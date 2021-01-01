« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NAT THE BARCODE, DIVVY THE IRON, SHAQ LE GONE

Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:11:51 am
No. Was rejected.

Was voted through by 38 of the 42 clubs.

Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao and a Segunda team voted against it. These clubs will not receive any of the up-front cash nor will they be required to hand over 11% of their TV revenues.

https://www.ft.com/content/114a8d1d-c9c4-44ca-bdbf-493c74dae310
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:36:44 am
Maybe I am wrong but I can't help but feel that Klopp would turn Adama into a monster. Wouldn't mind getting him for a modest fee to be honest.

I agree. Most don't seem to rate him. I think Klopp has spoke about him in the past too. 
The team looks great right now and everyone looks settled. I wouldn't mind cover at right back but unless we get the chance of a top young forward I don't really see who's available and who would improve us. We might sign a prospect or two but in terms of the first team I expect we're done.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:22:32 am
Great news on Virg but you can see why Henderson's representatives are pushing more. Virg is 30, Henderson 31 and club captain. Both indespensible.

I mean you really cant use VVD as a comparison for Henderson.

One cost £75m and is the best in the world. The other prob has little value really. He also plays a position which it much more fitness intensive and has had a lot more injuries over the last few seasons (muscle, not from being assaulted by a short armed c*nt).

Henderson will get a deal but it wont be on VVDs level.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:46:15 am
The team looks great right now and everyone looks settled. I wouldn't mind cover at right back but unless we get the chance of a top young forward I don't really see who's available and who would improve us. We might sign a prospect or two but in terms of the first team I expect we're done.
Midfield is a potential issue. A mixture of injury prone and inexperience. Could really do with another top player in there.
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:42:40 am
I agree. Most don't seem to rate him. I think Klopp has spoke about him in the past too.

People have said Doku would be the most un-Liverpool signing, but Traore REALLY would. As an attacker he's got an absolutely awful scoring record. As a comparison, he's scored at a rate of a goal every 11.24 games and Van Dijk has scored at a rate of a goal every 9.3 games. I think if you could have picked him up when he left Barca he was still young enough to mould into a really good player, but its hard to see at his age. Not that he's old, but he's 26 this season and most players seem pretty set by that age.
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:50:03 am
. The other prob has little value really.

So much so, that I wouldn't mind an exchange for Clint Dempsey, really.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:36:44 am
Maybe I am wrong but I can't help but feel that Klopp would turn Adama into a monster.

He's no Dr Jekyll
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Out of interest why do so many people think we wont make signings now?

If we didnt (with our current ins and outs plus Shaqiri leaving) wed be going into this season weaker than we went into last season having made a profit in the market  seems really unlikely
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:42:40 am
I agree. Most don't seem to rate him. I think Klopp has spoke about him in the past too. 

I share this opinion.
I would be quite excited to see what Klopp can do with Adama Traore.
Frustrating as he is, there is no beating him for sheer pace, power, acceleration. Puzzlingly, his end product and decision making is not absolutely absent but happens in spurts (e.g I still remember his game Vs Man City, where he decimated them on the counter).
The 1 man who can harness his strengths,  and place him in a system that nullifies his weaknesses is Klopp.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:52:20 am
People have said Doku would be the most un-Liverpool signing, but Traore REALLY would. As an attacker he's got an absolutely awful scoring record. As a comparison, he's scored at a rate of a goal every 11.24 games and Van Dijk has scored at a rate of a goal every 9.3 games. I think if you could have picked him up when he left Barca he was still young enough to mould into a really good player, but its hard to see at his age. Not that he's old, but he's 26 this season and most players seem pretty set by that age.

Fair point. You can see at times though there's something in there. Whether or not it could be harnessed or made consistent is the issue I guess.
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:29:01 am
Doku or Traore ?  Probably both could go for a similar fee and Klopp could definitely improve both massively in terms of end product. Who would you go for ?

Traore is a right footed winger who is good at running fast with the ball down the right wing and is now 25 with a poor end product. He's a one trick pony, but on his day is effective (even unplayable) and can be a good impact sub.

Doku has Traore's upsides and also potential downsides with end product. He's 19 though and can develop better. He can also play down the left (similar qualities to Mane) rather than just being an old fashioned touchline winger.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:52:20 am
People have said Doku would be the most un-Liverpool signing, but Traore REALLY would. As an attacker he's got an absolutely awful scoring record. As a comparison, he's scored at a rate of a goal every 11.24 games and Van Dijk has scored at a rate of a goal every 9.3 games. I think if you could have picked him up when he left Barca he was still young enough to mould into a really good player, but its hard to see at his age. Not that he's old, but he's 26 this season and most players seem pretty set by that age.

Yep.

Plus, 9 games out of 10, the opposition sit deep against us. Traore would have zero space to run into in nearly every game we play and if his stats prove anything, he's basically world class at dribbling and not much else.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:55:49 am
Out of interest why do so many people think we wont make signings now?

If we didnt (with our current ins and outs plus Shaqiri leaving) wed be going into this season weaker than we went into last season having made a profit in the market  seems really unlikely

We dont often leave it this late to buy players. Thats not to say we wont or we dont buy towards the end of a transfer window but by and large we do most stuff before a season begins so Klopp can work with them. Anybody we signed now wouldnt start for a while I dont think.
Quote from: .adam on Today at 11:00:59 am
Yep.

Plus, 9 games out of 10, the opposition sit deep against us. Traore would have zero space to run into in nearly every game we play and if his stats prove anything, he's basically world class at dribbling and not much else.

We can tend to overrate Traore's overall impact because we defend a high line, therefore when he plays against us (or City) he's likely to be a threat, in a team that played very much on the counter under Nuno.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:02:58 am
We dont often leave it this late to buy players. Thats not to say we wont or we dont buy towards the end of a transfer window but by and large we do most stuff before a season begins so Klopp can work with them. Anybody we signed now wouldnt start for a while I dont think.

We did it last year. Granted the window was opened tillthe end of September, but we brought in Jota and Thiago with two weeks left of the window
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:06:07 am
We did it last year. Granted the window was opened tillthe end of September, but we brought in Jota and Thiago with two weeks left of the window

I did say its not that we never do it but last summer was hastily thrown together, so everything was late. Happened in January when we had no choice at the end but I just feel like most summers we do things early if weve got a lot planned.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:55:49 am
Out of interest why do so many people think we wont make signings now?

If we didnt (with our current ins and outs plus Shaqiri leaving) wed be going into this season weaker than we went into last season having made a profit in the market  seems really unlikely

Phillips is going to go as well it seems, so making a strong transfer profit when City spend 250 mill on two players and United and Chelsea spend a fortune wouldn't go down well, especially if we have a slip up or two in the opening games.

Maybe it'll depend on Origi whether we get another forward though. Elliot can take over from Shaq who had limited game time anyway. It's hoped Keita/Ox will take on Wijnaldum's minutes as well as having Fab/Hendo/Thiago available more. If Origi goes we'll get another forward, if he stays we might just go with what we've got.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Another goal scoring option in our squad would be delightful.
Klopp: "If you are a real LFC fan then you have to be happy with the news the club has delivered in the past few weeks with the new contracts. Alisson, Trent, Fab, Virgil... great news."

Also says others will follow- hopefully Mo and Hendo soon!
I think Phillips will be sold. I can see Shaqiri being loaned and then sold next year, probably for price being offered now but we'll atleast get a loan fee.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:27:49 am
Klopp: "If you are a real LFC fan then you have to be happy with the news the club has delivered in the past few weeks with the new contracts. Alisson, Trent, Fab, Virgil... great news."

Also says others will follow- hopefully Mo and Hendo soon!

Man is just class.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:37:50 am
Was voted through by 38 of the 42 clubs.

Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao and a Segunda team voted against it. These clubs will not receive any of the up-front cash nor will they be required to hand over 11% of their TV revenues.

https://www.ft.com/content/114a8d1d-c9c4-44ca-bdbf-493c74dae310

Ah thanks for that. Thought it was just rejected.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Klopp really rates Elliott & Gordon
Wants to keep space in the squad for them to develop.

Basically just said that in his press conference

I think Gordon will get some mins this season.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:02:58 am
We dont often leave it this late to buy players. Thats not to say we wont or we dont buy towards the end of a transfer window but by and large we do most stuff before a season begins so Klopp can work with them. Anybody we signed now wouldnt start for a while I dont think.

Think this is quite a different window to others. There will be deals to be done as clubs do need the money due to the covid hit on their revenues. Add in the difficulty in moving players on due to less money being thrown around and you've got a window which is destined to be tail ended.
Klopp having a stormer in the presser
One of the journos in the PC now making a right plonker of himself asking about midfield signings  ;D
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:34:16 am
One of the journos in the PC now making a right plonker of himself asking about midfield signings  ;D

Pearce.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:34:41 am
Pearce.

even better! He said the fateful line some of the fans think..... when Kloppo asked him who we should sign :lmao

Kloppo still going on, hell be wishing he hadnt opened his gob at this point.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:32:17 am

I think Gordon will get some mins this season.

Maybe in the cups. Not in the league.
Cannot spend money we dont have

Thats that then.
After that seems a forward is more likely if Shaq goes?
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:37:25 am
Cannot spend money we dont have

Thats that then.

And he said the other day that we might sign someone.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:37:25 am
Cannot spend money we dont have

Thats that then.

We spend what we earn, its always been like that.

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:37:22 am
Maybe in the cups. Not in the league.
I think he will get a some mins in the league.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:37:25 am
Cannot spend money we dont have

Thats that then.

"Where is the Wilson, Grujic money, John?"

we are not signing Saul anyway or a midfield player.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:40:23 am
we are not signing Saul anyway or a midfield player.

We werent signing anyone last year then bought Jota and Thiago.

People need to relax.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:38:50 am
I think he will get a some mins in the league.

No way. We want to win the league here.

Klopp doesn't throw anyone in as we saw last season whatever he or the club say in pre-season. It will take a disastrous injury list for us to consider playing Gordon in a league game.
Jurgen Klopp speaks ...
The Liverpool boss is talking ahead of his sides match against Norwich City at Carrow Road tomorrow.

On Virgil van Dijks new deal: Its great news, he says. We are really happy that he is happy here. Its absolutelty great news. Imagine if we had to buy this boy now! Thankfully we only have to give him a new contract.

On the return of fans: The intensity will be different, but we have to be ready for that.

On the state of his squad: All our players are here. I have the situation I want to have. We have no major injuries apart from Robbo [Andy Robertson]. Curtis [Jones] is fit again [after suffering a concussion], but it is protocol and we must respect that.

On the summer signings of other teams: We all know the situation of Chelsea and City and PSG. What United are doing, I dont know how they did it. We have our own way to do it. We are allowed to spend the money we earn. This year we spent before we earned money by buying Konate. Its not about me being surprised [by rival spending], Ive been here long enough to know they always find a solution to these things.

Asked if he had any plans to sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who has left the club for Paris Saint-Germain, Jurgen Klopp posed a question of his own in return.

You tell me which player we need, he said. Im really interested. What type of player would you like to sign? Should he score more goals than Gini? Should he defend better than Fabinho? Be more creative than Naby, Curtis, Ox and Harvey?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/aug/13/premier-league-team-news-and-more-countdown-to-the-big-kick-off-live
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
