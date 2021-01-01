« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE

Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1840 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:19:59 am
Although I know I'm risking you going into a Doku-like rage, I feel the need to point out that I think Tammy Abraham is shit.

If Abraham is shit then Doku is at the level of an U10 player.
mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1841 on: Today at 04:43:12 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:37:18 pm
Klopp did wipe the floor with Pearce there apart from a player who will score more than Gini did. He scored 2 haha.

He's right though as right now we do not need to replace Gini. That could change if Ox and Keita get injured though. It was probably said last year we didn't need to replace Lovren. VVD, Gomez, Matip and Fabinho. On paper looked really good. VVD never gets injured then you have 3 players to play with him.

There was quite a bit of talk last season that Thiago would be Gini's replacement. If so, then I for one am happy to have replaced Gini with Thiago. Jones had huge progression last season and will challenge the more established players for a starting place.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Rahul21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1842 on: Today at 04:45:33 pm
James Pearce on the athletic Q&A says transfers are unlikely unless Shaqiri and Origi both go. If just Shaqiri, Elliott will be his replacement in the squad.
amir87

Reply #1843 on: Today at 04:49:40 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 04:45:33 pm
James Pearce on the athletic Q&A says transfers are unlikely unless Shaqiri and Origi both go. If just Shaqiri, Elliott will be his replacement in the squad.

Did anyone ask him if we're replacing Gini? Y'know, just for a laugh.
Jookie

Reply #1844 on: Today at 04:49:40 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:26:51 pm
We need our midfielders to score and assist more. Our full-backs need to assist fewer goals, they are doing too much.

Our wide forwards need to score fewer goals. Bobby needs to score more.

What is this on about?

We need the squad, all the players, to stay fit and perform near their individual and collective optimum. If they do, we know our Plan A works. The wide forwards will score loads, the full backs need to continue being creators and well probably see more goals from Bobby, the midfield and defence.

What you are suggesting goes a bit against our current tactical set up that there to maximise output from the players who nominally start out wide.
PeterTheRed

Reply #1845 on: Today at 04:50:17 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:59:01 am
Atlético is wanting to spend 60 million euros on a striker...  :o

Why does it seem like every other club in the Champions League spots in the top 5 leagues have WAAAAY more to spend than we do? We must have more cash than we are letting on and are waiting for something, but I have no clue what.

Well, Mbappe next summer won't come cheap, even though he will be out of contract ...
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1846 on: Today at 04:51:13 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:49:40 pm
What is this on about?

We need the squad, all the players, to stay fit and perform near their individual and collective optimum. If they do, we know our Plan A works. The wide forwards will score loads, the full backs need to continue being creators and well probably see more goals from Bobby, the midfield and defence.

What you are suggesting goes a bit against our current tactical set up that there to maximise output from the players who nominally start out wide.

AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1847 on: Today at 04:52:13 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:47:18 pm
I mean they defo are bothered about him leaving for free - but it's out of their hands as a. he won't sign a new one, b. he wants to go to PSG, and c. he's prepared to run it down and wait

They'd sell him this summer if PSG but a bid in.

They probably want rid of Raiola's players in general like almost all premier league clubs. He just isnt worth the hassle. The reason why Lukaku sacked him in 2018 shows that his priority is always about making money and nothing else and agents that dont have their player's best interest as no.1 priority are just not worth dealing with. I really hope the agent fee caps come with the proposed salary caps from UEFA because vermins like Raiola need to be clamped down on.
a little break

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE
Reply #1848 on: Today at 04:54:56 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:58:36 pm
17 minutes onward is the mic drop bit

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HRTa-mQdGyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HRTa-mQdGyA</a>

I love this man and I'd run through a brick wall for him, I can only imagine and salivate at what it must be like to play for him.

I was in here a while back talking utter bollocks about signing players but I have to hold up my own hands and say I was wrong. I didn't get to watch most of pre season as I normally would through different life circumstances but, after watching both full 90 minutes' from Sunday and Monday I have to say I think the squad is in a very strong position.

The most exciting part is that it's not long til we get to find out!
deFacto please, you bastards

Reply #1849 on: Today at 04:54:58 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:26:51 pm
We need our midfielders to score and assist more. Our full-backs need to assist fewer goals, they are doing too much.

Our wide forwards need to score fewer goals. Bobby needs to score more.

Let Kloppo know Max
fucking appalled

Reply #1850 on: Today at 04:55:38 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:52:13 pm
They probably want rid of Raiola's players in general like almost all premier league clubs. He just isnt worth the hassle. The reason why Lukaku sacked him in 2018 shows that his priority is always about making money and nothing else and agents that dont have their player's best interest as no.1 priority are just not worth dealing with. I really hope the agent fee caps come with the proposed salary caps from UEFA because vermins like Raiola need to be clamped down on.

I'm sure they'd hate to sign Haaland
PeterTheRed

Reply #1851 on: Today at 04:57:10 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:55:49 am
Out of interest why do so many people think we wont make signings now?

If we didnt (with our current ins and outs plus Shaqiri leaving) wed be going into this season weaker than we went into last season having made a profit in the market  seems really unlikely

Probably because Van Dijk, Henderson, Gomez and Matip are back, we have signed Konate, and Klopp counts on Minamino and Elliott to contribute. Maybe Klopp knows what he is doing ...
afc turkish

Reply #1852 on: Today at 04:58:08 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:54:58 pm
Let Kloppo know Max

This is correct, the system that brought the CL and the PL isn't good enough.
xbugawugax

Reply #1853 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:58:08 pm
This is correct, the system that brought the CL and the PL isn't good enough.

that was a couple of years back.

city have signed grealish and FIFA. who knows who else they can and will sign.

chelsea are on a high after last season and have reinforced their forward line with lukaku.

man u have sancho and mike riley on their side.

seems like a tough ask but let just fucking twats those twats ;D

a little break

Reply #1854 on: Today at 05:09:26 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:14:47 pm
If anyone had a chance to listen/watch the TAW Live stuff last Wednesday, I think Neil & Rory's discussion basically nails it. If we were to sign someone this summer - midfielder, forward - they'd be for the future. These players wouldn't necessarily contribute that much this season, particularly given the 'bedding in' period Klopp exercises (see: Ox, Robertson, Fabinho, etc.).

It makes sense to get some players in this buyers' market. Our squad isn't getting any younger, but I don't think a couple incomings are really moving the needle in terms of us winning silverware (bar a catastrophe injury-wise) - unless we sign a generational talent (unlikely).

Actually just listened to this in the gym this afternoon myself and I thought it was a brilliant listen. Talked a lot of sense about where the squad is at. I thought the point about, if we do bring someone in still, it should be someone for the future was an excellent one and I firmly agree.

Also, one of the lads mentioned how impressive Ben Woodburn looked in his cameos in pre-season and I'd have to agree. Wouldn't it be something if he got himself involved amongst the squad at the club? I dunno how fanciful it is but who knows eh?
Goalposts for Jumpers

Reply #1855 on: Today at 05:11:24 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:01:32 pm
I don't really want to wander into this debate but haven't they done this?

It's been reported they are going to cover the cost of the Covid19 pandemic so we can operate normally as a club. The RedBird capital investment will allow them to do this. That could be to the tune of 120-140M. That money has probably meant we can go forward with infrastructure improvements, contract renewals and paying Konate's release clause in 1 lump sum.

Without Covid19 it may have been the plan to use this money for transfers and squad refresh. That plan might have changed but if it's true they sunk in 120M to help us operate as per usual (not just for this season but maybe the next few) then I'm not sure if we can reasonably expect lots more investment at this point. This will all come out in the wash when the latest set of accounts are released though.

Yeah sorry, I meant with regards to spending it on new Liverpool players.
Rahul21

Reply #1856 on: Today at 05:11:39 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:58:36 pm
17 minutes onward is the mic drop bit

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HRTa-mQdGyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HRTa-mQdGyA</a>

Totally get Jurgens point, but a lot of the midfielders he cites have questionable injury records. I dont think many of us would be concerned about the lack of business if we knew Hendo, Fab, Naby, Thiago and Ox would be fit for most of the season. As Jurgen himself said, Gini was consistently available.
lamonti

Reply #1857 on: Today at 05:13:19 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:48:32 am
It was an odd response from Klopp to Pearce. Asking him what player he thinks we should sign.. erm maybe a replacement for our 45 game a season, CL/PL winning CM who just left the club?

He's not silly. Hopefully that was a bit of charade to twist the arm of some stubborn club.

Definitely a charade to some extent, everything in those pressers is. But at the same time, we did buy an extra midfielder last year.
Dim Glas

Reply #1858 on: Today at 05:16:38 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 05:11:39 pm
Totally get Jurgens point, but a lot of the midfielders he cites have questionable injury records. I dont think many of us would be concerned about the lack of business if we knew Hendo, Fab, Naby, Thiago and Ox would be fit for most of the season. As Jurgen himself said, Gini was consistently available.

hard to add more and more players to an already full squad though. And it doesnt look like any of them will be sold now, of those 8 midfielders we have in the first team, I think only Ox has ever been discussed as maybe leaving, but that isnt happening as far as we know. It gets to the point of numbers - it just isnt possible to keep on adding. If Shaq and Origi are sold, then yep, likely they can move for a player - although Id not be expecting a midfielder at this point. If those two left itd surely be a forward.
newterp

Reply #1859 on: Today at 05:29:38 pm
hard to add more and more players to an already full squad though. And it doesnt look like any of them will be sold now, of those 8 midfielders we have in the first team, I think only Ox has ever been discussed as maybe leaving, but that isnt happening as far as we know. It gets to the point of numbers - it just isnt possible to keep on adding. If Shaq and Origi are sold, then yep, likely they can move for a player - although Id not be expecting a midfielder at this point. If those two left itd surely be a forward.

It just confuses me - on the one hand - we need to play the players we have more to let them show what they can do.
On the other hand - we have to sign players because the players we have should do better (or haven't shown enough).

Where are the minutes for all these players.

We really can't have several world class players on the bench - from a cost or team harmony perspective.
HeartAndSoul

Reply #1860 on: Today at 05:31:50 pm
I know theres still a few weeks left in the transfer market but does anyone remember the articles back in feb/March time when it looked unlikely we would get top 4. All the Liverpool journalists were briefed about how our transfer window wouldnt be the same should we miss out on top 4. Then we got top 4 and were still not being able to make any moves in the market. Seems very very strange. Looked like we were told we wouldnt be spending much back then (used missing out on top 4 as an excuse) and then we made top 4 now covid seems to be the reason for not spending. Not going to cast any judgement until the window is shut but think we all know we need to freshen a few things up if we are to challenge on all fronts.
PeterTheRed

Reply #1861 on: Today at 05:32:02 pm
Totally get Jurgens point, but a lot of the midfielders he cites have questionable injury records. I dont think many of us would be concerned about the lack of business if we knew Hendo, Fab, Naby, Thiago and Ox would be fit for most of the season. As Jurgen himself said, Gini was consistently available.

To be honest, Klopp has also suggested that he plans to increase Jones' role, and also give some minutes to Elliott. Could I blame him for that? Never in a million years.

Just out of curiosity, how much do you think Jones and Elliott would be worth in a normal market, especially considering their nationality?
Kopenhagen

Reply #1862 on: Today at 05:35:16 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:09:26 pm
Actually just listened to this in the gym this afternoon myself and I thought it was a brilliant listen. Talked a lot of sense about where the squad is at. I thought the point about, if we do bring someone in still, it should be someone for the future was an excellent one and I firmly agree.

Also, one of the lads mentioned how impressive Ben Woodburn looked in his cameos in pre-season and I'd have to agree. Wouldn't it be something if he got himself involved amongst the squad at the club? I dunno how fanciful it is but who knows eh?

Yes, as Neil said, the primary concern (for me) is continuing the success moving forward. We don't want a situation where we have to do a 1-2 season overhaul/rebuild, when we could phase that with younger signings, etc. But in terms of us competing right now, the difference will be pretty minimal; we could sign Neuhaus tomorrow and that wouldn't make much difference to our PL/CL odds.
67CherryRed

Reply #1863 on: Today at 05:36:42 pm
Am I the only one who has complete and utter faith in Jurgen and is happy with the squad if he's happy?

Personally I'd add a couple, but if Jurgen doesn't think it's needed who are we to argue?

Too many in here crying for new toys because the boy across the street has new toys.
Oskar

Reply #1864 on: Today at 05:38:07 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:31:50 pm
I know theres still a few weeks left in the transfer market but does anyone remember the articles back in feb/March time when it looked unlikely we would get top 4. All the Liverpool journalists were briefed about how our transfer window wouldnt be the same should we miss out on top 4. Then we got top 4 and were still not being able to make any moves in the market. Seems very very strange. Looked like we were told we wouldnt be spending much back then (used missing out on top 4 as an excuse) and then we made top 4 now covid seems to be the reason for not spending. Not going to cast any judgement until the window is shut but think we all know we need to freshen a few things up if we are to challenge on all fronts.

Don't put too much stock in what journalists say about transfer windows months in advance of them.
AmanShah21

Reply #1865 on: Today at 05:38:38 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:31:50 pm
I know theres still a few weeks left in the transfer market but does anyone remember the articles back in feb/March time when it looked unlikely we would get top 4. All the Liverpool journalists were briefed about how our transfer window wouldnt be the same should we miss out on top 4. Then we got top 4 and were still not being able to make any moves in the market. Seems very very strange. Looked like we were told we wouldnt be spending much back then (used missing out on top 4 as an excuse) and then we made top 4 now covid seems to be the reason for not spending. Not going to cast any judgement until the window is shut but think we all know we need to freshen a few things up if we are to challenge on all fronts.

The number of new contracts we have given out is also spending and is not small money. In order to freshen things we need outgoings and with Gini going out we'll see a new starting midfield combination this season. With Konate coming in, we xan play a higher line more reliably through the season. We'll probably get someone in attack before the window closes so that'll refresh things there. I think we are doing it in a measured way wherein we're looking to refresh at most 1 or 2 from the preferred XI (Gini this season) and then 1 or 2 for the squad and the future.
Andy

Reply #1866 on: Today at 05:39:43 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:36:42 pm
Am I the only one who has complete and utter faith in Jurgen and is happy with the squad if he's happy?

Personally I'd add a couple, but if Jurgen doesn't think it's needed who are we to argue?

Too many in here crying for new toys because the boy across the street has new toys.

I'll only really trust him when he has won us the league, Champs League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Dave McCoy

Reply #1867 on: Today at 05:41:20 pm
Pearce's question while worded poorly was fine because while yes we have a lot of midfielders when you look at their age or injury history it's not unreasonable to assume it's going to be a problem area. 

Rosario

Reply #1868 on: Today at 05:49:07 pm
To be honest never thought we would add another body to midfield unless Ox or someone similar was sold after adding Thiago lat year. Has looked for a while now that Klopp believes in Jones/Elliot and doesn't want to block their path to the first team so if you add those two we have 8 bodies for 3 spots or 2 if we play with 3 behind the striker which should be ample for the season.

Still think we could do with one more attacker that Klopp trust to rotate in more regularly wether that be a striker or wide player I'm not sure but think that would be dependant on shipping out Origi, Shaq or both for squad numbers over the next couple of weeks. Personally would be happy to keep Shaq if could stay fit as he seems happy to play a bit part role when required and can be a bit of an x-factor at times imo.
macmanamanaman

Reply #1869 on: Today at 05:52:48 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:36:42 pm
Am I the only one who has complete and utter faith in Jurgen and is happy with the squad if he's happy?


Yes.
