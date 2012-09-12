Divock should be all over a move to any of those three, youd reckon. Palace probably the right spot to actually stake a first team claim, considering the upheaval there, but also the least stable of the three right now and likeliest to go down. West Ham have European football this year, so plenty of game time and they have almost no depth upfront. Wolves have Jimenez back but hed still be a useful asset there. Hopefully theres some legs in the rumours, expect if there is wed be willing to negotiate on payment terms quite extensively.