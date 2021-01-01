To play the sort of midfield that Klopp has preferred, with 2 more defensive minded options, or at least players who will mostly play behind the ball, we need Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho to all be fit. The extra options we have are all great players but if we play 2 of Keita, Milner, Ox, Jones, Elliott on a consistent basis well be switching up how our midfield is setup. Even Thiago for Gini is doing that because theyre not like for like replacements. Thiago offers lots that Gini doesnt but hes undoubtedly less physical (slower and weaker). Gini was an ever present last season and the players who can take his minutes were available for much of the time that he was selected ahead of them. My guess is that Klopp wants to change the setup of the midfield slightly and that would have been our evolution last year but then we had an unprecedented injury crisis and it caused us to go into crisis mode and we had neither the personnel nor the mental space to do anything other than what we knew in midfield. Still though, given Klopps preference in midfield for years and RAWKs general suppprt of that preference it is slightly surprising to see folk so consistently guessing that well play a midfield against Norwich with 2 more progressive 8s. It makes sense given the personnel whove had proper pre seasons but it makes much less sense compared to Klopps typical midfield. Keita AND Eliott/Ox in the same team for example Goodness.