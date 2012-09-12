« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 108966 times)

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 04:25:26 pm »
By Mike McGrath

Eyes on Origi

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is on the radar of Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

The Belgium striker, who scored in the Champions League final two seasons ago, was an unused substitute in his teams opening game of the season against Norwich City.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/08/15/transfer-notebook-leeds-want-patrick-bamford-new-deal-ward-tottenham/
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 04:45:41 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:25:26 pm
By Mike McGrath

Eyes on Origi

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is on the radar of Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

The Belgium striker, who scored in the Champions League final two seasons ago, was an unused substitute in his teams opening game of the season against Norwich City.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/08/15/transfer-notebook-leeds-want-patrick-bamford-new-deal-ward-tottenham/

Behind a paywall, unfortunately.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 04:50:00 pm »
On the radar is such a catch all
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 05:04:21 pm »
Divock should be all over a move to any of those three, youd reckon. Palace probably the right spot to actually stake a first team claim, considering the upheaval there, but also the least stable of the three right now and likeliest to go down. West Ham have European football this year, so plenty of game time and they have almost no depth upfront. Wolves have Jimenez back but hed still be a useful asset there. Hopefully theres some legs in the rumours, expect if there is wed be willing to negotiate on payment terms quite extensively.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 05:04:42 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 04:45:41 pm
Behind a paywall, unfortunately.

It was only a small piece of a bigger article about transfer news for clubs in general. I snipped the part that was about Liverpool.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,492
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 04:45:41 pm
Behind a paywall, unfortunately.

You didn't miss anything, HardwordDedication already shared the full excerpt.

https://archive.is/PLvyi
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 05:32:32 pm »
Joycey confirming the Ben Davies loan move to Sheffield United.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:32:32 pm
Joycey confirming the Ben Davies loan move to Sheffield United.

Good for him I think.  Obligation to buy or just a straight loan?
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 05:36:09 pm
Good for him I think.  Obligation to buy or just a straight loan?

No obligation to buy.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,813
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 05:46:13 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 05:38:40 pm
No obligation to buy.

Makes sense. If he has a great season and Sheff Utd get promoted, there's a good chance in a more favourable market that they pay a big fee to retain him.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 05:47:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:46:13 pm
Makes sense. If he has a great season and Sheff Utd get promoted, there's a good chance in a more favourable market that they pay a big fee to retain him.

Supposedly they're also paying us a 1M loan fee. More funds for the Mbappe signing bonus  ;D
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,687
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 05:38:40 pm
No obligation to buy.
Yeah, but if he does well, Im sure they will.

He will be sold next summer when teams have more money.  Laptop Eddies cash machine rings again
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,363
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 06:15:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:46:13 pm
Makes sense. If he has a great season and Sheff Utd get promoted, there's a good chance in a more favourable market that they pay a big fee to retain him.

If he bosses it at that level it should up his value a lot. That was the calculation we made with Brewster who'd just bossed it in The Championship and Ollie Watkins moved for the best part of 30 million after a good season in that league.

Burnley have just paid 12 million for a Championship centre back.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,813
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 06:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:15:08 pm
If he bosses it at that level it should up his value a lot. That was the calculation we made with Brewster who'd just bossed it in The Championship and Ollie Watkins moved for the best part of 30 million after a good season in that league.

Burnley have just paid 12 million for a Championship centre back.

Yep. Villa paid £25m off of five good months of Tyrone Mings on loan in the Championship.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 07:07:26 pm »
Hope big Nat gets a move that suits him. Too good not to play.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 07:58:57 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:07:26 pm
Hope big Nat gets a move that suits him. Too good not to play.
he will get a move.

Quite a few sides in the league are struggling at the back.
Southampton,Newcastle especially.
Brighton look short considering they play 3 at the back as well.
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 08:39:40 pm »
Ian Mcgarry on the Football Window Podcast (not sure how reliable)- we need more Mbappe chat:

He said; Our understanding is that while Liverpool cant necessarily afford a transfer fee in the region of what Chelsea paid for Romelu Lukaku, they can afford a move for Mbappe under freedom of contract next summer, when he will be out of his current deal with PSG.

Of course, the wages will be substantial, but again, Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool, something that Jurgen Klopp has a central role in, in regards to Mbappes respect and admiration for the German coach.

We know that Real Madrid are interested as well and that will be an option for him. However, it is information reported to us that Liverpool are pursuing and they believe they have an opportunity in which they may be able to get Mbappe for two or three years if they include a get-out clause in his contract, which would be signed under freedom of movement.

So Mbappe would be in charge of his future in terms of leaving Liverpool at the point he wants to, so his career plan would be one hes completely in charge of.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,687
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 08:41:43 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:39:40 pm
Ian Mcgarry on the Football Window Podcast (not sure how reliable)- we need more Mbappe chat:

He said; Our understanding is that while Liverpool cant necessarily afford a transfer fee in the region of what Chelsea paid for Romelu Lukaku, they can afford a move for Mbappe under freedom of contract next summer, when he will be out of his current deal with PSG.

Of course, the wages will be substantial, but again, Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool, something that Jurgen Klopp has a central role in, in regards to Mbappes respect and admiration for the German coach.

We know that Real Madrid are interested as well and that will be an option for him. However, it is information reported to us that Liverpool are pursuing and they believe they have an opportunity in which they may be able to get Mbappe for two or three years if they include a get-out clause in his contract, which would be signed under freedom of movement.

So Mbappe would be in charge of his future in terms of leaving Liverpool at the point he wants to, so his career plan would be one hes completely in charge of.

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 