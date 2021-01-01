We need our midfielders to score and assist more. Our full-backs need to assist fewer goals, they are doing too much.
Our wide forwards need to score fewer goals. Bobby needs to score more.
What is this on about?
We need the squad, all the players, to stay fit and perform near their individual and collective optimum. If they do, we know our Plan A works. The wide forwards will score loads, the full backs need to continue being creators and well probably see more goals from Bobby, the midfield and defence.
What you are suggesting goes a bit against our current tactical set up that there to maximise output from the players who nominally start out wide.