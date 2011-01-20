But you cannot use averages of minutes played in the last two seasons when Wijnaldum has been here for those two seasons, taking minutes away from the other options (and a lot of minutes given he was always first choice). He played 2,948 minutes last season, minutes that if he didn't play, others would have taken instead when they were fit and available. Which is why I was using availability rather than actual play.



We also now have Elliott in the fold.



Doesn't that mean though that you have to consider why Wijnaldum was always first choice? I mean is there not an argument that it was because he was better than the other options (be that quality wise, or in terms of carrying out the very specific tasks that the manager requires of his midfielders)? Either way, we're weaker with him not being here. I am of the opinion I'd have liked to see us rely on him less over the past few seasons, particularly in games where we've dominated the ball but struggled to create chances, but there must be a reason he's played every week whilst players like Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita have largely not been consistently trusted by the manager.I think with his departure, we're missing some of that defensive solidity and ability to cover for the full backs and plug gaps across the middle of the pitch, as a lot of the players cited as his replacement within the squad either can't or don't really do that to the same level. I mean I see a lot of shouts of him being replaced by Elliott but they really could not be more different as players. Elliott will replace Shaq as a forward thinking player who occasionally drops into the midfield as he's probably not a pure fit for a wide forward in our current system. It might mean that we tweak the system a little, but the FBs have been playing pretty much as high as ever during pre-season.I expect we'll see a lot of chopping and changing in midfield this season as we try to manage Thiago/Henderson/Milner's gametime to prevent injuries, and utilise Keita and Chamberlain more when they are fit and in form. Whether we'll benefit from that constant rotation or whether it will hinder us is maybe a different matter.