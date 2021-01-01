To be honest never thought we would add another body to midfield unless Ox or someone similar was sold after adding Thiago lat year. Has looked for a while now that Klopp believes in Jones/Elliot and doesn't want to block their path to the first team so if you add those two we have 8 bodies for 3 spots or 2 if we play with 3 behind the striker which should be ample for the season.



Still think we could do with one more attacker that Klopp trust to rotate in more regularly wether that be a striker or wide player I'm not sure but think that would be dependant on shipping out Origi, Shaq or both for squad numbers over the next couple of weeks. Personally would be happy to keep Shaq if could stay fit as he seems happy to play a bit part role when required and can be a bit of an x-factor at times imo.