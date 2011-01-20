Henderson doesn't need to play more than normal for us to be set in midfield though, his usual 20-25 games would be enough. The point I was making is that you were outright trying to say that Henderson misses lots of games due to injury when the stats make it clear that he just gets rotated a lot.



No. I'm saying that the amount of minutes Keita has played for us in each year he's been with us will be enough to contribute towards our midfield choices collectively providing enough minutes to give us no problems in the League i.e. even in a worst case scenario, we don't need to sign anyone. I'm then saying it's likely he can play more than he has done in the past, based on what his availability has been like. I've not mentioned 2,000 minutes at all, that's a number you randomly plucked out of the air as a weird stick to beat me with.



If you don't think that players sat on the bench could play football rather than being sat on the bench then I'm not sure where else we can go with this. And honestly mate, you come across incredibly aggressive in your posts when you disagree with someone. Can't be doing with it, especially when I've used stats to show why our existing midfield choices are sufficient. You just have an opinion and you're rolling with it regardless, so good luck with that - I'm off to bed.



I said he's injury prone. How you want to conflate that is up to you but he certainly is not available every game at this point in his career. His average minutes is fine if someone fills the gap that Gini left. I question whether Elliot can truly play as a CM so then you're banking on Jones, Keita or Ox. To me none of them are worth risking a title or even top 4 over but we'll see.I plucked the 2000 number because you're saying being on the bench 10 games means he could play those games which adds another 1000 minutes to the ~1000 he played. Or are you not saying being on the bench for 10 games means he could play more?So what I keep responding to you with is why would availability take precedence over their actual playing history? I'm not trying to be aggressive but you don't seem to understand this. I'm simply taking their actual minutes played and doing the math which is an actual fact. Not your conjecture about possibility of things that could happen.I'll do the breakdown here and I'll be generous and use a 2 year average of minutes played (1 year for Thiago and Jones):Hendo - 1971Thiago - 1854Fabinho - 2323Milner - 1003Jones - 1179Keita - 667Ox - 869We're 400 minutes short of 10,260 assuming everyone plays to their average which considering the ages of Hendo, Thiago and Milner I wouldn't bet on.