With regards to this BS of getting Nike to come to party with regards to helping financially, what's to stop someone buy/creating a brand like Castore/Burrda and getting them to sponsor a player for a stupid amount just so that the players income isn't coming from the club.



The whole Neymar to PSG deal involving Qatar National Bank (QNB) reeked of a dodgy deal.



https://www.sportspromedia.com/news/neymar-psg-qatar-national-bank-endorsement-deal





They could do that, and is essentially what PSG and City have been doing with inflated deals from the companies that they already own. Remember JWH tweeting that he’d like to see the losing bid after Etihad “won” the tender to sponsor city’s shirt. That is supposed to be against ffp though, because the main difference is Mbappé playing for a Nike club is financially beneficial to Nike.That’s the crux of it though, if there’s any possibility of Nike paying any more to get him here. Is it worth more to Nike to have Mbappé play for a Nike club and not go to an Adidas club? I’d say 100% yes. Even having the French national team exposure and private Nike shoots on his days off, it wouldn’t have the same impact as him in Nike every day of the week. If it’s worth something to them, then there’s money to be made by Liverpool to make it happen. I don’t particularly see how this point could be argued against.The big question for me though, is how much is it worth to Nike? If you’re taking £1m a season then it’s negligible what we could ask for, so becomes essentially moot in the grand scale of what we’d be paying him. I’d hazard a guess it’s a fair bit more though, but exactly how much, and whether it’s worth it, is for someone with a lot more inside data to try and calculate.