« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 107701 times)

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 04:25:26 pm »
By Mike McGrath

Eyes on Origi

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is on the radar of Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

The Belgium striker, who scored in the Champions League final two seasons ago, was an unused substitute in his teams opening game of the season against Norwich City.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/08/15/transfer-notebook-leeds-want-patrick-bamford-new-deal-ward-tottenham/
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 04:45:41 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:25:26 pm
By Mike McGrath

Eyes on Origi

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is on the radar of Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

The Belgium striker, who scored in the Champions League final two seasons ago, was an unused substitute in his teams opening game of the season against Norwich City.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/08/15/transfer-notebook-leeds-want-patrick-bamford-new-deal-ward-tottenham/

Behind a paywall, unfortunately.
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 04:50:00 pm »
On the radar is such a catch all
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 05:04:21 pm »
Divock should be all over a move to any of those three, youd reckon. Palace probably the right spot to actually stake a first team claim, considering the upheaval there, but also the least stable of the three right now and likeliest to go down. West Ham have European football this year, so plenty of game time and they have almost no depth upfront. Wolves have Jimenez back but hed still be a useful asset there. Hopefully theres some legs in the rumours, expect if there is wed be willing to negotiate on payment terms quite extensively.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 05:04:42 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 04:45:41 pm
Behind a paywall, unfortunately.

It was only a small piece of a bigger article about transfer news for clubs in general. I snipped the part that was about Liverpool.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 04:45:41 pm
Behind a paywall, unfortunately.

You didn't miss anything, HardwordDedication already shared the full excerpt.

https://archive.is/PLvyi
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 05:32:32 pm »
Joycey confirming the Ben Davies loan move to Sheffield United.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:32:32 pm
Joycey confirming the Ben Davies loan move to Sheffield United.

Good for him I think.  Obligation to buy or just a straight loan?
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 05:36:09 pm
Good for him I think.  Obligation to buy or just a straight loan?

No obligation to buy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 