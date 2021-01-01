"FSG can't go to the bank and say I want to spend 50 million of the 2 billion LFC is worth" .... they absolutely can and already have they just haven't used a bank directly they've used director loans and sold a piece of the holding company - as an aside do you think there's no debt currently on the club?



There's an entire 10 figure world between where the club is now financially and Hicks and Gillet - its wrong to present the operation of a business as either Everythings great or impending bankruptcy

Players aren't even bought with upfront cash in the main and the idea of money in one year is balanced against money out one year is a nonsense

Ultimately 'we spend what we earn' is a soundbite that's easily consumable and understandable by media and the public but has sweet fuck all to do with how the club is run



No they can't. Contradiction as you've said they can spend what the club is worth and then said they have taken a loan - two different things.They can leverage the value of the club to raise debt. That is what Hicks and Gillette did to excess and a completely unsustainable and risky method of operation. Of course the club has debt as most businesses do - around £290m to be exact as of May 2020, of which £72m was due in the next year. Which is likely why the appetite to go further into debt is not high.We don't have any director's loans outstanding.Listening to the manager, the board and analysing the financial performance of the club over the last ten years - it's abundantly clear that is (in a nutshell) how we operate but I'd really like to hear your theory on what the actual truth is here.Outside of the methods I mentioned above, how do you want the club/think they fund transfers?