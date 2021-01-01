« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE

Reply #1760 on: Today at 01:14:52 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:08:53 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:08:53 pm
A lot of the reasons last season to justify not signing a centre back was that we could cover Lovren's minutes with other players.

And that probably wasn't wrong, but no one could've seen two long-term injuries to Gomez and VVD. Let's not rewrite history here.
Reply #1761 on: Today at 01:15:00 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:48:05 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:48:05 pm
"FSG can't go to the bank and say I want to spend 50 million of the 2 billion LFC is worth" .... they absolutely can and already have they just haven't used a bank directly they've used director loans and sold a piece of the holding company  - as an aside do you think there's no debt currently on the club?

There's an entire 10 figure world between where the club is now financially and Hicks and Gillet - its wrong to present the operation of a business as either Everythings great or impending bankruptcy 
Players aren't even bought with upfront cash in the main and the idea of money in one year is balanced against money out one year is a nonsense

No they can't. Contradiction as you've said they can spend what the club is worth and then said they have taken a loan - two different things.

They can leverage the value of the club to raise debt. That is what Hicks and Gillette did to excess and a completely unsustainable and risky method of operation. Of course the club has debt as most businesses do - around £290m to be exact as of May 2020, of which £72m was due in the next year. Which is likely why the appetite to go further into debt is not high.

We don't have any director's loans outstanding.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:48:05 pm
Ultimately 'we spend what we earn' is a soundbite that's easily consumable and understandable by media and the public but has sweet fuck all to do with how the club is run

Listening to the manager, the board and analysing the financial performance of the club over the last ten years - it's abundantly clear that is (in a nutshell) how we operate but I'd really like to hear your theory on what the actual truth is here.

Outside of the methods I mentioned above, how do you want the club/think they fund transfers?
Reply #1762 on: Today at 01:15:09 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:08:53 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:08:53 pm
A lot of the reasons last season to justify not signing a centre back was that we could cover Lovren's minutes with other players.

Given the window shut late in September the idea Fabinho could cover here and there as a 4th choice CB, and then evaluate in January, you could maybe accept. The issue was Matip's injury problems and Gomez's injury record. Fabinho already had to start the 2nd game at Chelsea at the back. The Van Dijk injury was unfortunate and that's the point when we should have had someone ready to come in January 1st.

On paper our midfield is absolutely fine (as detailed by Klopp in his answer to Pearce). The issue is just injuries which you can't account for but there's a set of players there without great records of staying fit through the season.

Reply #1763 on: Today at 01:16:22 pm
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 01:16:22 pm »
i think many of us who dont see the team train would like new signings for reasons stated many times injuries,form of certain players etc.

But Klopp & the coaching staff are brillant at improving players & judging whether the squad is good enough.
Last year if Pickford didnt assault Van Dijk we would have at least challenged for the league.

Klopp seems very happy with the squad,
We have invested in getting players new deals who only had 2 years left & Konate.

Another forward would have been ideal but as long as Salah & Mane stay fit we should be ok.

The preperation we will have for games this season will be a hge help as well. Not as congested as last season.
Reply #1764 on: Today at 01:19:11 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:45:58 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:45:58 pm
If Shaqiri, Origi and Phillips all leave to create space/raise funds before the deadline I think we'll sign another forward. If they don't, we won't and we'll go with what we've got, which is still an excellent squad.

Attacking depth is the only area I think we're short of quality in spite of having a good number of options. Ideally we'd replace Origi and Shaqiri with one more options, but I think we'd look at bringing in someone like Bowen which would probably wind up the social media mob as much as not bringing anyone else is.

I think it just comes down to Origi as to whether we sign a forward. Shaq will go anyway, so if Origi goes as well then we'll sign another forward. £20m+ for Shaq and Phillips would help, even if Origi is just loaned out.
Reply #1765 on: Today at 01:19:41 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Agreed.

Actually think we are fine for numbers in midfield. But AFCON (if it goes ahead) might cause a big headache for us when Mane and Salah leave for a month. Who else do we have?

Jota, Bobby and who else? Ellitott? Gordon?

Most likely Minamino as things stand - hopefully he has turned a corner now, he's looked a lot more confident and in-tune with how we want to set up and his role in that.

AFCON is an issue as you never want to be without Salah and Mane, but it will only be for two games against Brentford and Palace (I think...) so it's hopefully not going to be as much of an issue for us as it has been in previous seasons.
Reply #1766 on: Today at 01:20:40 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:15:00 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:15:00 pm
No they can't. Contradiction as you've said they can spend what the club is worth and then said they have taken a loan - two different things.

They can leverage the value of the club to raise debt. That is what Hicks and Gillette did to excess and a completely unsustainable and risky method of operation. Of course the club has debt as most businesses do - around £290m to be exact as of May 2020, of which £72m was due in the next year. Which is likely why the appetite to go further into debt is not high.

We don't have any director's loans outstanding.

Listening to the manager, the board and analysing the financial performance of the club over the last ten years - it's abundantly clear that is (in a nutshell) how we operate but I'd really like to hear your theory on what the actual truth is here.


My theory is they run the business really well and its grown in value exponentially under their ownership.
The balance sheet will look worse over the next couple of years because of the short term covid hit but still have huge positive equity and high guaranteed future income
The club could comfortably spend more either on playing or non playing investments if it wanted - everything is a choice clearly the appreciation of the asset gives you more choices (you seem to be arguing it doesn't or at least that was the implication of your first post)

To be honest if we all agree that buying a player / players is not impossible right now this is a discussion for another thread and we should get back to discussing the Lautaro links
