Jurgen Klopp speaks ...The Liverpool boss is talking ahead of his sides match against Norwich City at Carrow Road tomorrow.On Virgil van Dijks new deal: Its great news, he says. We are really happy that he is happy here. Its absolutelty great news. Imagine if we had to buy this boy now! Thankfully we only have to give him a new contract.On the return of fans: The intensity will be different, but we have to be ready for that.On the state of his squad: All our players are here. I have the situation I want to have. We have no major injuries apart from Robbo [Andy Robertson]. Curtis [Jones] is fit again [after suffering a concussion], but it is protocol and we must respect that.On the summer signings of other teams: We all know the situation of Chelsea and City and PSG. What United are doing, I dont know how they did it. We have our own way to do it. We are allowed to spend the money we earn. This year we spent before we earned money by buying Konate. Its not about me being surprised [by rival spending], Ive been here long enough to know they always find a solution to these things.Asked if he had any plans to sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who has left the club for Paris Saint-Germain, Jurgen Klopp posed a question of his own in return.You tell me which player we need, he said. Im really interested. What type of player would you like to sign? Should he score more goals than Gini? Should he defend better than Fabinho? Be more creative than Naby, Curtis, Ox and Harvey?