Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE  (Read 97014 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 06:10:42 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:10:35 pm
Been watching the Brentford - Arsenal game and been impressed with Toney. Having seen him play one half only, I wouldn't be averse to signing him, without knowing exactly how he'd fit in here.

He's better than Watkins anyway.

He had really impressive G+A numbers last season
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 06:13:52 am »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 06:43:55 am »
To play the sort of midfield that Klopp has preferred, with 2 more defensive minded options, or at least players who will mostly play behind the ball, we need Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho to all be fit. The extra options we have are all great players but if we play 2 of Keita, Milner, Ox, Jones, Elliott on a consistent basis well be switching up how our midfield is setup. Even Thiago for Gini is doing that because theyre not like for like replacements. Thiago offers lots that Gini doesnt but hes undoubtedly less physical (slower and weaker). Gini was an ever present last season and the players who can take his minutes were available for much of the time that he was selected ahead of them. My guess is that Klopp wants to change the setup of the midfield slightly and that would have been our evolution last year but then we had an unprecedented injury crisis and it caused us to go into crisis mode and we had neither the personnel nor the mental space to do anything other than what we knew in midfield. Still though, given Klopps preference in midfield for years and RAWKs general suppprt of that preference it is slightly surprising to see folk so consistently guessing that well play a midfield against Norwich with 2 more progressive 8s. It makes sense given the personnel whove had proper pre seasons but it makes much less sense compared to Klopps typical midfield. Keita AND Eliott/Ox in the same team for example Goodness.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 06:55:36 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:08:51 pm
Listening to Klopp's comments 17 mins in is making me think we won't bring in another CM this summer. Made me laugh when he reeled off our current CM's and then asked Pearce what type of player does he think we should sign. He went in on Pearce lol.

We'd sign one with if we had the money. Klopp has to back his players and i'm sure he is happy with his squad, but if the money was there he'd spend it.

Despite all these great options Wijnaldum started every league game last season and has now left.
Offline Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 07:21:48 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:25:32 am
Doesn't that mean though that you have to consider why Wijnaldum was always first choice? I mean is there not an argument that it was because he was better than the other options (be that quality wise, or in terms of carrying out the very specific tasks that the manager requires of his midfielders)? Either way, we're weaker with him not being here. I am of the opinion I'd have liked to see us rely on him less over the past few seasons, particularly in games where we've dominated the ball but struggled to create chances, but there must be a reason he's played every week whilst players like Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita have largely not been consistently trusted by the manager.

I think with his departure, we're missing some of that defensive solidity and ability to cover for the full backs and plug gaps across the middle of the pitch, as a lot of the players cited as his replacement within the squad either can't or don't really do that to the same level. I mean I see a lot of shouts of him being replaced by Elliott but they really could not be more different as players. Elliott will replace Shaq as a forward thinking player who occasionally drops into the midfield as he's probably not a pure fit for a wide forward in our current system. It might mean that we tweak the system a little, but the FBs have been playing pretty much as high as ever during pre-season.

I expect we'll see a lot of chopping and changing in midfield this season as we try to manage Thiago/Henderson/Milner's gametime to prevent injuries, and utilise Keita and Chamberlain more when they are fit and in form. Whether we'll benefit from that constant rotation or whether it will hinder us is maybe a different matter.

I agree with this and feel like the bolded bit is so important to the way we play with our fullbacks acting almost as traditional wingers,you could see in the preseason Bilbao game compressing that space didn't work that well,they got regularly behind our fb's and had an empty flank to run and then cross to centre.

I share with the sentiment of some here that it looks unlikely we'll sign a midfielder now but if we do i'm thinking someone of the Saul or Bissouma type would make more sense now than someone more offensive like Aouar or others like him where we have cover.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 08:06:31 am »
Our midfield situation is kind of like when Coutinho left we have alot of options but non can offer exactly what Gini did however Klopp is backing one or more players from the bunch to the next step in their game.

I expect to see at least one player really grab this opportunity and become a big player for the team. My money is on Ox or Jones really forcing their way into our starting 11 this season
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 08:12:58 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:21:48 am
I agree with this and feel like the bolded bit is so important to the way we play with our fullbacks acting almost as traditional wingers,you could see in the preseason Bilbao game compressing that space didn't work that well,they got regularly behind our fb's and had an empty flank to run and then cross to centre.

I share with the sentiment of some here that it looks unlikely we'll sign a midfielder now but if we do i'm thinking someone of the Saul or Bissouma type would make more sense now than someone more offensive like Aouar or others like him where we have cover.

Its a great point, its easy to take for granted how good Gini was at doing this, its the kind of invisible work that makes a big difference, you need someone who is athletic, powerful, has good defensive awareness can also turn defence into attack/be comfortable in receiving the ball with men around

Offline fredfrop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 08:20:55 am »
Colin Robinson gif
Online gray19lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 08:38:33 am »
Can someone clarify the current situation with the squad? Is our foreign quota full at present? If so, once Shaq is gone, Im still optimistic of bringing in at least one player before the window closes.

EDIT: By my reckoning we currently we have 17 non home grown players, so no space for anymore unless one of these leaves?

1. Thiago
2. Firmino
3. Alisson
4. Fabinho
5. Keita
6. Mane
7. Matip
8. Minamino
9. Origi
10. Robertson
11. Salah
12. Adrian
13. Shaqiri
14. Jota
15. Tsimikas
16. Konate
17. van Dijk

Squad of 25 then completed with the following 8 home grown players (ignoring u21s):

1. Alexander Arnold
2. Davies
3. Gomez
4. Henderson
5. Kelleher
6. Milner
7. Oxlade-Chamberlain
8. Phillips

So not transfers expected until at least one player is sold?

Also, Karius and Woodburn would take a space in those respective lists. So no space in the squad for them unless someone is sold.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:56:18 am by gray19lfc »
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 08:45:37 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 08:38:33 am
Can someone clarify the current situation with the squad? Is our foreign quota full at present? If so, once Shaq is gone, Im still optimistic of bringing in at least one player before the window closes.

EDIT: By my reckoning we currently we have 16 non home grown players, so space for one more?

Thiago
Firmino
Alisson
Fabinho
Keita
Mane
Matip
Minamino
Origi
Robertson
Salah
Adrian
Shaqiri
Jota
Tsimikas
Konate

Can't believe we gave Van Dijk a new contract and then sold him
Online gray19lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 08:47:22 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:45:37 am
Can't believe we gave Van Dijk a new contract and then sold him

Edited my post. Copied the last registered squad from the PL website, completely overlooked that Virgil was deregistered.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 08:56:55 am »
Listening to Klopp is like therapy. What a man.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 08:57:38 am »
I guess we're taking less than we'd like for Shaqiri to free up that space, which suggests we'd like to add someone if the stars align and there's a fair wind etc.
Online KurtVerbose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 09:09:31 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:21:48 am
I agree with this and feel like the bolded bit is so important to the way we play with our fullbacks acting almost as traditional wingers,you could see in the preseason Bilbao game compressing that space didn't work that well,they got regularly behind our fb's and had an empty flank to run and then cross to centre.

I share with the sentiment of some here that it looks unlikely we'll sign a midfielder now but if we do i'm thinking someone of the Saul or Bissouma type would make more sense now than someone more offensive like Aouar or others like him where we have cover.

Also, remember how we tanked when both Fabinho and Henderson weren't in midfield. Would be good to have another option at defensive midfield.
