team spirit didn't look too wrecked there on the weekend unfortunately but maybe they'll all kick off soon about his money and want raises, I doubt it though.

The thing is now clubs like us probably have more negotiating power as in reality right now it looks like only Utd, Chelsea, City and PSG can pay huge huge wages. Before players like Salah (just an example) could have used Juventus, Barca, Madrid, Bayern in addition to the above who all paid bigger wages to threaten to move to.
Most of those Chelsea players have barely been at the club for two minutes, to be complaining about not being paid as the top earners.

kante and azpilicuelta are the only ones who could make such a shout.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:09:41 pm
Assume that's with the winning league bonus added on? Isn't his basic £200k?

If  had to guess I would say Salah's salary in 2020/21 will be similar (or marginally less) to his salary in 2019/20 since we came 3rd and got to the CL QF plus individually he scored over 30 goals. Suspect all those things result in significant bonuses. From what I've heard about another PL club, the bonuses aren't based solely on winning stuff. It's almost like a sliding scale with income through prize money and TV money (so wage to revenue ratio is controlled within an acceptable range).So getting to CL QF gives you a certain bonus that might be 75% of winning the CL bonus. Getting 3rd and CL qualification is probably 60-80% of the bonus of winning the league.

I could be wrong but that's how it was explained to me at one point.
