And this forward is ?

The fee we receive for Origi and Shaqiri won't be enough to sign a forward who is going make an impression here.



Whilst money is never not a factor, we also know that we operate in a very holistic way. If we sign a forward (after the names mentioned leave) it will be with an eye to the future more than the present. Someone who as 5th choice, will be expected to be able to contribute if called upon, but will not be expected to fully mature into a role until a year or so down the road. From what has been said to the media, it is actually more about spaces in the squad (and not blocking the young uns) than money, though I'm sure that that is also a consideration.Or it will be something utterly mad like Mbappe (not saying it will at all, but we've always been told that there is money for exceptional talent). Not actually saying it will be Mbappe. I'd expect someone young though.